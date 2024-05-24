 Redmi 13 4G global launch: From expected specs to colour options, know what's coming | Mobile News

Redmi 13 4G global launch: From expected specs to colour options, know what's coming

Leaker Sudhanshu Ambhore shares exclusive details on the Redmi 13 4G, unveiling new colour options, pricing, and upgraded specifications.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: May 24 2024, 07:48 IST
Redmi 13 4G
Exclusive insights into the Redmi 13 4G reveal a diverse range of colour options, competitive pricing, and notable hardware upgrades, setting the stage for its imminent global debut. (MI)

Recently, design and pricing details of the Redmi 13 4G were shared. Ahead of its global launch, additional information on its color options and hardware specifications has been revealed, courtesy of leaker Sudhanshu Ambhore.

New Colour Options and Pricing Details

Initially, leaked renders showed the Redmi 13 4G in black and blue. It has now been confirmed that it will also be available in yellow and pink, offering a total of four color choices: blue, pink, yellow, and black. The pricing for the two storage variants remains as previously reported. The base model with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage is priced at EUR 199 (approximately 18,000), while the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant will cost EUR 229 (approximately 21,000).

Upgraded Specifications

Display: The Redmi 13 4G is expected to feature a 6.79-inch FHD+ LCD panel with a 90Hz refresh rate, identical to its predecessor, the Redmi 12.

Processor: The device will likely be powered by a MediaTek Helio G91 Ultra SoC paired with a Mali-G52 MC2 GPU, promising a performance boost over the Redmi 12's MediaTek Helio G88 SoC.

RAM/Storage: It may offer 6GB or 8GB RAM options with 128GB or 256GB storage, expandable up to 1TB via microSD card, consistent with the Redmi 12.

Battery: The smartphone may get a 5030mAh battery supporting 33W charging, an improvement over the Redmi 12's 5,000mAh battery with 18W charging.

Camera: Its expected dual-camera setup may include a 108MP primary sensor and a 2MP secondary shooter, alongside a 13MP front camera, marking an upgrade from the Redmi 12's 50MP primary and 8MP front cameras.

Operating System and Other Features: The Redmi 13 4G is expected to run on Android 14-based HyperOS. It may include an IR port, side-mounted fingerprint scanner, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 5 GHz, and IP53 dust and water resistance, though it isn't suitable for submersion in water.

With its expanded color range and upgraded hardware, the Redmi 13 4G offers significant improvements over its predecessor. These enhancements, coupled with competitive pricing, position it as a strong contender in the mid-range smartphone market.

First Published Date: 24 May, 07:48 IST
