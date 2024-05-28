Realme GT 6T early access sale announced: Know price, specs and more

Realme has unveiled plans for the early access sale of its latest flagship device, the Realme GT 6T. Scheduled for May 28th, this event marks the company's endeavour to offer enthusiasts an exclusive opportunity to experience cutting-edge technology.

Early Access Sale Details

Realme is set to kick off the early access sale of the Realme GT 6T on May 28th. The sale will commence at 12:00 PM and conclude at 02:00 PM. This limited-time window provides consumers with a chance to be among the first to acquire this highly anticipated smartphone.

Availability

The Realme GT 6T will be available for purchase not only on Realme's official website, realme.com, but also on Amazon.in and various mainline stores. This wide availability ensures accessibility for customers across different platforms.

Realme Buds Air6 First Sale

In addition to the Realme GT 6T, Realme has also announced the commencement of the first sale for the Realme Buds Air6. Scheduled for May 27th, starting from 12:00 noon onwards, this event precedes the early access sale of the Realme GT 6T. Like the smartphone, the Realme Buds Air6 will be available for purchase on realme.com, Amazon.in, and mainline stores.

More about Realme GT 6T Realme GT 6T Fluid Silver

Fluid Silver 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM 128 GB Storage See full Specifications

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

Realme's announcement of the early access sale for the Realme GT 6T signifies the company's commitment to providing innovative products to its customer base. With a strategic approach to sales and distribution, Realme aims to cater to the diverse preferences of consumers across different channels. As the smartphone market continues to evolve, such initiatives reinforce Realme's position as a frontrunner in delivering high-quality devices to tech enthusiasts worldwide.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!