Realme GT 6T gets a new Miracle Purple variant ahead of Amazon Prime Day Sale 2024

Realme GT 6T will be available in a new Miracle Purple colour variant starting July 20, coinciding with Amazon Prime Day 2024. The smartphone initially launched in Fluid Silver and Razor Green, retains its specifications and pricing in the new shade.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jul 16 2024, 11:16 IST
Realme GT 6T is now available in a new Miracle Purple colour variant, featuring the same powerful specifications and pricing as its previous models. (Realme)

Realme is set to launch a new colour variant of its GT 6T smartphone in India. The Miracle Purple variant will be available starting July 20, coinciding with the Amazon Prime Day 2024 sale. This new option joins the existing Fluid Silver and Razor Green variants introduced in May. The new colour option features the same specifications and pricing of the device.

Miracle Purple variant pricing and availability

The Miracle Purple Realme GT 6T will be available for purchase at midnight on July 20 through Amazon and Realme's website. This variant is offered in two configurations: 12GB RAM + 256GB storage and 8GB RAM + 256GB storage, priced at Rs. 35,999 and Rs. 32,999, respectively. The addition of the Miracle Purple variant aims to provide more choices to consumers while maintaining the same technical specifications as the earlier models.

Realme GT 6T specifications

The Realme GT 6T operates on Android 14-based Realme UI 5 and is slated to receive three major Android OS updates along with an extra year of security patches. The device features a 6.78-inch Full-HD+ LTPO AMOLED display with a resolution of 1,264x2,780 pixels, a refresh rate ranging from 1Hz to 120Hz, and a peak brightness of up to 1,000 nits.

Powered by the Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 processor, the smartphone comes with up to 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage. For photography, it has a dual rear camera setup comprising a 50-megapixel primary camera with a Sony LYT-600 sensor and an 8-megapixel Sony IMX355 sensor. A 32-megapixel Sony IMX615 sensor is available on the front for selfies and video calls. The Realme GT 6T also includes an in-display fingerprint sensor and a 5,500mAh battery with support for 120W SuperVOOC charging.

First Published Date: 16 Jul, 11:16 IST
