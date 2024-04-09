 Realme to launch India-exclusive Realme P series on April 15: Specs, price and all details | Mobile News

Realme to launch India-exclusive Realme P series on April 15: Specs, price and all details

The Realme P1 Pro 5G and Realme P1 5G will be launched on April 15, at 12PM. Check out its revealed features, specs, price, and more.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
Updated on: Apr 09 2024, 08:49 IST
Rumoured smartphone launches in April 2024: Realme GT 5 Pro, Samsung Galaxy M55 and more
Realme P series
1/5 In April 2024, the Indian smartphone market is abuzz with anticipation as several major brands prepare to launch their latest devices. Notable releases include the OnePlus Nord CE 4, Motorola Edge 50 Pro, Samsung Galaxy M55, and Realme GT 5 Pro, offering consumers a diverse range of options catering to various budgets and preferences. (unsplash)
2/5 Motorola's Edge 50 Pro is positioned as its latest flagship offering, featuring a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, high-refresh-rate AMOLED screen, and a versatile camera setup. Competing with devices like the OnePlus 12 and Xiaomi 14, Motorola's pricing strategy will be closely observed by consumers. (flipkart)
3/5 Samsung joins the competition with the Galaxy M55, targeting offline buyers in the mid-range segment. Equipped with the Snapdragon 7 Gen chipset, the Galaxy M55 aims to deliver performance and features expected from a 30,000 smartphone, leveraging Samsung's reputation for quality and reliability. (amazon)
4/5 Realme is rumored to introduce the GT 5 Pro, emphasizing impressive charging capabilities and premium features. With support for 100W wired and 50W wireless charging, along with a vegan leather panel, Realme aims to enhance user experience, building on its track record of value-for-money devices. (amazon)
5/5 Additionally, Realme Vietnam has announced the launch of the C65 smartphone on April 4th, with availability in several Southeast Asian countries. Expected to be a budget-friendly option, the Realme C65 is speculated to feature a 6.72-inch FHD+ display, MediaTek Dimensity 6020 SoC, multiple RAM and storage variants, a 50MP primary camera, and a 5000mAh battery with 45W fast charging support. (Representative Image) (amazon)
Realme P series
The Realme P series launch date has been announced! Check details. (Realme )

Realme recently announced their plans for the India-exclusive P series smartphones. Now, the company has finally revealed the model names, some specifications and the launch date. The P series stands for “Power,” therefore, the smartphones are expected to be based on performance. The upcoming Realme smartphones will include the Realme P1 5G and a Realme P1 Pro 5G. Realme will be offering these new affordable models from under Rs. 15,000. Know what's coming with the new Realme P series smartphones. 

Realme P series

The Realme P series product page is now live on the company website which reveals some of the special features of the smartphones. For starters, the smartphones will be launching on April 15, 2024, at 12PM in India. The base version of the series which is Realme P1 5G will be priced at under Rs.15000, whereas the Realme P1 Pro 5G will be priced under Rs.20000. The smartphones are designed for the Indian market, therefore, they will cater to the requirements of users in term of designs, specs, features, and other aspects. Check out the revealed specs of Realme P1 5G and Realme P1 Pro 5G.

Realme P1 Pro 5G and Realme P1 5G specs

According to the Realme website, the P1 Pro 5G will feature a 120Hz curved AMOLED display and 2,160Hz PWM dimming rate, 2000 nits peak brightness level, rainwater touch, ProXDR support, and TUV certification. The smartphone will be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chipset with a 3D VC cooling system. The Realme P1 Pro 5G will be backed by a 5000mAh battery and 45W wired fast charging support. 

On the other hand, the Realme P1 5G will sport a 120Hz AMOLED display with 2000 nits of peak brightness level and TUV Rheinland eye-protection certification. The smartphone will be equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 7050 chipset with a seven-layer VC cooling system.

These are the confirmed specifications of the upcoming Realme P series smartphone. More about the devices will be revealed during the launch which is scheduled for April 15.

