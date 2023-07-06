Realme Narzo 60, Narzo 60 Pro launched in India: Check price, specs

By: HT TECH
Updated on: Jul 06 2023, 15:44 IST
New Realme Narzo 60 Series has been launched in India today! (Realme)
New Realme Narzo 60 Series has been launched in India today! (Realme)

Realme has launched two new smartphones Narzo 60 5G and Narzo 60 Pro 5G in India Today. The new smartphone will be Narzo's first premium vegan leather back. The new stain-resistant leather back will feature a fashionable and unique design. Let's check out what it has in store for users.

Realme Narzo 60 Pro 5G: Features and pricing

Realme has launched a new flagship smartphone model, the Realme Narzo 60 Pro, featuring a 6.7-inch FHD+ super AMOLED curved display. It has 12GB of physical RAM and 12GB of dynamic RAM, as well as up to 1TB of internal storage, which can store more than 4000 web series and more than 250000 photos. The smartphone features a 100MP Pro light camera which also supports SuperOIS. Additionally, it has 2x In-sensor Zoom technology that captures amazing pictures.

Under the hood, it is powered by the Dimensity 7050 5G chipset that features an 8-core 64-bit processor. Narzo 60 Pro runs on the new Realme works on UI 4.0 that brings users efficient experiences. In terms of battery, the Realme Narzo 60 Pro is backed by a 5000 mAh battery with 67W SUPERVOOC fast-charging capabilities.

The Realme Narzo 60 Pro includes adaptive Sleep features that decrease manual intervention by keeping the screen active for a specific period of time. It has solid security features that only let the device owner access and view notifications.

In terms of pricing, the Realme Narzo 60 Pro price starts from Rs, 23999 for 8GB RAM and 128GB storage option, Rs.26999 for 12GB RAM and 256GB storage and the top-end 12GB RAM and 1TB storage variant is priced at Rs. 29999.

Realme Narzo 60 5G: Features and pricing

On the other hand, the Realme Narzo 60 5G features a 6.43-inch full-HD+ super AMOLED curved display. It has 8 GB of physical RAM and 8 GB of virtual RAM, it also offers 256 GB of internal storage. The Narzo 60 5G features a 64 MP primary camera and a 16MP selfie camera.

Unlike the Narzo 60 Pro which is powered by the Dimensity 7050 5G SoC, the Narzo 50 5G is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 6020 SoC and it runs on Realme UI 4.0. In terms of battery life, the Realme Narzo 60 Pro is backed by a 5000 mAh battery with 33W SuperVOOC fast charging capability.

The Realme Narzo 60 is priced cheaper than the Narzo 60 Pro 5G and comes in two storage options. It is priced at Rs. 17999 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage option while the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 19999.

Both smartphones will go on sale starting July 15.

First Published Date: 06 Jul, 15:38 IST
