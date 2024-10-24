 iPhone 16 gets iOS 18.2 beta with major Apple Intelligence AI features: Check list | Mobile News

iPhone 16 gets iOS 18.2 beta with major Apple Intelligence AI features: Check list

Many Apple Intelligence features will not be included in the iOS 18.1 update; instead, they are available with the iOS 18.2 update.

By: SHAURYA SHARMA
| Updated on: Oct 24 2024, 13:05 IST
A lot of Apple Intelligence features introduced at WWDC 2024 are coming with the iOS 18.2 update.
A lot of Apple Intelligence features introduced at WWDC 2024 are coming with the iOS 18.2 update. (Apple)

Apple has rolled out its iOS 18.2 developer beta update for supported iPhones, introducing a host of new Apple Intelligence features, many of which were showcased at its WWDC event earlier this year. This includes the much-anticipated ChatGPT integration, support for Visual Intelligence, Genmoji, Image Playground, and more. When it launches in a stable capacity, it will follow the iOS 18.1 update, which is expected to bring the first wave of Apple Intelligence features, such as Notification Summaries, Apple's Clean Up tool, and more—in just a few days' time.

Apple iOS 18.2 Update: These Features Are Coming

A major reason why WWDC 2024 was the most ambitious event by Apple in years was due to the Apple Intelligence reveal, and the features it brings to supported iPhones. However, many were surprised to not see these features when the iPhone 16 was launched. In fact, most of them aren't even included with the iOS 18.1 update. Now, with the iOS 18.2 update, we know that Apple was planning for most of them to be released all along. Here is the list of features coming with iOS 18.2:

Not sure which
mobile to buy?
  • Visual Intelligence (iPhone 16 Series)
  • ChatGPT Integration (with Siri and more)
  • Genmoji
  • Image Playground
  • Image Wand
  • Writing Tool Improvements

When Will the iOS 18.2 Stable Update Be Released?

To clarify, Apple has already rolled out the iOS 18.2 developer beta, meaning you can access it now if you are willing to live with a few bugs. However, if you want the update in stable capacity, you may have to wait a month or two after the iOS 18.2 release—before it is officially released. That said, if you wish to update to iOS 18.2 for Apple Intelligence, you will need the following devices: iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max, and iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max.

First Published Date: 24 Oct, 13:05 IST
