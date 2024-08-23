Realme GT 7 Pro to launch in India soon with BOE X2 display, 6000mAh battery and more- Details

Realme Vice President Chase Xu has confirmed the upcoming launch of the Realme GT 7 Pro in India. The new handset is expected to debut in China first before making its way to India and other global markets. Recent leaks have provided substantial details about the Realme GT 7 Pro, with a launch anticipated by late October or November.

Realme GT 7 Pro: Specifications and Features (Leaked and Expected)

According to tipster (via) Digital Chat Station (DCS), the Realme GT 7 Pro will be equipped with the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chipset. DCS has shared additional insights on Weibo, where the details align with previous leaks about the device.

Realme GT 7 Pro

12 GB RAM 512 GB Storage

See full Specifications

The Weibo post suggests that the Realme GT 7 Pro is likely to feature the new BOE X2 display. This screen has a flat appearance with micro-curved edges on all sides. The BOE X2 is expected to be an upgrade over the BOE X1 found in the Realme GT 5 Pro. The post indicates that the screen will support a 1.5K resolution, although the exact size has not been confirmed. Given the improvements, the screen size is likely to be around 6.78 inches, similar to its predecessor.

Realme GT 7 Pro 6,000mAh Battery

The Realme GT 7 Pro is expected to come with up to 16 GB of RAM and 1 TB of storage. Although the exact battery size is not disclosed, it is anticipated to feature a high-capacity silicon battery with 100W charging support. Leaks suggest that the battery may exceed 6,000mAh. The current prototype does not support wireless charging, leaving its inclusion in the final model uncertain.

In terms of camera setup, the Realme GT 7 Pro might include a LYT-600 3X periscope lens. It is expected to support 10x hybrid zoom and 120x digital zoom, with a 50MP primary sensor. The device may lack a telephoto macro lens.

In terms of durability, the Realme GT 7 Pro will have an IP68/69 rating for dust and water resistance. For security, it is expected to include a single-point ultrasonic in-screen fingerprint sensor.