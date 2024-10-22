 Samsung Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition launched: Check out what’s new | Mobile News

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition launched: Check out what’s new

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition launched in South Korea to become the slimmest Galaxy foldable device. 

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: Oct 22 2024, 11:26 IST
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition launched: Check out what’s new
Know what Samsung Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition has in store for user (Samsung)

After months of speculations, Samsung finally unveiled its slimmest book-style foldable smartphone, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition in South Korea. This new foldable is the slimmer and more refined version of the Galaxy Z Fold 6 which was launched earlier this year. The Special Edition fold features a slimmer design, larger display, and upgraded camera in comparison to the standard Galaxy Z Fold 6. Know what this new Samsung foldable has to offer.

Also read: iOS 18.1 releasing soon: To fix this major issue for iPhone 16 series users

More about Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6 Slim
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6 Slim
  • Pink
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹164,999
Check details
See full Specifications

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition: Specs and features

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition features a  6.5-inch LTPO AMOLED 2X cover display with a 21:9 aspect ratio. This display is slightly bigger than the Z Fold 6's  6.3-inch display. It comes with an 8-inch QXGA+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display. Both display offers 120Hz refresh rate and up to 2600nits peak brightness. 

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Coming to the design, the Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition is 10.6 mm thick and weighs  236 grams which makes it 1.5mm slimmer and 3 grams lighter than the Galaxy Z Fold 6. When unfolded, the smartphone is 4.9mm slim in comparison to the Z Folf 6's 5.6mm thickness. Therefore, Samsung has included some significant design upgrades. The new foldable is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 and has received an IP48 rating for dust and water resistance.

Also read: iQOO 13 key features including Snapdragon 8 Elite, 6,150mAh battery revealed officially- All details

The special edition is powered by the same  Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC paired with 16GB of RAM. For photography, the Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition features a triple camera setup consisting of a  200MP main camera, a 12MP ultra-wide camera, and a 10MP telephoto camera. We can see an upgrade in the main camera from 50MP to 200MP. Lastly, it is backed by a 4400mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition price and availability 

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition was announced in a single colour variant of Black Shadow. The smartphone will only be available in the South Korean market from October 25. In the region, the smartphone is priced at 2,789,600 won ( approx Rs. 1,70,295 and $ 2025) for a single 16GB + 512GB storage variant. 

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

 

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 22 Oct, 11:25 IST
Tags:
Trending: iphone se 4 dummy units leaked ahead of launch, with apparent two models iphone se 4 launch inching closer: why it may be a big deal for apple iqoo neo 10 and neo 10 pro with snapdragon 8 gen 3, dimensity 9400 expected to launch soon- all details motorola razr 50 review: a perfect smartphone for first-time foldable user samsung galaxy z fold 6 special edition launch confirmed: know what’s coming samsung galaxy s24 fe vs iphone 16: know how this flagship mid-ranger changes latest iphone iphone 16 review: solid design, performance with a few unmet expectations vivo v40e vs nothing phone 2a plus: know which mid-ranger is worth buying tecno phantom v fold 2 india launch officially confirmed: here’s what to expect samsung galaxy s25 ultra camera design tipped ahead of launch- here what’s new
Home Mobile Mobile News Samsung Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition launched: Check out what’s new
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Iphone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 series, OnePlus 13, and other 5 flagship smartphones to launch in 2024
Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible

Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible
iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works

iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works
Aadhaar

Protect your Aadhaar Card: How to check, lock, and report misuse effectively online
iPhone

Wondering if your iPhone has hidden apps? Know how to find and manage them easily

Editor’s Pick

Apple Event 2024: When and how to watch iPhone 16 launch event live in India [Video]

Apple Event 2024: When and how to watch iPhone 16 ‘Glowtime’ launch live in India [Video]
Apple Watch 10 launching on September 9: display, specs, features, and everything we know so far

Apple Watch 10 launching on September 9: display, specs, features, and everything we know so far
iOS 18 release: Only these iPhone users in India will get Apple’s big update

iOS 18 release: Only these iPhone users in India will get Apple’s big update
iPhone 16 launch: iPhone 15 to get massive price cut in India, expected to cost just Rs…

iPhone 16 launch: iPhone 15 to get massive price cut in India, expected to cost just Rs…
Bluetooth 6.0 Launched

Bluetooth 6.0 launched: What's new in this major update after version 5

Trending Stories

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…
iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch
Iphone 16 Pro launch date

iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year
Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees
Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6

GTA 6 fans enthralled by Indie open world game concept set in Scottish town Paisley
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for October 21: Check out Diwali Lucky Draw event

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for October 21: Check out Diwali Lucky Draw event
Grand Theft Hamlet

Grand Theft Hamlet: Fan made film blends Shakespeare and gaming, coming soon to theatres
Red Dead Redemption 3

Red Dead Redemption 3 speculation ignites as Rob Wiethoff drops hints about future directions
GTA 6

GTA 6 may face intense rivalry as former Rockstar founder’s MindsEye enters gaming arena

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
High-tech Japanese toilets are so amazing that you might never want to use tissue paper ever again. Thanks to Toto, you can buy them in India too. (Varun Krishnan)

Japanese toilets in India: TOTO washlet starting price, features and all details to know
Amazon Diwali Sale 2024

Amazon Diwali Sale 2024: Get up to 40% off on ASUS Vivobook S 16 OLED to Lenovo Yoga Slim 6 and more laptops

    Trending News

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch

    iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

    iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year

    Iphone 16 Pro launch date

    Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees

    Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

    Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why

    Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets