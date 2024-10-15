Vivo X200 series launched with MediaTek Dimensity 9400 SoC- All details

After months of speculation, Vivo finally announced the flagship Vivo X200 series in China which consists of three models, Vivo X200, Vivo X200 Pro, and the new Vivo X200 Pro Mini. All three models are powered by the new MediaTek Dimensity 9400 chipset and features Zeiss-powered lenses for professional photography experience. Additionally, the China price of these new flagship models has stunned many in the smartphone market. Know more about the Vivo X200 series and what it has to offer.

Also read: Samsung's most expensive phone may look like this, expected to cost over…

More about Vivo X200 5G Vivo X200 5G 12 GB RAM

12 GB RAM 512 GB Storage

512 GB Storage 6.78 inches Display Size See full Specifications

Vivo X200, X200 Pro specifications and features

The Vivo X200 and X200 Pro features a 6.67-inch and 6.78-inch 1.5K OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and up to 4500nits peak brightness. The smartphones are powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9400 chipset paired with up to 16GB RAM and up to 1TB internal storage.

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

In terms of the camera, the base features a Zeiss-powered triple-camera setup consisting of a 50MP main camera with Sony IMX921 sensor and OIS support, a 50MP ultra-wide camera, and a 50MP telephoto lens with Sony IMX882 sensor. On the other hand, the X200 Pro features a 50MP main camera with a Sony LYT-818 sensor and OIS, a 50MP ultra-wide camera, and a 200MP Zeiss APO telephoto lens V3+ imaging chip. The Vivo X200 and X200 Pro are backed by a 5800mAh and a 6000mAh battery that sports 90W fast charging.

Also read: iOS 18.1 releasing soon: Apple rolls out new beta ahead of big launch

Vivo X200 Pro Mini specifications

This is the new X-series variant that features a 6.3-inch 1.5K OLED LTPO display with 120Hz refresh rate. The Vivo X200 Mini also boosts MediaTek Dimensity 9400 chipset coupled with up to 16GB RAM and 512GB storage. The smartphone features a triple camera system that consists of a 50MP primary camera with Sony LYT818, a 50MP ultrawide camera, and a 50MP periscope lens that offers up to 100x digital zoom. It is backed by a 5700mAh battery for lasting performance. All three models run on Origin OS 5 based on the Android 15 version.

Also read: OnePlus 13 could launch with custom Snapdragon 8 Elite chip: Check launch date, expected specs and more

Vivo X200 series price in China

The Vivo X200 was introduced at a starting price of CNY 4299 (approx Rs.51,000) for 12GB+256GB storage options. The Vivo X200 Pro comes at an introductory price of CNY 5299 (approx Rs.62850) for a 12GB+256GB storage variant. Lastly, the Vivo X200 Pro Mini comes at a starting price of CNY 4699 (approx Rs.55700) for a 12GB+256GB storage variant.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!