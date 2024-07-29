 Google Pixel 9 series likely to get this Apple Intelligence-like feature, redesigned Panorama mode: Check details | Tech News
Home Tech Tech News Google Pixel 9 series likely to get this Apple Intelligence-like feature, redesigned Panorama mode: Check details

Google Pixel 9 series likely to get this Apple Intelligence-like feature, redesigned Panorama mode: Check details

Set to launch on August 13, Google Pixel 9 series is rumoured to bring new calls record and redesigned panorama mode features, among others for users.

By: RICHA FULARA
| Updated on: Jul 29 2024, 12:14 IST
Google Pixel 9 series likely to get this Apple Intelligence-like feature, redesigned Panorama mode: Check details
Google Pixel 9 users might get call notes feature similar to Apple's iOS 18.1. (Google)

iPhone 16 series and iPhone 15 Pro users will get a range of Apple Intelligence features announced at WWDC 2024 event. Rumoured to arrive with iOS 18.1, the features include recording, summarising and transcribing calls on iPhones. Although Apple was the first one to announce these features, Google may be the one to roll them out as reports suggest that Google is also working on introducing similar features in the upcoming Pixel 9 series. 

Google Pixel 9 series: AI backed calls notes

Recently, tipster Dylan Roussel reported on X that Google is believed to be developing an AI backed Calls Notes feature. The new features may allow Pixel 9 users to record and transcribe calls. Google might use Gemini Nano for curating summaries of call recordings. 

You may be interested in

MobilesTablets Laptops
17% OFF
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
  • Titanium Black
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹111,490₹134,999
Buy now
Vivo X100 Pro 5G
  • Asteroid Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹89,999
Check details
5% OFF
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max
  • Black Titanium
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹151,700₹159,900
Buy now
17% OFF
Xiaomi 14 Ultra
  • Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹99,999₹119,999
Buy now

Currently, users of Gemini Nano enabled Pixel 8 or 8a can record a real life conversation on Recorder app and convert it into a full transcript alongside summary. This process can take place on a device and does not require an internet connection. 

Also read
Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

Read More: Pixel 9 AI features tipped in a video ahead of August 13 launch: Know what is expected from new Google phone

It is speculated that the upcoming Call Notes feature might function in the same way for phone calls and work on new Pixel 9 devices. Further, Pixel 8 supports a similar feature which might mean that these devices might get the Call Notes feature too. This feature will be a new addition to the existing Call assist features of Pixel including Call Screen, Hold for me and Direct my call.

However, it is still unclear which countries will be getting the new Calls Record feature during the first phase of launch. For instance, Apple's iOS 18 is also about to get a similar feature for recording, transcribing and summarising calls. It has confirmed its availability in many languages and countries. Apple's new feature is set to be available in the US, UK, Australia, Canada, India, Ireland, New Zealand, Singapore, Mexico, Spain, France, Japan, China, Hong Kong and Brazil in several languages based on the country. Google is expected to launch the feature on similar lines. 

Read More: Google Pixel 9 series to use Samsung's new display technology- Here's everything we know

Rumoured launch of redesigned panorama feature

Apart from the new Calls Record feature, Google Pixel 9 is expected to feature a newly redesigned Panorama experience feature. The feature will be a new addition to the existing Pixel's photo features such as Pixel screenshot, Add Me and Reimagine with. 

Google decided to eliminate the sought after Photo Sphere feature that was  preferred by users over Panorama in its Pixel 8 series. The user interface of Panorama has remained unchanged for several years.

Google Pixel 9 series is set to hit the markets on August 13. The upcoming series has been making news since its announcement. Recent leaks revealed the Pixel 9 vanilla model's possibility of coming in vibrant colours such as pink. Pixel 9 series is also expected to launch with new camera upgrades except for the main sensor and better displays. 

