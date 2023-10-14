 Poco C51 128gb Price in India (14 October 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison
POCO C51 128GB

POCO C51 128GB is a Android v13 phone, available price is Rs 9,799 in India with 8 MP + 0.08 MP Rear Camera, MediaTek Helio G36 Processor , 5000 mAh Battery and 6 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on POCO C51 128GB from HT Tech. Buy POCO C51 128GB now with free delivery.
5
Score
Last updated: 14 October 2023
Key Specs
₹9,799
128 GB
6.52 inches (16.56 cm)
MediaTek Helio G36
8 MP + 0.08 MP
5 MP
5000 mAh
Android v13
6 GB
See full specifications
Out of Stock This product is currently not available on Amazon

POCO C51 128GB Price in India

The starting price for the POCO C51 128GB in India is Rs. 9,799.  This is the POCO C51 128GB base model with 6 GB ...Read More

The starting price for the POCO C51 128GB in India is Rs. 9,799.  This is the POCO C51 128GB base model with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Power Black and Royal Blue.

POCO C51 128GB

(6 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Power Black, Royal Blue
amazon
Out of Stock

Poco C51 128gb Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 5000 mAh
  • MediaTek Helio G36
  • 6.52 inches (16.56 cm)
  • 5 MP
  • 8 MP + 0.08 MP
Battery
  • No
  • 5000 mAh
  • No
  • Li-Polymer
Camera
  • Yes, Dual LED Flash
  • Yes
  • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps 1280x720 @ 30 fps
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • 3264 x 2448 Pixels
  • 5 MP f/2.2, Primary Camera
  • Short Video Mode
  • Single
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
  • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
Design
  • 9 mm
  • 192 grams Below
  • 165.9 mm
  • Power Black, Royal Blue
  • 76.7 mm
Display
  • 269 ppi
  • Yes with waterdrop notch
  • 6.52 inches (16.56 cm)
  • IPS LCD
  • 80.66 %
  • 20:9
  • 400 nits
  • 60 Hz
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
General
  • POCO
  • Android Go
  • Android v13
  • September 6, 2023 (Official)
Multimedia
  • 3.5 mm
  • Yes
  • Yes, Recording option
Network & Connectivity
  • Yes
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • Mobile Hotspot
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
  • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • No
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Head: 0.966 W/kg, Body: 0.873 W/kg
  • Yes, v5.0
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
Performance
  • 6 GB
  • LPDDR4X
  • 12 nm
  • PowerVR GE8320
  • Octa core (2.2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)
  • 64 bit
  • MediaTek Helio G36
Sensors
  • Yes
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
  • Rear
Storage
  • 128 GB
  • Yes, Up to 1 TB
  • eMMC 5.1
Not sure which
mobile to buy?
More from Poco
POCO M6 Pro 5G 4GB RAM
(4 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Forest Green, Power Black
Add to compare
₹ 11,999
Check Details
POCO F5
(8 GB RAM,256 GB Storage) - Carbon Black, Sandstorm White, Electric Blue
Add to compare
₹ 25,999
Check Details
POCO C51
(4 GB RAM,64 GB Storage) - Power Black, Royal Blue
Add to compare
₹ 6,499
Check Details
POCO X5
(6 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Jaguar Black, Wildcat Blue, Supernova Green
Add to compare
₹ 14,999
Check Details
POCO C51 128GB Competitors
Realme Narzo 70A Prime
(4 GB RAM,64 GB Storage)
Add to compare
₹ 10,999
Check Details
Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro 64GB
(4 GB RAM,64 GB Storage) - Black, Blue, Gold, Red
Add to compare
₹ 8,990
Check Details
Asus Zenfone Max M1
(3 GB RAM,32 GB Storage) - Black, Gold
Add to compare
₹ 9,599
Check Details
Spice Mi 435 Stellar Nhance
(512 MB RAM,2 GB Storage) - Black/White
Add to compare
₹ 10,099
Check Details
Realme C51
(4 GB RAM,64 GB Storage) - Mint Green, Carbon Black
Add to compare
₹ 8,999
Check Details
Tecno Spark 9C
(3 GB RAM,32 GB Storage)
Add to compare
₹ 9,990
Check Details
Samsung Galaxy F04s
(3 GB RAM,32 GB Storage)
Add to compare
amazon
₹ 9,999
₹17,999
Buy Now
Lenovo K15 Plus
(4 GB RAM,64 GB Storage)
Add to compare
₹ 9,990
Check Details
Itel P55 5G 128GB
(6 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Galaxy Blue, Mint Green
Add to compare
₹ 9,999
Check Details
Xiaomi Redmi 13C
(4 GB RAM,64 GB Storage) - Black, Blue, Green
Add to compare
₹ 9,999
Check Details

