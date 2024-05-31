 Realme Narzo N65 5g - Price in India (July 2024), Full Specs, Comparison
Release date : 31 May 2024

Realme Narzo N65 5G

Realme Narzo N65 5G is a Android v14 phone, available price is Rs 11,499 in India with 50 MP Rear Camera, MediaTek Dimensity 6300 Processor , 5000 mAh Battery and 4 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Realme Narzo N65 5G from HT Tech. Buy Realme Narzo N65 5G now with free delivery.
Amber Gold Deep Green
128 GB
Out of Stock This product is currently not available on Amazon

Realme Narzo N65 5G Variants & Price

The price for the Realme Narzo N65 5G in India is Rs. 11,499.  This is the Realme Narzo N65 5G base model with 128 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Amber Gold and Deep Green. The status of Realme Narzo N65 5G is Out of Stock.

Key Specs

RAM

4 GB

Display

6.67 inches

Battery

5000 mAh

Rear Camera

50 MP

Realme Narzo N65 5g Latest Update

Realme Narzo N65 5g Full Specifications

SPEC SCORE 7/10
Scoring parameters:
8
Storage
8
Performance
8
Battery
2
Display
8
Camera

  • Rear Camera

    50 MP

  • Processor

    MediaTek Dimensity 6300

  • Front Camera

    8 MP

  • Display

    6.67 inches (16.94 cm)

  • Battery

    5000 mAh

  • RAM

    4 GB

  • Quick Charging

    Yes, Quick, 15W

  • Type

    Li-ion

  • USB Type-C

    Yes

  • Removable

    No

  • Capacity

    5000 mAh

  • Width

    76.1 mm

  • Thickness

    7.89 mm

  • Ruggedness

    Dust proof

  • Colours

    Amber Gold, Deep Green

  • Height

    165.6 mm

  • Weight

    190 grams

  • Waterproof

    Yes, Splash proof, IP54

  • Display Type

    IPS LCD

  • Screen Size

    6.67 inches (16.94 cm)

  • Screen to Body Ratio (claimed by the brand)

    89.97 %

  • Refresh Rate

    120 Hz

  • Touch Screen

    Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

  • Pixel Density

    264 ppi

  • Resolution

    720x1604 px (HD+)

  • Screen to Body Ratio (calculated)

    85.23 %

  • Aspect Ratio

    20:9

  • Bezel-less display

    Yes with punch-hole display

  • Camera Setup

    Single

  • Resolution

    8 MP f/2.0, Wide Angle, Primary Camera

  • Operating System

    Android v14

  • Custom UI

    Realme UI

  • Launch Date

    May 31, 2024 (Official)

  • Brand

    realme

  • Autofocus

    Yes

  • Shooting Modes

    Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)

  • Video Recording

    1920x1080 @ 30 fps 1280x720 @ 30 fps

  • Resolution

    50 MP f/1.8, Wide Angle (80° field-of-view), Primary Camera(26 mm focal length, S5KJN1, ISO-CELL)

  • Settings

    Exposure compensation, ISO control

  • Image Resolution

    8150 x 6150 Pixels

  • Camera Setup

    Dual

  • Video Recording Features

    Dual Video Recording

  • Flash

    Yes, LED Flash

  • Camera Features

    Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus

  • Audio Jack

    3.5 mm

  • Loudspeaker

    Yes

  • USB Connectivity

    USB 2.0, Mass storage device, USB charging

  • SIM Size

    SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano (Hybrid)

  • SIM Slot(s)

    Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

  • Bluetooth

    Yes, v5.3

  • Wi-Fi Features

    Mobile Hotspot

  • SIM 1

    5G Bands: FDD N1 / N3 / N5 / N8 / N28 TDD N40 / N41 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • GPS

    Yes with Glonass

  • NFC

    No

  • SIM 2

    5G Bands: FDD N1 / N3 / N5 / N8 / N28 TDD N40 / N41 / N77 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • VoLTE

    Yes

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) 5GHz

  • Network Support

    5G Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

  • Chipset

    MediaTek Dimensity 6300

  • Graphics

    Mali-G57 MC2

  • RAM type

    LPDDR4X

  • CPU

    Octa core (2.4 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A76 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)

  • Architecture

    64 bit

  • Fabrication

    6 nm

  • Fingerprint Sensor

    Yes

  • Fingerprint Sensor Position

    Side

  • Other Sensors

    Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope

  • Storage Type

    UFS 2.2

  • Expandable Memory

    Yes, Up to 2 TB

  • Internal Memory

    128 GB

Last updated date: 16 July 2024
Realme Narzo N65 5G

