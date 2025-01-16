Overview Prices Summary Specs Comparison Alternatives News
Realme14Pro_FrontCamera_16MP
Realme14Pro_RAM_8GB
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P40421/heroimage/165779-v6-realme-14-pro-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg_Realme14Pro_2
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P40421/heroimage/165779-v6-realme-14-pro-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg_Realme14Pro_3
Release date : 16 January 2025

Realme 14 Pro

Realme 14 Pro is a Android v15 phone, available price is Rs 23,979 in India with 50 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Energy Processor and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Realme 14 Pro from HT Tech. Buy Realme 14 Pro now with free delivery.
Pearl White Jaipur Pink Suede Grey

Realme 14 Pro Price in India and other variants

Realme 14 Pro price starts at ₹25,999 and goes upto ₹NA. Realme 14 Pro is available in 1 options. Market Status of Realme 14 Pro is Released.

₹25,999 13% OFF Suede Grey
  • 256 GB
  • 8 GB RAM
Realme 14 Pro Take Away

processor
Processor
MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Energy (5nm)

Experience efficient multitasking and gaming performance with optimized thermal control, ensuring smooth functionality in all applications.

camera
Camera
50MP + 2MP Rear, 16MP Front

Capture stunning photos with HDR and Starry modes. Ideal for low-light environments and social media content, delivering crisp images and smooth video at Full HD.

memory_storage
Memory & Storage
LPDDR4X 8GB + UFS 3.1 128GB/256GB

Enhanced app speed and seamless multitasking ensure a quick access experience. Perfect for storing large files and gaming without lag.

display
Display
6.77 inches OLED, 120Hz

Enjoy vibrant colors and vivid clarity with a smooth refresh rate, providing excellent outdoor visibility and immersive media consumption.

battery
Battery
6000 mAh with 45W Super VOOC Charging

Long-lasting battery life paired with rapid charging, achieving 50% charge in just 36 minutes, ensuring you stay powered throughout the day.

summary
Ideal For

The Realme 14 Pro is perfect for tech enthusiasts, gamers, and content creators looking for high-performance features, an impressive camera, and long battery life.

Realme 14 Pro Latest Update

Realme 14 Pro: Key Specifications & Features

  • Loudspeaker

    Yes

  • Audio Jack

    USB Type-C

  • Capacity

    6000 mAh

  • Quick Charging

    Yes, Super VOOC, 45W: 50 % in 36 minutes

  • Removable

    No

  • USB Type-C

    Yes

  • Type

    Silicon Carbon

  • Flash

    Yes, Triple LED Flash

  • Shooting Modes

    Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR) Starry Mode

  • Front Camera

    16 MP

  • Autofocus

    Yes, Contrast Detection autofocus, Phase Detection autofocus

  • Image Resolution

    8192 x 6144 Pixels

  • Video Recording

    Full HD @ 30 FPS HD @ 30 FPS

  • Rear Camera

    50 MP + 2 MP

  • Ruggedness

    Dust proof

  • Colours

    Pearl White, Jaipur Pink, Suede Grey

  • Weight

    179 grams

  • Width

    74.9 mm

  • Thickness

    7.6 mm

  • Height

    162.8 mm

  • Bezel-less display

    Yes with punch-hole display

  • Screen Size

    6.77 inches (17.2 cm)

  • Refresh Rate

    120 Hz

  • Resolution

    1080x2392 px (FHD+)

  • Screen to Body Ratio (claimed by the brand)

    93.7 %

  • Display Type

    OLED (Curved Display)

  • Aspect Ratio

    19.9:9

  • Pixel Density

    388 ppi

  • Launch Date

    January 16, 2025

  • Brand

    realme

  • Operating System

    Android v15

  • Custom UI

    Realme UI

  • SIM Size

    SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano

  • NFC

    No

  • SIM 1

    5G Bands: FDD N1 / N3 / N5 / N8 / N28 TDD N40 / N41 / N77 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • SIM Slot(s)

    Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes, Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) 5GHz 6GHz

  • SIM 2

    5G Bands: FDD N1 / N3 / N5 / N8 / N28 TDD N40 / N41 / N77 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • VoLTE

    Yes

  • GPS

    Yes with A-GPS, Glonass

  • Bluetooth

    Yes, v5.4

  • Network Support

    5G, 4G, 3G, 2G

  • Processor

    MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Energy

  • Graphics

    Mali-G615 MC2

  • RAM

    8 GB

  • RAM Type

    LPDDR4X

  • Fingerprint Sensor

    Yes

  • Other Sensors

    Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope

  • Expandable Memory

    No

  • Storage Type

    UFS 3.1

  • Internal Memory

    128 GB / 256 GB

Last updated date: 19 August 2025
