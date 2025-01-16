Realme 14 Pro price starts at ₹25,999 and goes upto ₹NA. Realme 14 Pro is available in 1 options. Market Status of Realme 14 Pro is Released.
Experience efficient multitasking and gaming performance with optimized thermal control, ensuring smooth functionality in all applications.
Capture stunning photos with HDR and Starry modes. Ideal for low-light environments and social media content, delivering crisp images and smooth video at Full HD.
Enhanced app speed and seamless multitasking ensure a quick access experience. Perfect for storing large files and gaming without lag.
Enjoy vibrant colors and vivid clarity with a smooth refresh rate, providing excellent outdoor visibility and immersive media consumption.
Long-lasting battery life paired with rapid charging, achieving 50% charge in just 36 minutes, ensuring you stay powered throughout the day.
The Realme 14 Pro is perfect for tech enthusiasts, gamers, and content creators looking for high-performance features, an impressive camera, and long battery life.
This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:
Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.
For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.