Realme Narzo N65 5G launched in India: Check out specs, features, price, more

Realme has introduced the Narzo N65 5G to the Indian market on May 27. This new addition to the Narzo series boasts a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC and an IP54 rating, ensuring dust and splash resistance. The smartphone also features an HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a Mini Capsule 2.0 feature.

Pricing and Availability

The Realme Narzo N65 5G is available in two variants: the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage model priced at Rs. 11,499, and the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant at Rs. 12,499. It comes in two color options, Amber Gold and Deep Green. Sales will commence on May 31 at 12pm IST through Amazon and the Realme India website. An introductory offer includes a Rs. 1,000 coupon discount, reducing the starting price to Rs. 10,499.

Specifications and Features

Running on realme UI 5.0 based on Android 14, the Narzo N65 5G sports a 6.67-inch HD+ display with up to 120Hz refresh rate, 89.97% screen-to-body ratio, and 625 nits peak brightness. The display features a center-aligned hole-punch for the front camera. It is powered by the new 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 6300 5G SoC, making it the first smartphone in India to feature this chipset. It offers up to 6GB of RAM, expandable to 12GB with Dynamic RAM, and comes with a TÜV SÜD 48-month Fluency certificate.

Camera and Battery

The dual rear camera setup includes a 50-megapixel primary sensor. An 8-megapixel camera is housed in the front hole-punch cutout for selfies. The phone provides 128GB of internal storage, expandable up to 2TB. The Mini Capsule 2.0 feature highlights notifications and charging status around the front camera cutout.

In terms of connectivity, the Narzo N65 5G supports 5G, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth. It has an IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance and includes a Rainwater Smart Touch feature for operation with wet hands. The device is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery supporting 15W fast charging and reverse charging. The battery claims up to 39.4 hours of talk time and up to 28 days of standby. The handset weighs 190 grams and has a thickness of 7.89mm.

The Realme Narzo N65 5G offers a robust set of features for its price range, targeting budget-conscious consumers seeking 5G connectivity and reliable performance.