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 29 Jul, 12:14 IST
Trending: iphone se 4 production likely to begin in coming months, expected to launch in march: here’s everything we know bored of your instagram explore feed? here’s how you can change, reset it vivo v40 pro specifications revealed ahead of v40 launch in india: camera, chipset and more will smartphone prices reduce after budget 2024? don’t expect any major surprise bsnl 4g rollout delayed again, govt-backed telecom player now aims deployment by june 2025 reliance jio vs airtel unlimited 5g booster plans: what you get in rs. 51, rs. 101 recharge plans how to hide your instagram online status from others nasa finds potential signs of ancient life in mars rock samples: details unveiled apple rolls out new beta updates of ios 18 and ipados 18 as public launch nears, check what's new hmd crest, hmd crest max phones launched in india: check design, specifications, price and more
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

anime_1

How to turn selfies into 3D art: Tencent Yuanbao's '3D avatar dream factory
How to play GTA 5 on Android and iOS smartphones: Stream with steam link - A step by step guide

How to play GTA 5 on Android and iOS smartphones: Stream with steam link - A step by step guide
Want to port mobile number from Jio to BSNL? This guide will walk you through the process. (Representative image)

How to port your SIM from Jio, Airtel or Vi to BSNL: A step-by-step guide
How to record screen on Mac

How to record screen on Mac: Native Apple tools and third party options explained
How to manage Apple App Store subscriptions on your iPhone and iPad

How to manage Apple App Store subscriptions on your iPhone and iPad - All details

Editor’s Pick

What is a Copilot+ PC? All models, features, and India availability explained

What is a Copilot+ PC? All models, features, and India availability explained
High electricity bills scaring you? 4 gadgets from Qubo, Wipro, Ohm to help save money

High electricity bills scaring you? 4 gadgets from Qubo, Wipro, Ohm to help save money
Best handheld gaming consoles to buy in India: Asus ROG Ally, Nintendo Switch and others

Best handheld gaming consoles to buy in India: Asus ROG Ally, Nintendo Switch and others
iPad Air 2024 Review

iPad Air (2024) Review: The most practical tablet that is ‘Pro’ enough
Microsoft Windows

Microsoft rolls out fix for CrowdStrike Windows problem, easy tool to get your PC working - How to get started

Trending Stories

5_reasons_you_cant_miss_playing_Red_Dead_Redemptio

5 reasons you can’t miss playing Red Dead Redemption 2 in 2024
WhatsApp privacy settings

iPhone users may soon get this useful AirDrop-style WhatsApp feature: Here’s what we know
Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy

Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy
iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know

iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know
A Bengaluru woman lost <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.2 crore in a cyber scam involving fake crime branch officials.

Bengaluru woman loses 1.2 crore to cyber scam: Here’s what happened
keep up with tech

Gaming

Marvel Snap launches Deadpool's Diner event

Marvel Snap launches Deadpool's Diner event with new gameplay, high stakes, and exciting rewards
Epic Games shifts Fortnite to AltStore PAL

Epic Games shifts Fortnite to AltStore PAL, exits Samsung Galaxy Store over restrictions
GTA 6: 5 reasons why gamers are concerned about microtransactions in GTA 5 successor.

GTA 6: 5 reasons why gamers are concerned about microtransactions in GTA 5 successor
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 now available on Xbox Game Pass

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 now available on Xbox Game Pass; Microsoft planning to expand Game Pass tiers
GTA 6 will ‘not be wildly different’ from GTA 5, former Rockstar Games dev predicts

GTA 6 will ‘not be wildly different’ from GTA 5, former Rockstar Games dev predicts

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
Top Android smartphones with the best battery life: OnePlus 12R, Vivo T3x 5G and others

Top Android smartphones with the best battery life: OnePlus 12R, Vivo T3x 5G and others
Top camera smart mobile phones under <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>50,000 in India from Xiaomi, Vivo, Google and more

Best camera phones under 50000 (2024): Top 5 mobiles from Xiaomi, Vivo, Google and more
Best gaming phones under <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>30,000: OnePlus Nord 3 5G, Nothing Phone 2a, Poco F6 and more

Best gaming phones under 30,000: OnePlus Nord 3 5G, Nothing Phone 2a, Poco F6 and more

    Trending News

    5 reasons you can’t miss playing Red Dead Redemption 2 in 2024
    5_reasons_you_cant_miss_playing_Red_Dead_Redemptio
    iPhone users may soon get this useful AirDrop-style WhatsApp feature: Here’s what we know
    WhatsApp privacy settings
    Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy
    Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy
    iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know
    iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know
    Bengaluru woman loses 1.2 crore to cyber scam: Here’s what happened
    A Bengaluru woman lost <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.2 crore in a cyber scam involving fake crime branch officials.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets