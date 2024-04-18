 Realme C65 5G may launch in India with 50MP camera, 120Hz display - all the details | Mobile News

Realme C65 5G may launch in India with 50MP camera, 120Hz display - all the details

Realme is gearing up for another smartphone launch in India with the anticipated Realme C65 5G, with features like a 50MP camera and a 120Hz display. Here’s a sneak peek of what to expect from the upcoming Realme C65 5G.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Apr 18 2024, 13:01 IST
Realme C65 5G may launch in India with 50MP camera, 120Hz display - all the details
Realme C65 5G may launch in India with 50MP camera, 120Hz display - all the details
Realme teases upcoming C65 5G smartphone with affordable price and impressive specs, set to hit Indian markets soon. (Amazon)

Realme is keeping the momentum going with another smartphone release on the horizon. Following the announcement of the Realme Narzo 70x 5G set to debut on April 24, the company has teased yet another addition to its lineup- the Realme C65 5G. This comes on the heels of a series of recent launches including the Realme 12 Pro, Realme 12 Pro+, Realme 12 series, Realme 12X, and the Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G. Adding to the mix, the company also introduced the P series with the Realme P1 5G in India.

Realme C65 5G expected price

Now, attention turns to the Realme C65 5G, a variant of the previously released 4G-only Realme C65. Anticipated to hit Indian markets soon, the Realme C65 5G is poised to be priced at under Rs. 10000, according to a reliable tipster on X.

Also read: Xiaomi Smarter Living 2024 event: From Redmi Buds 5A to Redmi Pad SE, check expected launches

Realme C65 5G expected features

Under the hood, the Realme C65 5G is expected to pack MediaTek's Dimensity 6300 SoC. It will boast a 6.67-inch 120 Hz LCD touchscreen with a peak brightness of 625 nits, promising vivid visuals. Camera-wise, users can expect a 50 MP main rear camera and an 8 MP selfie shooter, ensuring crisp photos and selfies. Powering the device will be a robust 5,000 mAh battery with support for 15W wired charging.

Also read: Upcoming OnePlus Flip could be a rebranded Oppo Find N5 Flip smartphone - Details

Security features will include a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, while an IP54 rating will provide dust and splash resistance, adding durability to the device. Additionally, users can expand storage with a dedicated memory card slot. RAM/storage configurations are reported to include 4/64GB, 4/128GB, and 6/128GB options. Slim and lightweight, the Realme C65 5G measures 7.89mm in thickness and weighs 190g.

Also read: Vivo T3x 5G launch starting at 13,499: Check specs, cameras and more

Compared to its 4G counterpart, the C65 5G boasts a higher screen refresh rate and brightness, albeit with slower charging capabilities. With its impending launch in India, anticipation is building, and the teaser campaign for the Realme C65 5G will likely kick off shortly.

First Published Date: 18 Apr, 13:01 IST
