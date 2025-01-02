Oppo Find N5 certification reveals key features ahead of launch: Here’s what inside the fold
Oppo's upcoming foldable smartphone, the Find N5, has received multiple certifications ahead of its anticipated launch, with key features and specifications now surfacing online.
Oppo's upcoming foldable smartphone, the Oppo Find N5, has gained significant attention with its certification across various regions, indicating that a launch is imminent. As the successor to the Oppo Find N3, which debuted in October 2023, the Oppo Find N5 is expected to hit the Chinese market in the first half of 2025. Following its domestic release, it is anticipated to make its way to international markets as the OnePlus Open 2. Certification listings have surfaced on platforms such as SIRIM in Malaysia, SDPPI in Indonesia, and the Camera FV 5 database, where the device appears under the model number CPH2671.
Oppo Find N5: Camera Features Unveiled via Certification
In the Camera FV 5 database, key details about the phone's camera setup are revealed. The rear camera features a 12.6 MP effective resolution, implying a 50 MP sensor through pixel binning. Meanwhile, the front camera appears to have a resolution of 7.1 MP, suggesting a likely 32 MP sensor when factoring in pixel binning, though some cropping may also be involved. The rear camera is expected to have an f/1.9 aperture, while the front-facing camera will feature an f/2.4 aperture, theTechoutlook reported.
Oppo Find N5: Specifications and Features (Expected)
The Oppo Find N5 is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. Leaked information from a tipster on Weibo points to up to 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage. The device is also rumoured to sport a 6.4-inch cover display and an 8-inch 2K main display, both of which are expected to support a 120Hz refresh rate. The battery is expected to be a 5,700mAh unit, with 80W wired and 50W wireless charging capabilities.
On the camera front, the Oppo Find N5 could feature a trio of 50 MP sensors: a primary sensor, an ultra-wide angle lens, and a telephoto lens. The design of the rear camera module is speculated to resemble that of the Oppo Find X8 series. The internal front camera will reportedly be positioned at the top right corner of the device.
Earlier teasers from Oppo's Product Head, Zhou Yibao, have suggested that the Oppo Find N5 will offer AI features, enhanced network support, and an IPX8-rated build for splash resistance. The foldable smartphone is expected to be unveiled before January 29, 2025, ahead of the Oppo Find X8 Ultra's launch, which is slated to follow the Chinese New Year.