Mobiles Videos

Know about the most affordable smartphone Realme Narzo 60x 5g.Icon
Realme Narzo 60x:Check specs, features, price, more
11 Oct 2023
Check out the best smartphone under 20000.Icon
Revvl 6x 5G, Revvl 6x Pro 5G Price Revealed
23 Aug 2023
Samsung Galaxy F34 5G to launch in India soon.Icon
Samsung Galaxy F34 5G: Launch date confirmed, Check specs, price, more
08 Aug 2023
Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 launch date is revealed! This is what we know about the phone and its price.Icon
Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 launch date revealed! Expected to be a midrange smartphone
04 Aug 2023
The new Sony Xperia 1 V is launched in India. Check out why the phone's camera is so hypedIcon
Sony Xperia 1 V launched: Check out its best camera quality
04 Aug 2023
Honor 90 is expected to launch soon in India. check out the expected features, specs and more. Icon
Honor 90 to Launch in India: Check out its feature, camera and more
31 Jul 2023
iQOO Neo 7 Pro launchIcon
iQOO Neo 7 Pro: Most affordable snapdragon 8+ gen 1 smartphone
07 Jul 2023
Nothing Phone 2 features and specs Icon
The Ultimate Tech Upgrade: The Nothing Phone 2: Features & Price
19 May 2023
Big upgrade for Samsung Galaxy S24 Series: All you need to know
01 May 2023
Big upgrade for Samsung Galaxy S24 Series: All you need to know
01 May 2023
Best 5 feature-rich phones under 12000Icon
5 best feature-rich phones under 12000: Samsung Galaxy F13, Realme C55, Motorola G32, more
22 Apr 2023

POCO C51 128GB News

POCO M6 Pro 5G
Launched! Check POCO M6 Pro 5G price, specs and features
16 Sep 2023
All you need to know about the Flipkart deal on POCO C51.
Get POCO C51 with heavy discount on Flipkart
23 Jul 2023
Check the Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale on POCO X5 Pro smartphone and grab this exclusive deal.
Sale Alert! Buy POCO X5 Pro 5G as price cut from Rs. 28999 to Rs. 22999
19 Jul 2023
Poco C51 was launched in collaboration with Bharti Airtel
Poco C51, 'India’s most affordable 4G smartphone' launched
14 Jul 2023
Poco C55
Stunning Deal! Buy POCO C55 on Flipkart with 35% discount; save thousands of rupees
11 Jul 2023
The POCO C50 is available in two standard colors on Flipkart - Country Green and Royal Blue.
Delightful deal! Amazing POCO C50 price cut rolled out! Get it for just Rs. 5499
08 Jul 2023
Mobiles By Brand

TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

Apple iPhone 15
(6 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Black, Blue, Green, Pink, Yellow
amazon
₹89,900
Buy Now
Realme 9 5G SE
(6 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Starry Glow, Azure Glow
amazon
₹19,499
₹24,999
Buy Now
OnePlus 11
(8 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Titan Black, Eternal Green
amazon
₹44,998
Buy Now

LATEST MOBILE PHONES

Vivo V29 Pro
(8 GB RAM,256 GB Storage) - Himalayan Blue, Space Black
₹39,999
Check Details
Vivo Y17s
(4 GB RAM,64 GB Storage) - Glitter Purple, Forest Green
₹11,999
Check Details
Vivo T2 Pro
(8 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - New Moon Black, Dune Gold
₹21,999
Check Details
Realme C53 6GB RAM
(6 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Champion Gold, Champion Black
₹11,999
Check Details

UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

OPPO F22s
(8 GB RAM,128 GB Storage)
₹20,990
Check Details
OnePlus 11E
(8 GB RAM,128 GB Storage)
₹47,990
Check Details
Vivo S17
(8 GB RAM,256 GB Storage) - Black, Mountain Sea Green, Sea Flowers
₹29,060
Check Details
OPPO Reno9A
(8 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Moon White, Night Black
₹23,790
Check Details
Top Phones

Latest Phones

Popular Phones

Upcoming Phones
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Poco C51 128gb