Google Pixel 9 series Flipkart availability confirmed ahead of India launch on August 14- All details

Flipkart now has a dedicated microsite for the upcoming Google Pixel 9 series, confirming its availability on the e-commerce platform.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: Jul 30 2024, 08:50 IST
The Google Pixel 9 series is expected to be announced at the upcoming "Made by Google" event which is scheduled for August 13, 2024. Earlier the Google Pixel series included two variants, one was the standard and the other was the Pro model. However, this year, Google is expected to announce four models under the series that are expected to include: Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, and Pixel 9 Pro Fold.
This year with the Google Pixel 9 series, the company is planning to bring a more refined design with a horizontal camera module and curved edges. Furthermore, the Pixel, Pixel 9 Pro, and Pixel 9 Pro XL are expected to feature 6.3-inch, 6.1-inch, and 6.7-inch displays respectively. Therefore, Google has changed the display sizes of the upcoming Pixel 9 series. However, rumours about the Pixel 9 Pro Fold are quite slim.
The entire Pixel 9 series will likely be powered by Google's in-house Tensor G4 chipset which may include eight cores and a 4nm node for faster performance. The new chipset will allow the smartphone to run on-device Galaxy AI features with ease. Additionally, the company may also announce new Galaxy AI features alongside the launch of the Pixel 9 series.
Google is also rumoured to include an ultrasonic fingerprint scanner to make the smartphone more secure and enable users to unlock the device faster. However, with the new fingerprint scanner, Google will have to discard the in-display scanner as the ultrasonic scanner will be integrated with the power button.
Considering the trends and innovation in AI to smartphones, Google may plan to increase the price for the Pixel 9 series. However, the official launch is still a month away and we should wait and see what Google has planned for its new generation of Pixel series. Alongside Pixel 9, the company may also announce Google Watch 7, Watch Ultra, and Buds 3 Pro.
Google Pixel 9 series will be available on Flipkart after launch, check details. (Flipkart)

Google Pixel 9 series will be officially launched on August 13 in the global market. However, in India, it will be announced on August 14, 2024. Reportedly, the Pixel 9 series is expected to have four models including a new foldable smartphone. Therefore, it's the first time Google is launching its foldable smartphone in India with the Pixel 9 Pro Fold.

Just a few weeks ahead of India launch, Google has confirmed the availability of the Pixel 9 series on e-commerce giant, Flipkart. Know more about the upcoming Pixel 9 series. 

Google Pixel 9 series on Flipkart

Ahead of the Pixel 9 series launch, Flipkart has confirmed the series' availability on the platform by creating a dedicated microsite of the revealed Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro Fold. Currently, the features and pricing have not been revealed and it is expected to be announced during the India launch on August 14. 

Over, the past few months, we have come across several leaks and rumours about the smartphone, giving us a hint as to what Google is expected to announce during the global launch event. Know what the Pixel 9 series will look like based on rumours. 

Google Pixel 9 series specifications and features

The Google Pixel 9 series will consist of four models: Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, and Pixel 9 Pro Fold. All the smartphones are expected to be powered by Google's new Tensor G4 chipset. Based on reports, the Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro are speculated to get a 6.3-inch display, whereas the Pixel 9 Pro XL may get a 6.8-inch display. For the foldable variant, it is leaked that it may have a 6.3-inch cover display and an 8-inch main display.

This year, Google may announce upgrades to the camera performance of the entire Pixel 9 series. Additionally, we may also get improved battery life and fast charging support. However, we must wait till August 14 to know what Google has in store for the upcoming generations of Pixel smartphones. 

First Published Date: 30 Jul, 08:49 IST
