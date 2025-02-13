Realme P3x 5G launching in India on February 18 alongside P3 Pro; Here’s what to expect
Realme P3x 5G and P3 Pro are confirmed to launch in India on February 18, with their design, colour options, key specifications, and availability details revealed ahead of the launch event.
Realme has confirmed the launch date for the P3x 5G in India, alongside its premium counterpart, the Realme P3 Pro. Both smartphones will be introduced on February 18, with the company revealing key design elements and colour options ahead of the event. The P3x 5G will be available through Flipkart and Realme's official online store.
Realme P3x 5G Launch: Key Details
Realme announced that the P3x 5G will arrive in India at 12 PM IST on February 18. The device will be sold online via Flipkart and the Realme India e-store. Alongside this, the Realme P3 Pro will make its debut on the same day, featuring advanced gaming capabilities and a distinctive glow-in-the-dark back panel.
mobile to buy?
The P3x 5G will be available in three colour options: Lunar Silver, Midnight Blue, and Stellar Pink. The Lunar Silver variant is designed with a textured back panel using micron-level engraving to create a reflective effect. Meanwhile, the Midnight Blue and Stellar Pink variants will feature a vegan leather finish.
Realme P3x 5G: Design and Features
The Realme P3x 5G will have a slim 7.94mm profile. The front design includes a centred hole-punch cutout for the front camera, slim bezels, and a slightly thicker bottom chin. The back panel will house a vertically arranged dual-camera setup in the top left corner.
Realme P3 Pro: Expected Specifications
Realme's P3 Pro is set to launch alongside the P3x 5G. The Pro model will feature a quad-curved display, an Aerospace-grade VC cooling system, and a Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset. It will be powered by a 6,000mAh battery with 80W fast charging support. The device will have a 7.99mm thin build and is expected to offer IP66, IP68, and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance. Realme will offer the P3 Pro in Galaxy Purple, Nebula Glow, and Saturn Brown colour options.
With the P3 series, Realme aims to expand its smartphone lineup in India, catering to users looking for design-centric and performance-driven devices.
