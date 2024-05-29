 POCO M6 Plus 5G to launch soon in India, spotted on BIS certification website: Here’s what to expect | Mobile News

POCO M6 Plus 5G to launch soon in India, spotted on BIS certification website: Here’s what to expect

POCO plans to launch the M6 Plus 5G in India soon. The phone, listed on the BIS website, is expected to be an affordable variant of the Redmi Note 13R.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: May 29 2024, 17:25 IST
Icon
POCO unveils vibrant green variants of POCO M6 5G and POCO C65 exclusively on Flipkart
POCO M6 Plus 5G expected to launch soon in India
1/5 1. POCO Unveils Green Variants: POCO introduces vibrant green variants of its popular models, POCO M6 5G and POCO C65, aiming to infuse more vibrancy into the lineup. These eye-catching additions will be available across all storage options exclusively on Flipkart, catering to the young, tech-savvy crowd.  (Amazon)
image caption
2/5 2. POCO M6 5G Highlights: The POCO M6 5G boasts a captivating Sky Dance design, powered by MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ for seamless performance. It features a 6.74" 90Hz display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection, a 50MP AI dual camera setup, and a robust 5000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.  (Amazon)
image caption
3/5 3. POCO M6 5G Pricing and Offers: Priced competitively, the POCO M6 5G starts at INR 9,499, offering variants with 4+128GB, 6+128GB, and 8+256GB storage options. Additionally, Airtel prepaid users can avail of an exclusive offer of 50GB of extra data with their purchase.  (Amazon)
image caption
4/5 5. POCO C65 Pricing and Offers: Available at attractive prices starting from INR 7,499, the POCO C65 provides variants with 4+128GB, 6+128GB, and 8+256GB storage options. Coupled with offers, it delivers both style and performance to consumers.  (Amazon)
image caption
5/5 6. Enhanced User Experience: Both POCO M6 5G and POCO C65 prioritize user experience with features like fast charging, robust battery life, impressive camera setups, and immersive displays. These additions aim to cater to the preferences of modern smartphone users, ensuring a seamless and enjoyable mobile experience.   (Amazon)
POCO M6 Plus 5G expected to launch soon in India
icon View all Images
POCO plans to launch the new M6 Plus 5G in India soon, per recent BIS certification listing. (POCO)

POCO is set to introduce a new M-series device in India, as indicated by a recent Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) listing. The anticipated model, POCO M6 Plus 5G, is expected to launch soon, though there is no official confirmation from the company yet.

According to GizmoChina, the POCO M6 Plus 5G was identified on HyperOS Code under the model number "N19" with the codename "breeze." This device is speculated to be a rebranded version of the Redmi Note 13R, which was recently released in China.

Buy Now
More about POCO M6
12% OFF
POCO M6
  • Orion Blue
  • 4 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
₹9,249₹10,499
Buy now
See full Specifications

Also read: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 FCC leak suggests battery upgrade; Galaxy Ring sizes and specs revealed

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

BIS Certification

The BIS certification website lists the POCO M6 Plus 5G with the model number 24065PC95I, suggesting an imminent release in India, potentially as early as next month. However, further details from the certification process have not been disclosed.

POCO M6 Plus 5G: Expected Price

The POCO M6 Plus 5G will be the first Plus model in the M-series, targeting budget-conscious consumers. For context, the POCO M5 was launched in India in 2022 with a starting price of Rs. 12499. In 2023, the POCO M6 Pro 4G was introduced globally at USD 179, approximately Rs. 15000. The Redmi Note 13R debuted at CNY 1399, roughly Rs. 16000 for the 6GB+128GB version, indicating a similar price range for the POCO M6 Plus 5G.

Also read: Poco F6 sales start in India today: Check out detailed pricing and specifications

POCO M6 Plus 5G Anticipated Features

If the POCO M6 Plus 5G follows the specifications of the Redmi Note 13R, it may feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 processor, up to 12GB RAM, and a 5,030mAh battery. Expected specifications include a 6.79-inch FHD+ 120Hz LCD display, a dual rear camera setup with a 50MP main camera and a 2MP macro sensor, and an 8MP front camera. Storage options may extend up to 512GB, with software running on Xiaomi HyperOS based on Android 14. Additional features might include a USB Type-C port, a 3.5mm audio jack, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, an Infrared sensor, Bluetooth 5.1, and dual SIM support.

Also read: Moto G85 launch in India: Check out expected design, specs, pricing, more

These details are based on leaks and speculations, so they should be considered provisional until official announcements are made by POCO.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 29 May, 17:24 IST
Tags:
Trending:
Home Mobile Mobile News POCO M6 Plus 5G to launch soon in India, spotted on BIS certification website: Here’s what to expect
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

How_to_book_train_tickets_anywhere_with_UTS_app_

How to book train tickets anywhere with UTS app: Simplified, paperless, sustainable travel
Microsoft OneNote: Know how to use this app to make office meetings easy

Microsoft OneNote: Know how to use this app to make office meetings easy
10_things_to_remember_if_you_are_renting_AC

10 things to remember if you are renting AC instead of buying this summer
Tips_to_get_free_data_vouchers_from_Jio_data_loans

Tips to get free data vouchers from Jio, data loans from Airtel for urgent needs
_Moto_G64_5G_review

Moto G64 5G review: 10 things to know about this budget-friendly smartphone

Editor’s Pick

iPhone 16 vs iPhone 17: Why you may want to wait for Apple’s next big surprise in 2025

iPhone 16 vs iPhone 17: Why you may want to wait for Apple’s next big surprise in 2025
Moto G64 5G Review: Big battery budget smartphone at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>17,990

Moto G64 5G Review: Big battery budget smartphone at 17,990
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 launch: Design, processor, cameras and more- Here’s what to expect

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 launch: Design, processor, cameras and more- Here’s what to expect
OnePlus Nord 4

OnePlus Nord 4 launch in India : From Snapdragon chipset to Android 14, know what's coming
Vivo V30e 5G Review

Vivo V30e 5G Review: Premium smartphone at 27,999 with ever-lasting battery life

Trending Stories

iPhone_14_Plus_price_drops_by_19_on_Amazon

iPhone 14 Plus price drops by 19% on Amazon- Check exchange and bank offers
IMG20240522151209

Realme GT 6T launched: 8 things to know about this ‘performance smartphone priced’ at 30,999
Apple Crush ad stops

Xiaomi copies Apple's controversial 'crush ad' with some 'Mi twist'
iPhone 17 Ultra: How Apple may change the game in 2025 like it did with iPhone X in 2017

iPhone 17 Ultra: How Apple may change the game in 2025 like it did with iPhone X in 2017
“Nothing good has ever happened over Twitter,” says MS Dhoni when asked why he prefers Instagram

“Nothing good has ever happened over Twitter,” says MS Dhoni when asked why he prefers Instagram
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA Online: God mode glitches patched by Rockstar Games to correct the playing field

GTA Online: God mode glitches patched by Rockstar Games to correct the playing field
GTA 6 fans anticipate artists and songs for Vice City

GTA 6 fans anticipate artists and songs for Vice City: Rockstar Games playlist buzz builds excitementUntitled Story
GTA 6 fan made collector's edition concept sparks excitement and speculation across social media

GTA 6 fan made collector's edition concept sparks excitement and speculation across social media
GTA 6: Release date, main characters and more unveiled - Here’s everything you need to know about

GTA 6: Release date, main characters and more unveiled - Here’s everything you need to know about
Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 announced; First trailer ‘The Truth Lies’ teased by Activision

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 announced, first trailer ‘The Truth Lies’ teased by Activision

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

    Trending News

    iPhone 14 Plus price drops by 19% on Amazon- Check exchange and bank offers
    iPhone_14_Plus_price_drops_by_19_on_Amazon
    Realme GT 6T launched: 8 things to know about this ‘performance smartphone priced’ at 30,999
    IMG20240522151209
    Xiaomi copies Apple's controversial 'crush ad' with some 'Mi twist'
    Apple Crush ad stops
    iPhone 17 Ultra: How Apple may change the game in 2025 like it did with iPhone X in 2017
    iPhone 17 Ultra: How Apple may change the game in 2025 like it did with iPhone X in 2017
    “Nothing good has ever happened over Twitter,” says MS Dhoni when asked why he prefers Instagram
    “Nothing good has ever happened over Twitter,” says MS Dhoni when asked why he prefers Instagram

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets