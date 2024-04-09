Realme to launch India-exclusive Realme P series on April 15: Specs, price and all details

Realme recently announced their plans for the India-exclusive P series smartphones. Now, the company has finally revealed the model names, some specifications and the launch date. The P series stands for “Power,” therefore, the smartphones are expected to be based on performance. The upcoming Realme smartphones will include the Realme P1 5G and a Realme P1 Pro 5G. Realme will be offering these new affordable models from under Rs. 15,000. Know what's coming with the new Realme P series smartphones.

The Realme P series product page is now live on the company website which reveals some of the special features of the smartphones. For starters, the smartphones will be launching on April 15, 2024, at 12PM in India. The base version of the series which is Realme P1 5G will be priced at under Rs.15000, whereas the Realme P1 Pro 5G will be priced under Rs.20000. The smartphones are designed for the Indian market, therefore, they will cater to the requirements of users in term of designs, specs, features, and other aspects. Check out the revealed specs of Realme P1 5G and Realme P1 Pro 5G.

Realme P1 Pro 5G and Realme P1 5G specs

According to the Realme website, the P1 Pro 5G will feature a 120Hz curved AMOLED display and 2,160Hz PWM dimming rate, 2000 nits peak brightness level, rainwater touch, ProXDR support, and TUV certification. The smartphone will be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chipset with a 3D VC cooling system. The Realme P1 Pro 5G will be backed by a 5000mAh battery and 45W wired fast charging support.

On the other hand, the Realme P1 5G will sport a 120Hz AMOLED display with 2000 nits of peak brightness level and TUV Rheinland eye-protection certification. The smartphone will be equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 7050 chipset with a seven-layer VC cooling system.

These are the confirmed specifications of the upcoming Realme P series smartphone. More about the devices will be revealed during the launch which is scheduled for April 15.

