Poco C55 launched in India; Gets a 50MP camera! Check price and specifications

The buzz around the Poco X5 Pro has not even died and the company has launched another smartphone, this time in the budget segment. The Poco C55 adds to the company's C series and comes packed with features for the buyers in the sub Rs. 10,000 segment. The major highlights of the smartphone is a 50MP camera and the MediaTek Helio G85 chipset. The smartphone starts at Rs. 9,499. Check its specifications and availability.

“With a powerful processor, 50MP dual camera first in the C-series complemented with a massive battery, POCO C55 provides a rarely seen value-for-money offering in its category,” Himanshu Tandon, Country Head, POCO India said.

Poco C55 price and availability

The Poco C55 comes in two variants. The 4GB RAM coupled with 64GB internal storage variant has been priced at Rs. 9,499 and the 6GB RAM along with 128GB internal storage variant can be purchased for Rs. 10,999. As an introductory offer, Poco is giving a Rs. 500 flat discount on the smartphone. Upon using bank cards from SBI, HDFC and ICICI, users can avail Rs. 500 discount on the 4GB variant and Rs. 1000 on the 6GB variant. The Poco C55 goes on sale on February 28 and will be available on Flipkart.

Poco C55 specifications

The smartphone features a stitched leather-like design and a fingerprint scanner on the back of the device. The Poco C55 gets a 6.71-inch HD IPS LCD display which comes along with Panda Glass protection. The smartphone is equipped with the MediaTek Helio G85 chipset.

The Poco C55 sports a dual camera setup with a 50MP primary camera and a depth sensor. On the front, it gets a 5MP selfie camera. The smartphone is capable of recording upto 1080p videos at 30 frames per second. The smartphone is backed with a 5,000 mAh battery which comes along with a 10W charger. It also gets an IP52 rating for dust and water resistance.

The smartphone is available in three colors of Forest Green, Cool Blue and Power Black.