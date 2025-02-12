Oppo Find X8 Mini camera specs tipped ahead of March launch- Know what to expect

Oppo Find X8 Mini camera specs showcase a 50MP triple camera setup, here’s what we know so far.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Feb 12 2025, 08:21 IST
Oppo Find X8 Mini camera specs tipped ahead of March launch- Know what to expect
Oppo Find X8 Mini camera features leaked ahead of March launch. (Oppo)

Oppo Find X8 series is being popularised for its powerful performance and advanced camera capabilities, making it one of the worthy flagships. Now, Oppo is expected to launch another sibling under the series, the Find X8 Mini in March. Therefore, several leaks surrounding the smartphone have been making waves on the internet, giving us an idea of what Oppo may unveil next month. In a new leak, the Oppo Find X8 Mini camera features were tipped which consists of a triple camera setup. Now, check out what the Oppo Mini model has in store for the users.

Also read: Oppo Find X8 Mini may launch in March with new alert button: Here's what to expect

You may be interested in

24% OFF
OPPO A3 Pro
  • Moonlight Purple
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
Discounted price:₹15,980Original price:₹20,999
Buy now
18% OFF
OPPO F27 Pro Plus
  • Midnight Navy
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
Discounted price:₹26,999Original price:₹32,999
Buy now
31% OFF
OPPO F25 Pro
  • Lava Red
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
Discounted price:₹19,999Original price:₹28,999
Buy now
Realme 9 5G SE
  • Starry Glow
  • 6 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
₹15,999
Check details

Oppo Find X8 Mini camera features

Oppo is expected to introduce three new smartphones in March, the Find X8 Mini, Find X8 Ultra and Find X8S. Now, rumours surrounding the Mini have started to surface, providing a glimpse of what Oppo may reveal. According to a post on Weibo (via GSMArena), The Find X8 Mini will likely feature a triple camera setup that may consist of a 50MP main camera with a Sony IMX9 series 1/1.56-inch sensor with OIS support, a 50MP periscope lens with a 3.5X optical zoom and an f/2.8 aperture, and a 50MP ultrawide camera with f/2.0 aperture. However, we have yet to get confirmation of these specs.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Also read: Oppo Find X8 Ultra to get this new design upgrade- Know what's coming ahead of launch

On the other hand, the earlier leaks also shed light on other smartphone features such as design, display, and more. Reportedly, the Find X8 Mini will come with a new three-stage button that will likely replace the alert slider. The smartphone is also expected to feature a 6.3-inch LTPO OLED flat display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1216x2640 resolution. Rumours also highlighted that the Find X8 Mini will have a slimmer bezel, therefore, it may look more premium. In terms of performance, the smartphone will likely be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9400 processor. Whereas, the Find X8 Ultra is expected to be equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Elite chip. Now, to confirm these specs, we will have to wait until March to know what Oppo has in store for upcoming Find X8 series models.

Also read: Oppo Find X8 Ultra camera specs tipped ahead of launch- All details

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 12 Feb, 08:20 IST
Tags:
Trending: iphone se 4 dummy units leaked ahead of launch, with apparent two models iphone se 4 launch inching closer: why it may be a big deal for apple iqoo neo 10 and neo 10 pro with snapdragon 8 gen 3, dimensity 9400 expected to launch soon- all details motorola razr 50 review: a perfect smartphone for first-time foldable user samsung galaxy z fold 6 special edition launch confirmed: know what’s coming samsung galaxy s24 fe vs iphone 16: know how this flagship mid-ranger changes latest iphone iphone 16 review: solid design, performance with a few unmet expectations vivo v40e vs nothing phone 2a plus: know which mid-ranger is worth buying tecno phantom v fold 2 india launch officially confirmed: here’s what to expect samsung galaxy s25 ultra camera design tipped ahead of launch- here what’s new
Latest Tech News Mobile Mobile News Oppo Find X8 Mini camera specs tipped ahead of March launch- Know what to expect
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Iphone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 series, OnePlus 13, and other 5 flagship smartphones to launch in 2024
iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works

iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works
Aadhaar

Protect your Aadhaar Card: How to check, lock, and report misuse effectively online
iPhone

Wondering if your iPhone has hidden apps? Know how to find and manage them easily

Editor’s Pick

Trending Stories

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…
iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch
Iphone 16 Pro launch date

iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year
Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees
Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why
keep up with tech

Gaming

5 PC games

5 PC games to play in 2025: From Warframe, and Baldur's Gate 3 to Black Myth: Wukong and more
GTA 6

GTA 6: Take-Two CEO addresses AI, violence concerns, development timeline, and release speculations
GTA 6

GTA 6 remains on track for 2025 release as Take-Two reports strong earnings
GTA 6

GTA 6 gameplay leaks: Explorable buildings, destructibility, and more coming in fall 2025
Good news, PS5 owners: Sony is giving 5 free days of PS Plus after weekend outage

Good news, PS5 owners: Sony is giving 5 free days of PS Plus after weekend outage

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
High-tech Japanese toilets are so amazing that you might never want to use tissue paper ever again. Thanks to Toto, you can buy them in India too. (Varun Krishnan)

Japanese toilets in India: TOTO washlet starting price, features and all details to know
Amazon Diwali Sale 2024

Amazon Diwali Sale 2024: Get up to 40% off on ASUS Vivobook S 16 OLED to Lenovo Yoga Slim 6 and more laptops

    Trending News

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch

    iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

    iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year

    Iphone 16 Pro launch date

    Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees

    Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

    Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why

    Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets