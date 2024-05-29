 Moto G85 launch in India: Check out expected design, specs, pricing, more | Mobile News

Moto G85 launch in India: Check out expected design, specs, pricing, more

High-quality renders of the upcoming Moto G85 have surfaced, showcasing a curved OLED screen, a revised camera island, and a 50MP main camera with OIS.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: May 29 2024, 07:25 IST
Moto G85
Leaked renders of the Moto G85 reveal a sleek design with a curved OLED screen and a revised camera island, hinting at an upcoming launch. (representative image) (Amazon)

The successor to the Moto G84, aptly named Moto G85, has been making rounds in the rumor mill over the past month. Recent leaks have unveiled high-quality renders of the device in grey, green, and purple variants, shedding light on its design and specifications.

Design and Features:

The leaked renders showcase a Moto G85 model with a curved OLED screen, indicating a departure from the traditional flat displays. Notably, the back of the device reveals a revised camera island seamlessly integrated with the frame, suggesting a refined aesthetic approach.

Camera Specifications:

One of the highlighted features of the Moto G85 is its camera setup. The renders confirm the presence of a 50MP main camera with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS), promising enhanced photography capabilities. While further details about additional camera sensors remain undisclosed, the emphasis on the main camera's quality is evident.

Hardware and Performance:

Under the hood, the Moto G85 is expected to pack a Snapdragon 4 Gen 3 chipset, offering a balance of performance and efficiency. Accompanying the chipset are variants with 8GB or 12GB of RAM, providing ample multitasking capabilities, and storage options of either 128GB or 256GB, catering to diverse user needs.

Software and Pricing:

The device is anticipated to ship with Android 14 out of the box, ensuring users access to the latest software features and enhancements. As for pricing, sources suggest a starting price of €300 in Europe for the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage configuration, positioning it competitively in the mid-range segment.

The leaked renders of the Moto G85 offer insights into the upcoming device's design and specifications, generating anticipation among tech enthusiasts. With a focus on camera quality, performance, and software experience, Motorola aims to deliver a compelling mid-range offering to consumers. As the official launch draws near, enthusiasts await further details to validate these leaks and unveil the complete picture of the Moto G85.

First Published Date: 29 May, 07:25 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets