 Realme GT 7 Pro to launch in India soon with BOE X2 display, 6000mAh battery and more- Details | Mobile News

Realme GT 7 Pro to launch in India soon with BOE X2 display, 6000mAh battery and more- Details

Realme plans to launch the GT 7 Pro in India soon. Leaks reveal details about its display, chipset, battery, and camera features ahead of its debut. Here’s everything you need to know about.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Aug 23 2024, 12:12 IST
Icon
Top 5 gaming smartphones under Rs.30000: Infinix Zero 30, Realme 11 Pro Plus, Realme GT 2, more
Realme GT 7 Pro
1/5 Infinix Zero 30: The smartphone features a 6.78-inch full HD+ display with 144Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by a Dimensity 8020 Processor coupled with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The Infinix smartphone is backed with a 5000mAh Lithium-ion Polymer battery for lasting performance. The smartphone is originally priced at Rs.34990. However, you can get it from Amazon for just Rs.29990, giving you a 14 percent discount. (Infinix)
Realme GT 7 Pro
2/5 Realme 11 Pro Plus: It comes with a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by  Dimensity 7050 5G chipset with an AnTuTu score above 550000. It has 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. The Realme smartphone is backed with  5000 mAh Battery and 100 W SUPERVOOC charge. The Realme 11 Pro Plus retails for Rs.39999, but from Amazon, you can get it for just Rs.28431, giving you a discount of 29 percent.  (Amazon)
Realme GT 7 Pro
3/5 iQOO Neo 7: The smartphone features a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8200 with LPDDR5 RAM. It is backed with a 5000 mAh battery and 120W FlashCharge charge. The smartphone originally retails for Rs.34999, however, you can get it for Rs.27999, from Amazon, giving you a discount of 20 percent. (iQOO)
Realme GT 7 Pro
4/5 Realme Narzo 60 Pro: The smartphone features a 6.7-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by Dimensity 7050 chipset coupled with 8 GB RAM. It is backed with 5000 mAh battery and 67W SUPERVOOC charge. The Realme Narzo 60 Pro is priced at Rs.26999, however, from Amazon, you can get it for Rs.23999, giving you an 11 percent discount.  (Realme)
Realme GT 7 Pro
5/5 Realme GT 2: The smartphone features a 6.62 inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with 120 Hz refresh rate. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Processor coupled with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage. It is backed with 5000mAh battery for lasting performance. The Realme GT 2 is priced at Rs.39999, However, from Amazon, you can get it for Rs.29990, giving you a 25 percent discount.  (Akash/HT Tech)
Realme GT 7 Pro
icon View all Images
Realme plans to launch the GT 7 Pro in India, following its debut in China. (Realme China)

Realme Vice President Chase Xu has confirmed the upcoming launch of the Realme GT 7 Pro in India. The new handset is expected to debut in China first before making its way to India and other global markets. Recent leaks have provided substantial details about the Realme GT 7 Pro, with a launch anticipated by late October or November.

Realme GT 7 Pro: Specifications and Features (Leaked and Expected)

According to tipster (via) Digital Chat Station (DCS), the Realme GT 7 Pro will be equipped with the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chipset. DCS has shared additional insights on Weibo, where the details align with previous leaks about the device.

More about Realme GT 7 Pro
Realme GT 7 Pro
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
  • Color AMOLED Screen 1B Colors
₹19,999
Check details
See full Specifications

Also read: Realme 13 series launching on August 29: Check out specs, features, and other details

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

The Weibo post suggests that the Realme GT 7 Pro is likely to feature the new BOE X2 display. This screen has a flat appearance with micro-curved edges on all sides. The BOE X2 is expected to be an upgrade over the BOE X1 found in the Realme GT 5 Pro. The post indicates that the screen will support a 1.5K resolution, although the exact size has not been confirmed. Given the improvements, the screen size is likely to be around 6.78 inches, similar to its predecessor.

Also read: iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 camera specs leaked ahead of launch: Here are the new features, upgrades to expect

Realme GT 7 Pro 6,000mAh Battery

The Realme GT 7 Pro is expected to come with up to 16 GB of RAM and 1 TB of storage. Although the exact battery size is not disclosed, it is anticipated to feature a high-capacity silicon battery with 100W charging support. Leaks suggest that the battery may exceed 6,000mAh. The current prototype does not support wireless charging, leaving its inclusion in the final model uncertain.

Also read: Samsung's most expensive phone likely to launch on September 25, expected to cost over Rs…

In terms of camera setup, the Realme GT 7 Pro might include a LYT-600 3X periscope lens. It is expected to support 10x hybrid zoom and 120x digital zoom, with a 50MP primary sensor. The device may lack a telephoto macro lens.

In terms of durability, the Realme GT 7 Pro will have an IP68/69 rating for dust and water resistance. For security, it is expected to include a single-point ultrasonic in-screen fingerprint sensor.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 23 Aug, 12:12 IST
Tags:
Trending: iphone 16 series launching in september: why are most buyers willing to wait for a month before getting one? iphone 16 action button to get new customisation features with ios 18- know what’s coming iphone 17 air may be thinnest, lightest iphone till date but it won’t be the best, here's why oppo a80 5g with dimensity 6300 processor, 5,100mah battery launched: check price, specs and more samsung’s galaxy tab s10+, galaxy tab s10 ultra design and colour option leaked ahead of launch iphone 16 vs iphone 15: know expected upgrades, specifications and what features to expect from apple whatsapp user? big emoji update rolled out! here is what you will get now iphone users get new version of latest ios update: here’s what it means and why you should install it right now vivo x200 mini chipset, design and other key details leaked online ahead of official launch: here’s what to expect apple event: iphone 16 launch poster ‘leaked’ with iphone se and iphone 16 pro marketing materials- all details
Home Mobile Mobile News Realme GT 7 Pro to launch in India soon with BOE X2 display, 6000mAh battery and more- Details
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

anime_1

How to turn selfies into 3D art: Tencent Yuanbao's '3D avatar dream factory
How to play GTA 5 on Android and iOS smartphones: Stream with steam link - A step by step guide

How to play GTA 5 on Android and iOS smartphones: Stream with steam link - A step by step guide
Want to port mobile number from Jio to BSNL? This guide will walk you through the process. (Representative image)

How to port your SIM from Jio, Airtel or Vi to BSNL: A step-by-step guide
How to record screen on Mac

How to record screen on Mac: Native Apple tools and third party options explained
How to manage Apple App Store subscriptions on your iPhone and iPad

How to manage Apple App Store subscriptions on your iPhone and iPad - All details

Editor’s Pick

What is a Copilot+ PC? All models, features, and India availability explained

What is a Copilot+ PC? All models, features, and India availability explained
High electricity bills scaring you? 4 gadgets from Qubo, Wipro, Ohm to help save money

High electricity bills scaring you? 4 gadgets from Qubo, Wipro, Ohm to help save money
Best handheld gaming consoles to buy in India: Asus ROG Ally, Nintendo Switch and others

Best handheld gaming consoles to buy in India: Asus ROG Ally, Nintendo Switch and others
iPad Air 2024 Review

iPad Air (2024) Review: The most practical tablet that is ‘Pro’ enough
Microsoft Windows

Microsoft rolls out fix for CrowdStrike Windows problem, easy tool to get your PC working - How to get started

Trending Stories

5_reasons_you_cant_miss_playing_Red_Dead_Redemptio

5 reasons you can’t miss playing Red Dead Redemption 2 in 2024
WhatsApp privacy settings

iPhone users may soon get this useful AirDrop-style WhatsApp feature: Here’s what we know
Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy

Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy
iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know

iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know
A Bengaluru woman lost <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.2 crore in a cyber scam involving fake crime branch officials.

Bengaluru woman loses 1.2 crore to cyber scam: Here’s what happened
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6

GTA 6 fan imagines PC version with creative steam page concept: Here’s how it looks like
Gamescom 2024

Gamescom 2024: Black Ops 6, Borderlands 4, Civilization VII, and more games announced
10 best puzzle-platformer games you shouldn’t miss playing

10 best puzzle-platformer games you shouldn’t miss playing
GTA 6

GTA 6 release date concerns grow among fans after Mafia Game reveal at Gamescom event 2024
GTA Online: Get $500,000 by completing Rockstar Games survey and enjoy new weekly bonuses

GTA Online: Get $500,000 by completing Rockstar Games survey and enjoy new weekly bonuses

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Apple iPad, OnePlus Pad, Galaxy Tab and other feature-packed tablets for gaming in India

Apple iPad, OnePlus Pad, Galaxy Tab and other feature-packed tablets for gaming in India
Galaxy Tab S7, Galaxy Tab A7 and other value for money Samsung tablets that you can buy

Galaxy Tab S7, Galaxy Tab A7 and other value for money Samsung tablets that you can buy
Boat, Noise, Fire-Boltt and other smartwatches with best features under Rs. 2000 on Amazon

Boat, Noise, Fire-Boltt and other smartwatches with best features under Rs. 2000 on Amazon
Snapdragon X Elite powered laptops could be Windows' answer to Apple Silicon with multi-day battery life

Snapdragon X Elite powered laptops could be Windows' answer to Apple Silicon with multi-day battery life
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
Help me Buy

    Trending News

    5 reasons you can’t miss playing Red Dead Redemption 2 in 2024

    5_reasons_you_cant_miss_playing_Red_Dead_Redemptio

    iPhone users may soon get this useful AirDrop-style WhatsApp feature: Here’s what we know

    WhatsApp privacy settings

    Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy

    Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy

    iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know

    iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know

    Bengaluru woman loses 1.2 crore to cyber scam: Here’s what happened

    A Bengaluru woman lost <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.2 crore in a cyber scam involving fake crime branch officials.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets