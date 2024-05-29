POCO M6 Plus 5G to launch soon in India, spotted on BIS certification website: Here’s what to expect

POCO is set to introduce a new M-series device in India, as indicated by a recent Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) listing. The anticipated model, POCO M6 Plus 5G, is expected to launch soon, though there is no official confirmation from the company yet.

According to GizmoChina, the POCO M6 Plus 5G was identified on HyperOS Code under the model number "N19" with the codename "breeze." This device is speculated to be a rebranded version of the Redmi Note 13R, which was recently released in China.

BIS Certification

The BIS certification website lists the POCO M6 Plus 5G with the model number 24065PC95I, suggesting an imminent release in India, potentially as early as next month. However, further details from the certification process have not been disclosed.

POCO M6 Plus 5G: Expected Price

The POCO M6 Plus 5G will be the first Plus model in the M-series, targeting budget-conscious consumers. For context, the POCO M5 was launched in India in 2022 with a starting price of Rs. 12499. In 2023, the POCO M6 Pro 4G was introduced globally at USD 179, approximately Rs. 15000. The Redmi Note 13R debuted at CNY 1399, roughly Rs. 16000 for the 6GB+128GB version, indicating a similar price range for the POCO M6 Plus 5G.

POCO M6 Plus 5G Anticipated Features

If the POCO M6 Plus 5G follows the specifications of the Redmi Note 13R, it may feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 processor, up to 12GB RAM, and a 5,030mAh battery. Expected specifications include a 6.79-inch FHD+ 120Hz LCD display, a dual rear camera setup with a 50MP main camera and a 2MP macro sensor, and an 8MP front camera. Storage options may extend up to 512GB, with software running on Xiaomi HyperOS based on Android 14. Additional features might include a USB Type-C port, a 3.5mm audio jack, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, an Infrared sensor, Bluetooth 5.1, and dual SIM support.

These details are based on leaks and speculations, so they should be considered provisional until official announcements are made by POCO.