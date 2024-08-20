 Realme C63 5G 6GB RAM - Price in India (October 2024), Full Specs, Comparison
Release date : 20 Aug 2024

Realme C63 5G 6GB RAM

Realme C63 5G 6GB RAM is a Android v14 phone, available price is Rs 11,399 in India with 32 MP Rear Camera, MediaTek Dimensity 6300 Processor , 5000 mAh Battery and 6 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Realme C63 5G 6GB RAM from HT Tech. Buy Realme C63 5G 6GB RAM now with free delivery.
Starry Gold Forest Green
Price : ₹11,999 This product is currently not available on Amazon

Key Specs

RAM

6 GB

Display

6.67 inches

Battery

5000 mAh

Rear Camera

32 MP

Realme C63 Variants & Price

Realme C63 price starts at ₹10,720 and goes upto ₹12,779. Realme C63 is available in 6 options.

₹10,720 18% OFF Starry Gold
  • 128 GB
  • 4 GB RAM
₹10,999 15% OFF Forest Green
  • 128 GB
  • 4 GB RAM
₹11,399 19% OFF Forest Green
  • 128 GB
  • 6 GB RAM
₹11,438 24% OFF Starry Gold
  • 128 GB
  • 6 GB RAM
₹12,429 17% OFF Forest Green
  • 128 GB
  • 8 GB RAM
₹12,779 15% OFF Starry Gold
  • 128 GB
  • 8 GB RAM
Choose a Mobile Phone
Realme C63 5g 6gb Ram Latest Update

Realme C63 5g 6gb Ram Full Specifications

HT TECH SCORE 6/10
Scoring parameters:
8
Storage
8
Performance
8
Battery
2
Display
6
Camera

  • RAM

    6 GB

  • Battery

    5000 mAh

  • Rear Camera

    32 MP

  • Display

    6.67 inches (16.94 cm)

  • Processor

    MediaTek Dimensity 6300

  • Front Camera

    8 MP

  • Capacity

    5000 mAh

  • USB Type-C

    Yes

  • Removable

    No

  • Type

    Li-Polymer

  • Waterproof

    Yes, Splash proof, IP64

  • Thickness

    7.94 mm

  • Ruggedness

    Dust proof

  • Colours

    Starry Gold, Forest Green

  • Height

    165.6 mm

  • Weight

    192 grams

  • Width

    76.1 mm

  • Brightness

    500 nits

  • Aspect Ratio

    20:9

  • Bezel-less display

    Yes with punch-hole display

  • Screen to Body Ratio (calculated)

    85.23 %

  • Refresh Rate

    120 Hz

  • Resolution

    720x1604 px (HD+)

  • Pixel Density

    264 ppi

  • Screen Size

    6.67 inches (16.94 cm)

  • Display Type

    IPS LCD

  • Touch Screen

    Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

  • Screen to Body Ratio (claimed by the brand)

    89.97 %

  • Camera Setup

    Single

  • Resolution

    8 MP f/2.0, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(25 mm focal length, 4.0" sensor size, CMOS, 1.12µm pixel size)

  • Custom UI

    Realme UI

  • Launch Date

    August 20, 2024 (Expected)

  • Brand

    realme

  • Operating System

    Android v14

  • Settings

    Exposure compensation, ISO control

  • Camera Setup

    Dual

  • Video Recording

    1920x1080 @ 30 fps 1280x720 @ 30 fps

  • Camera Features

    10 x Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus

  • Flash

    Yes, LED Flash

  • Autofocus

    Yes

  • Image Resolution

    6500 x 4920 Pixels

  • Resolution

    32 MP f/1.85, Wide Angle (76° field-of-view), Primary Camera(27 mm focal length, 3.1" sensor size, CMOS image sensor, 0.7µm pixel size)

  • Shooting Modes

    Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)

  • Audio Jack

    3.5 mm

  • FM Radio

    No

  • Loudspeaker

    Yes

  • Wi-Fi Features

    Mobile Hotspot

  • Bluetooth

    Yes, v5.3

  • Network Support

    5G Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

  • NFC

    No

  • VoLTE

    Yes

  • SIM 1

    5G Bands: FDD N1 / N3 / N5 / N8 / N28 TDD N40 / N41 / N77 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • SIM Size

    SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano (Hybrid)

  • SIM 2

    5G Bands: FDD N1 / N3 / N5 / N8 / N28 TDD N40 / N41 / N77 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • SIM Slot(s)

    Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) 5GHz

  • GPS

    Yes with A-GPS, Glonass

  • USB Connectivity

    Mass storage device, USB charging

  • RAM type

    LPDDR4X

  • Graphics

    Mali-G57 MC2

  • Chipset

    MediaTek Dimensity 6300

  • Fabrication

    6 nm

  • Architecture

    64 bit

  • CPU

    Octa core (2.4 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A76 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)

  • Fingerprint Sensor

    Yes

  • Other Sensors

    Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Gyroscope

  • Fingerprint Sensor Position

    Side

  • Storage Type

    UFS 2.2

  • USB OTG

    Yes

  • Expandable Memory

    Yes, Up to 2 TB

  • Internal Memory

    128 GB

Which is better based on our algorithm?

Our compare tool lets you decide which device would be better for you. The tool is based on our in-house algorithm, which is constantly evolving.

Currently comparing:
HT TECH SCORE 6  /  10
8 8 2 6 8
Performance
Battery
Display
Camera
Storage
HT TECH SCORE 8  /  10
6 10 8 10 6
Disclaimer: Above mentioned calculations are based on our internal algorithm

Last updated date: 12 September 2024
    Realme C63 5g 6gb Ram
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender