Samsung Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition launched: Check out what’s new
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition launched in South Korea to become the slimmest Galaxy foldable device.
After months of speculations, Samsung finally unveiled its slimmest book-style foldable smartphone, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition in South Korea. This new foldable is the slimmer and more refined version of the Galaxy Z Fold 6 which was launched earlier this year. The Special Edition fold features a slimmer design, larger display, and upgraded camera in comparison to the standard Galaxy Z Fold 6. Know what this new Samsung foldable has to offer.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition: Specs and features
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition features a 6.5-inch LTPO AMOLED 2X cover display with a 21:9 aspect ratio. This display is slightly bigger than the Z Fold 6's 6.3-inch display. It comes with an 8-inch QXGA+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display. Both display offers 120Hz refresh rate and up to 2600nits peak brightness.
Coming to the design, the Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition is 10.6 mm thick and weighs 236 grams which makes it 1.5mm slimmer and 3 grams lighter than the Galaxy Z Fold 6. When unfolded, the smartphone is 4.9mm slim in comparison to the Z Folf 6's 5.6mm thickness. Therefore, Samsung has included some significant design upgrades. The new foldable is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 and has received an IP48 rating for dust and water resistance.
The special edition is powered by the same Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC paired with 16GB of RAM. For photography, the Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition features a triple camera setup consisting of a 200MP main camera, a 12MP ultra-wide camera, and a 10MP telephoto camera. We can see an upgrade in the main camera from 50MP to 200MP. Lastly, it is backed by a 4400mAh battery.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition price and availability
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition was announced in a single colour variant of Black Shadow. The smartphone will only be available in the South Korean market from October 25. In the region, the smartphone is priced at 2,789,600 won ( approx Rs. 1,70,295 and $ 2025) for a single 16GB + 512GB storage variant.
