Google Pixel 9 series likely to get this Apple Intelligence-like feature, redesigned Panorama mode: Check details

iPhone 16 series and iPhone 15 Pro users will get a range of Apple Intelligence features announced at WWDC 2024 event. Rumoured to arrive with iOS 18.1, the features include recording, summarising and transcribing calls on iPhones. Although Apple was the first one to announce these features, Google may be the one to roll them out as reports suggest that Google is also working on introducing similar features in the upcoming Pixel 9 series.

Google Pixel 9 series: AI backed calls notes

Recently, tipster Dylan Roussel reported on X that Google is believed to be developing an AI backed Calls Notes feature. The new features may allow Pixel 9 users to record and transcribe calls. Google might use Gemini Nano for curating summaries of call recordings.

Currently, users of Gemini Nano enabled Pixel 8 or 8a can record a real life conversation on Recorder app and convert it into a full transcript alongside summary. This process can take place on a device and does not require an internet connection.

Also read Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

It is speculated that the upcoming Call Notes feature might function in the same way for phone calls and work on new Pixel 9 devices. Further, Pixel 8 supports a similar feature which might mean that these devices might get the Call Notes feature too. This feature will be a new addition to the existing Call assist features of Pixel including Call Screen, Hold for me and Direct my call.

However, it is still unclear which countries will be getting the new Calls Record feature during the first phase of launch. For instance, Apple's iOS 18 is also about to get a similar feature for recording, transcribing and summarising calls. It has confirmed its availability in many languages and countries. Apple's new feature is set to be available in the US, UK, Australia, Canada, India, Ireland, New Zealand, Singapore, Mexico, Spain, France, Japan, China, Hong Kong and Brazil in several languages based on the country. Google is expected to launch the feature on similar lines.

Rumoured launch of redesigned panorama feature

Apart from the new Calls Record feature, Google Pixel 9 is expected to feature a newly redesigned Panorama experience feature. The feature will be a new addition to the existing Pixel's photo features such as Pixel screenshot, Add Me and Reimagine with.

Google decided to eliminate the sought after Photo Sphere feature that was preferred by users over Panorama in its Pixel 8 series. The user interface of Panorama has remained unchanged for several years.

Google Pixel 9 series is set to hit the markets on August 13. The upcoming series has been making news since its announcement. Recent leaks revealed the Pixel 9 vanilla model's possibility of coming in vibrant colours such as pink. Pixel 9 series is also expected to launch with new camera upgrades except for the main sensor and better displays.