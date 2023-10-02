Icon

Price drop alert! Get a huge discount on iPhone 11 on Flipkart

The Apple iPhone 11 is still a great buy especially at this new price point. In fact, we have come across an incredible deal for you! Here’s how you can grab it on Flipkart.

By: HT TECH
Updated on: Oct 02 2023, 11:44 IST
iPhone 11
Grab the iPhone 11 at a huge discount on Flipkart. (Apple)
Flipkart's highly anticipated Big Billion Days Sale is just around the corner. It is scheduled to kick off on October 8, and it's bringing some incredible deals on iPhones. The e-commerce giant is offering jaw-dropping discounts on the beloved iPhone 11 too. Known for their unmatched stability, performance, and durability, Apple phones have always been a coveted product. Thanks to festive sales, buyers can now seize this golden opportunity. If you have your sights set on a budget-friendly Apple iPhone, your moment has arrived. Dive into the fantastic iPhone 11 deal that is now available on Flipkart.

The iPhone 11 boasts a vibrant 6.1-inch display, delivering stunningly vivid visuals. Powered by Apple's A13 Bionic chip, it offers a smooth and seamless user experience. With its 12+12 MP dual rear cameras and a 12 MP front-facing camera, you can capture sharp, clear photos and record videos in remarkable 4K quality. Unlock your device effortlessly with Face ID, and it even supports wireless charging. With its captivating design, smooth performance, and impressive camera quality, the iPhone 11 is the perfect choice for those seeking a reliable and feature-rich smartphone.

Discount on the Apple iPhone 11

The regular price of the iPhone 11, for the 128GB variant, stands at Rs. 48,900. However, during the sale offers, you can grab it for an astonishingly reduced price of only Rs. 38,999, marking an incredible 18 percent discount.

But that's not all! You can further enhance the affordability of your iPhone 11 purchase by taking advantage of the exchange deal and bank offers.

Other Offers

Flipkart is offering a generous exchange deal for the iPhone 11, where you can enjoy savings of up to Rs. 30,600 when you trade in your old phone. The precise discount you receive will depend on the type, model, and condition of your old device. Be sure to provide your PIN code to verify if this offer is available in your area.

Additionally, if you have aFlipkart Axis Bank Credit Card, you can avail yourself of a flat 5% discount. So, if you have had your eye on the iPhone 11, there's no better time to make your purchase and save significantly while proudly flaunting your new phone amongst your friends.

First Published Date: 02 Oct, 11:44 IST
