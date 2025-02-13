Samsung Galaxy A56 5G leaked renders reveal design, specs, colour options and more - Details

Samsung's Galaxy A56 5G is gearing up for release, with new leaks revealing its design, colours, and key features ahead of the expected March launch.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Feb 13 2025, 17:18 IST
Samsung Galaxy A55 5G and Samsung Galaxy A35 5G prices in India revealed
Samsung Galaxy A56 5G
1/5 1. Samsung has recently introduced two new smartphones, the Samsung Galaxy A55 5G and the Samsung Galaxy A35 5G, in the Indian market.
2/5 2. The Samsung Galaxy A55 offers vibrant color options including Awesome Iceblue, Awesome Lilac, and Awesome Navy, while the Samsung Galaxy A35 is available in Awesome Iceblue and Awesome Navy.  (Samsung)
3/5 3. Pricing details for the Samsung Galaxy A55 are as follows: Rs. 36999 for 8GB + 128GB, Rs. 39999 for 8GB + 256GB, and Rs. 42999 for 12GB + 256GB configurations. On the other hand, the Samsung Galaxy A35 is priced at Rs. 27999 for 8GB + 128GB and Rs. 30999 for 8GB + 256GB configurations.  (samsung)
4/5 4. These smartphones are available for purchase through various channels, including Samsung’s online store, Samsung Stores, and other trusted partners across India. Online platforms are also expected to offer these devices soon.  (samsung)
5/5 5. Additionally, Samsung is offering exclusive deals such as complimentary accessories and significant bank discounts. Buyers of the Samsung Galaxy A35 will receive a free card slot case worth Rs. 1499 and an instant bank discount of Rs. 3000. Similarly, purchasers of the Samsung Galaxy A55 will get a complimentary Silicone Case valued at Rs. 1999 along with the same bank discount.   (samsung)
Samsung Galaxy A56 5G
The design, colours and key specifications of the Samsung Galaxy A56 have been leaked ahead of its expected launch. (Samsung)

Samsung's Galaxy A56 5G is likely to be unveiled soon, with multiple leaks offering a sneak peek at the device's design and specifications. The upcoming smartphone, which will succeed the Galaxy A55, has appeared in detailed renders and support pages, hinting at a potential release in March. According to popular tipster Evan Blass, 360-degree images of the Galaxy A56 have surfaced, providing a closer look at the device's design and available colour options.

Samsung Galaxy A56 5G: Colour Options (Leaked)

The Samsung Galaxy A56 is expected to be available in four colours: grey, pink, black, and green. The renders show a sleek, flat-edged design with a hole-punch AMOLED display. Additionally, the raised island section around the power and volume buttons, first seen on the Galaxy A55, will continue on the new model, The Verge reported

Also read: Android 16 release: Expected timeline, eligible smartphones, and new features for Pixel, Samsung, and more

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

The back of the Galaxy A56 features a redesigned camera module, with three lenses arranged vertically in a blacked-out island, complemented by an LED flash. The rear panel appears to be made of glass, while the antenna lines suggest the phone will feature a metal frame, departing from the polycarbonate build of its predecessor.

Also read: iPhone Fold incoming? Apple reportedly finds ‘ultra-thin glass' supplier

Samsung Galaxy A56 5G: Specifications and Features (Expected)

In terms of specifications, the Galaxy A56 is expected to sport a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with Full HD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. It is likely to be powered by Samsung's Exynos 1580 chipset, with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The battery could offer solid performance, with a 5,000mAh capacity supporting 45W fast charging. This fast-charging feature stands out, as even Samsung's flagship Galaxy S25 only supports 25W wired charging. The device is also expected to run One UI 7, based on Android 15, straight out of the box.

Also read: Vivo V50 pre-reservation benefits revealed ahead of February 17 launch- All details

For photography, the Galaxy A56 is said to feature a triple-camera setup with a 50MP primary sensor with OIS, a 12MP ultra-wide lens, and a 5MP macro lens. The front camera might see an upgrade to a 12MP sensor for improved selfies.

Official support pages for the Galaxy A56 have appeared in markets like India and the UK, listing model numbers A566E/DS and A566B/DS, which indicate dual-SIM support. These listings suggest that the launch may be imminent.

First Published Date: 13 Feb, 17:18 IST
