Google Pixel 9 series Flipkart availability confirmed ahead of India launch on August 14- All details

Google Pixel 9 series will be officially launched on August 13 in the global market. However, in India, it will be announced on August 14, 2024. Reportedly, the Pixel 9 series is expected to have four models including a new foldable smartphone. Therefore, it's the first time Google is launching its foldable smartphone in India with the Pixel 9 Pro Fold.

Just a few weeks ahead of India launch, Google has confirmed the availability of the Pixel 9 series on e-commerce giant, Flipkart. Know more about the upcoming Pixel 9 series.

Google Pixel 9 series on Flipkart

Ahead of the Pixel 9 series launch, Flipkart has confirmed the series' availability on the platform by creating a dedicated microsite of the revealed Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro Fold. Currently, the features and pricing have not been revealed and it is expected to be announced during the India launch on August 14.

Over, the past few months, we have come across several leaks and rumours about the smartphone, giving us a hint as to what Google is expected to announce during the global launch event. Know what the Pixel 9 series will look like based on rumours.

Google Pixel 9 series specifications and features

The Google Pixel 9 series will consist of four models: Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, and Pixel 9 Pro Fold. All the smartphones are expected to be powered by Google's new Tensor G4 chipset. Based on reports, the Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro are speculated to get a 6.3-inch display, whereas the Pixel 9 Pro XL may get a 6.8-inch display. For the foldable variant, it is leaked that it may have a 6.3-inch cover display and an 8-inch main display.

This year, Google may announce upgrades to the camera performance of the entire Pixel 9 series. Additionally, we may also get improved battery life and fast charging support. However, we must wait till August 14 to know what Google has in store for the upcoming generations of Pixel smartphones.

