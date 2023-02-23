    Trending News

    iPhone 14 Plus vs Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus: Plus sized luxuries! But which one is better?
    iPhone 14 Plus vs Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus
    Instagram Broadcast Chat Feature dubbed 'Channels' launched; Facebook, Messenger will get it too
    Instagram
    Warning! Remove these 203 malicious apps from your phone now to stop attack; check list
    Google Play Store
    Apple AirTag finds stolen Toyota Camry car within hours!
    Toyota Camry
    5 cool iPhone camera tricks to help you become a better photographer
    iPhone

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets

    Poco C55 launched in India; Gets a 50MP camera! Check price and specifications

    Poco C55 has been launched in India in the budget segment. The smartphone features a 50MP camera and a 5,000 mAh battery. Check its price and specifications.

    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Feb 23 2023, 18:51 IST
    Poco C55
    Poco C55 launched in India. Know all about it. (Poco)
    Poco C55
    Poco C55 launched in India. Know all about it. (Poco)

    The buzz around the Poco X5 Pro has not even died and the company has launched another smartphone, this time in the budget segment. The Poco C55 adds to the company's C series and comes packed with features for the buyers in the sub Rs. 10,000 segment. The major highlights of the smartphone is a 50MP camera and the MediaTek Helio G85 chipset. The smartphone starts at Rs. 9,499. Check its specifications and availability.

    “With a powerful processor, 50MP dual camera first in the C-series complemented with a massive battery, POCO C55 provides a rarely seen value-for-money offering in its category,” Himanshu Tandon, Country Head, POCO India said.

    Poco C55 price and availability

    The Poco C55 comes in two variants. The 4GB RAM coupled with 64GB internal storage variant has been priced at Rs. 9,499 and the 6GB RAM along with 128GB internal storage variant can be purchased for Rs. 10,999. As an introductory offer, Poco is giving a Rs. 500 flat discount on the smartphone. Upon using bank cards from SBI, HDFC and ICICI, users can avail Rs. 500 discount on the 4GB variant and Rs. 1000 on the 6GB variant. The Poco C55 goes on sale on February 28 and will be available on Flipkart.

    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Poco C55 specifications

    The smartphone features a stitched leather-like design and a fingerprint scanner on the back of the device. The Poco C55 gets a 6.71-inch HD IPS LCD display which comes along with Panda Glass protection. The smartphone is equipped with the MediaTek Helio G85 chipset.

    The Poco C55 sports a dual camera setup with a 50MP primary camera and a depth sensor. On the front, it gets a 5MP selfie camera. The smartphone is capable of recording upto 1080p videos at 30 frames per second. The smartphone is backed with a 5,000 mAh battery which comes along with a 10W charger. It also gets an IP52 rating for dust and water resistance.

    The smartphone is available in three colors of Forest Green, Cool Blue and Power Black.

    Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

    First Published Date: 23 Feb, 18:50 IST
    Tags:
    Home Mobile News Poco C55 launched in India; Gets a 50MP camera! Check price and specifications
    NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

    Tips & Tricks

    iPhone Photographic Styles
    Clever iPhone 14, iPhone 13 Camera trick! Edit photos while capturing
    Camera flash notification alert
    Use camera flash as notification alert on Androids and iPhones with this trick
    iPhone
    This HIDDEN iPhone keyboard trick will help you write quickly
    iPhone
    5 cool iPhone camera tricks to help you become a better photographer
    Android
    Know how to take a screenshot on all Android smartphones

    Editor’s Pick

    Oppo Reno 8T 5G
    Oppo Reno8 T 5G review: Style tops everything here
    first iPhone
    This iPhone of a Tattoo artist to sell at the price of a Mercedes SUV!
    iPhone 14
    iPhone 14 long term review: Stands tall and strong no matter what you throw at it
    iPhone
    Got your first iPhone? These MUST-do things that you should follow immediately
    happy_smartphone
    iPhone 14 Quick review: Worth it? Camera, Crash Detection to Gaming- You BETCHA!

    Trending Stories

    iPhone 14 Plus vs Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus
    iPhone 14 Plus vs Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus: Plus sized luxuries! But which one is better?
    Instagram
    Instagram Broadcast Chat Feature dubbed 'Channels' launched; Facebook, Messenger will get it too
    Google Play Store
    Warning! Remove these 203 malicious apps from your phone now to stop attack; check list
    Toyota Camry
    Apple AirTag finds stolen Toyota Camry car within hours!
    iPhone
    5 cool iPhone camera tricks to help you become a better photographer
    keep up with tech

    Gaming

    Road to Valor: Empires
    Krafton to soon launch Indian version of Road to Valor: Empires; Pre-registration now LIVE
    But VR headset makers do not yet shift enough units to sustain the hype.
    Game on: Sony re-enters VR headset fray
    Hogwarts Legacy
    Hogwarts Legacy – An ode to the wizarding world
    Hogwarts Legacy
    Playing Hogwarts Legacy? Know the RIGHT graphics option on Xbox and PS5
    Call of Duty Mobile Season 2
    Call of Duty Mobile Season 2-Heavy Metal trailer is OUT! Check what’s new