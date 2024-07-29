Pixel 9 AI features tipped in a video ahead of August 13 launch: Know what is expected from new Google phone

Google is yet to announce the Pixel 9 series officially with four models and upgraded features. However, leaks and rumours have already given us an idea about what the tech giant will announce in the upcoming “Made by Google” event. Earlier, there were speculations that Google may announce new AI features with the Pixel 9 series, now a leaked teaser has showcased some of the previously speculated features. Check out to know what the Pixel 9 series has in store.

Pixel 9 AI features

Android Headlines and a tipster who goes by the name of OnLeaks shared a Google teaser which showcased the Pixel 9 AI features. However, the teaser did not include the names of the Pro and Fold variant models, therefore, we can speculate that Google may have some advanced AI features as well. Earlier, we came across a rumour that Google is working on an AI feature called “Pixel Screenshot,” now the leaked teaser has also confirmed its existence. This feature remembers what you have done previously on your smartphone like a toned-down version of Microsoft “Recall.”

The video also showcased Pixel 9 having an “Ask Gemini” feature which is Google's AI chatbot. Apart from this feature, the Pixel 9 is also expected to have camera and editing-related AI features. It is expected that Google has added more features to its “Magic Editor” which was announced last with Pixel 8 series. Now, the advanced feature may allow users to “Reimagine” images with prompts. In the video, it was demonstrated that the AI could change the background of the scene and make it look more eye-catching such as “ Reimagine dramatic sunset”. There is another AI feature called “Add Me” where the photographer can add themselves to the scenes by cropping them from another picture.

Apart from the Pixel 9 AI features, the video claimed the smartphone to have a “durable design” and offer “7 years of Feature Drops.” This showcases Google's commitment to offer extended software updates and new features to the smartphone. However, we can not be certain till Google makes an official announcement about its upcoming AI feature. Therefore, we must wait until August 13 to know what the Pixel 9 series will look like.

