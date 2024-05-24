Realme Narzo N65 5G launch date in India announced- Check out expected specs, features, more
Realme is set to launch its latest smartphone, the Realme Narzo N65 5G, in India on May 28. The device features the Dimensity 6300 SoC, Android 14, and a 6.67-inch HD+ 120Hz display with Rainwater Smart Touch technology.
Realme, following the recent unveiling of its Realme GT 6T in India, has announced the launch date for its latest smartphone, the Realme Narzo N65 5G. The new device will be introduced to the Indian market on May 28 at noon local time.
Key Features and Specifications
The Realme Narzo N65 5G is equipped with the Dimensity 6300 SoC, a notable inclusion that promises enhanced performance. This smartphone will operate on the Android 14 OS, ensuring users have access to the latest features and improvements in the Android ecosystem. One of the standout features of the Narzo N65 5G is its storage capacity, which supports expansion up to 2TB. This allows users to store extensive amounts of data without worrying about running out of space.
Display and Touch Technology
The device features a 6.67-inch HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate, offering a smooth and responsive visual experience. The display includes a centered punch-hole design, which is becoming a standard in modern smartphones for housing the front camera. Additionally, the Narzo N65 5G incorporates Rainwater Smart Touch technology, which is designed to improve touch sensitivity and accuracy, even in wet conditions. This feature can be particularly useful in regions with high humidity or frequent rainfall.
With the upcoming launch of the Realme Narzo N65 5G, Realme continues to expand its portfolio in the Indian market, following its recent Realme GT 6T release. The new Narzo N65 5G promises to offer a combination of performance, ample storage, and advanced display technology. Interested consumers will be able to see if these features meet their expectations when the device officially becomes available on May 28.
