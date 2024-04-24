 Realme Narzo 70 5G and Narzo 70x set to launch in India today: Check expected prices, specs and more | Mobile News

Realme Narzo 70 5G and Narzo 70x set to launch in India today: Check expected prices, specs and more

Realme is all set to introduce two new budget-friendly smartphones in India today: the Realme Narzo 70 5G and Realme Narzo 70x. Here's what to expect from the upcoming launch.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
Apr 24 2024, 12:08 IST
Realme set to introduce affordable smartphones, Realme Narzo 70 5G and Narzo 70x, in India today. (Realme)

Realme is gearing up to unveil two new budget-friendly smartphones in India today: the Realme Narzo 70 5G and Realme Narzo 70x. These additions will expand the Narzo lineup alongside the existing Realme Narzo 70 Pro, initially introduced in India starting at Rs. 17999. The forthcoming devices will be available for purchase in India via the Amazon India platform.

Realme Narzo 70 5G, Realme Narzo 70x: Expected Prices in India

Realme has confirmed that the Realme Narzo 70x will be priced below Rs. 12000 in India, boasting a 120Hz punch-hole display. Meanwhile, the Realme Narzo 70 is slated to launch below the Rs. 15000 mark.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Realme Narzo 70x, Narzo 70 Launch: How to Watch Launch Event Online

The Realme launch event is scheduled to commence at 12 pm today. To catch the live unveiling, viewers can tune in to the company's social media platforms, YouTube channel, or visit Amazon's Realme Narzo 70 microsite.

Realme Narzo 70x and Narzo 70 5G: Expected Specifications

According to leaks from tipster Abhishek Yadav, the Realme Narzo 70x is expected to feature a 6.72-inch FHD+ LCD 120Hz display, delivering 950 nits of peak brightness. It is anticipated to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ chipset, running on Android 14.

Photography enthusiasts may find interest in its dual rear camera setup, purportedly housing a 50MP primary sensor and a 2MP secondary sensor, complemented by an 8MP front-facing camera. The device is speculated to pack a 5,000 mAh battery supporting 45W fast charging, along with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and an IP54 rating for water and dust resistance.

On the other hand, the Realme Narzo 70 5G is confirmed to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7050 5G chipset and will feature a 120Hz refresh rate display. Both smartphones are said to bear a striking resemblance to the Pro model already available in the Indian market.

First Published Date: 24 Apr, 12:08 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets