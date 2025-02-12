Oppo Find X8 Mini camera specs tipped ahead of March launch- Know what to expect

Oppo Find X8 series is being popularised for its powerful performance and advanced camera capabilities, making it one of the worthy flagships. Now, Oppo is expected to launch another sibling under the series, the Find X8 Mini in March. Therefore, several leaks surrounding the smartphone have been making waves on the internet, giving us an idea of what Oppo may unveil next month. In a new leak, the Oppo Find X8 Mini camera features were tipped which consists of a triple camera setup. Now, check out what the Oppo Mini model has in store for the users.

Also read: Oppo Find X8 Mini may launch in March with new alert button: Here's what to expect

You may be interested in 24% OFF 24% OFF OPPO A3 Pro Moonlight Purple

Moonlight Purple 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM 128 GB Storage 18% OFF 18% OFF OPPO F27 Pro Plus Midnight Navy

Midnight Navy 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM 128 GB Storage 31% OFF 31% OFF OPPO F25 Pro Lava Red

Lava Red 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM 128 GB Storage Realme 9 5G SE Starry Glow

Starry Glow 6 GB RAM

6 GB RAM 128 GB Storage

Oppo Find X8 Mini camera features

Oppo is expected to introduce three new smartphones in March, the Find X8 Mini, Find X8 Ultra and Find X8S. Now, rumours surrounding the Mini have started to surface, providing a glimpse of what Oppo may reveal. According to a post on Weibo (via GSMArena), The Find X8 Mini will likely feature a triple camera setup that may consist of a 50MP main camera with a Sony IMX9 series 1/1.56-inch sensor with OIS support, a 50MP periscope lens with a 3.5X optical zoom and an f/2.8 aperture, and a 50MP ultrawide camera with f/2.0 aperture. However, we have yet to get confirmation of these specs.

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

Also read: Oppo Find X8 Ultra to get this new design upgrade- Know what's coming ahead of launch

On the other hand, the earlier leaks also shed light on other smartphone features such as design, display, and more. Reportedly, the Find X8 Mini will come with a new three-stage button that will likely replace the alert slider. The smartphone is also expected to feature a 6.3-inch LTPO OLED flat display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1216x2640 resolution. Rumours also highlighted that the Find X8 Mini will have a slimmer bezel, therefore, it may look more premium. In terms of performance, the smartphone will likely be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9400 processor. Whereas, the Find X8 Ultra is expected to be equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Elite chip. Now, to confirm these specs, we will have to wait until March to know what Oppo has in store for upcoming Find X8 series models.

Also read: Oppo Find X8 Ultra camera specs tipped ahead of launch- All details

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!