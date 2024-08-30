 Realme 13 vs Realme 12: Know what’s new in latest mid-range smartphone | Mobile News

Realme 13 vs Realme 12: Know what’s new in latest mid-range smartphone

Realme 13 vs Realme 12: Check what upgrades have been integrated into the new Realme 13 and if it's worth the hype.

By: HT TECH
Updated on: Aug 30 2024, 13:39 IST
Realme 13 vs Realme 12: Know what’s new latest mid-range smartphone
Check out the specs comparison between Realme 13 and Realme 12. (Realme)

Realme 13 series was launched this week in the mid-range smartphone segment succeeding the Realme 12 series. If you have been considering buying the latest Realme 13, then you know what upgrades have been integrated and if it's worth buying or not. To get a clear understanding, we have curated a detailed specification comparison between Realme 12 and Realme 13. Therefore, buyers can easily examine what's new. 

Also read: Realme 13 series launched in India at Rs.17999: Check specifications, pricing and availability

Realme 13 vs Realme 12:

Design and display: The Realme 13 and Realme 12 have a similar design concept, however, the Realme 13 comes with a dual-tone design that has a texture on the rear panel. The IP rating protection has also been upgraded from IP54 to IP64 for dust and water resistance. Both smartphones offer a 6.72-inch FHD+ IPS LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Therefore, both smartphones have similar display technology, making the experience similar. 

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Also read: iQOO Z9s Pro 5G vs Realme 13 Pro 5G: Know which mid-range Pro smartphone to consider


Camera: In terms of camera, several iterations have been made, the Realme 13 has experienced a downgrade when it comes to megapixels. The Realme 13 features a 50MP main camera sensor whereas the Realme 12 offers a 108MP camera. However, with the new-gen, you'll find OIS support and 1440p video quality. Both smartphones retain a 2MP bokeh camera. However, the selfie camera in Realme 13 has been upgraded from 8MP to 16MP.


Performance and battery: From a performance perspective, the Realme 13 is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC paired with 8GB RAM. On the other hand, the Realme 12 is equipped with MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ chipset coupled with 6GB RAM. Therefore, Realme has integrated a significant performance upgrade in terms of chipset and RAM. 

Also read: Realme 13 Pro 5G Review

In terms of battery, both smartphones support a 5000mAh battery with 45W VOOC charging support.


Price: Now, from a pricing perspective, Realme has increased the price by Rs.1000. Therefore, the Realme 13 comes with a starting price of Rs.17999 for 8GB RAM and 128GB storage capacity. Whereas, the Realme 12 is priced at Rs.16999 for 6GB RAM and 128GB storage.

First Published Date: 30 Aug, 13:39 IST
Realme 13 vs Realme 12: Know what's new in latest mid-range smartphone
