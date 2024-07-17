 Redmi Pad SE 4G set to launch in India soon: Design, features and everything else we know about the affordable tablet | Mobile News

Redmi Pad SE 4G set to launch in India soon: Design, features and everything else we know about the affordable tablet

Redmi Pad SE 4G is set to debut in India on July 29, featuring new design, vibrant colours, and enhanced features. Here’s what Xiaomi has in store for you.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Jul 17 2024, 12:09 IST
Xiaomi has confirmed the launch date of Redmi Pad SE 4G in India. Ahead of its debut, its features and new design and features are doing rounds on the internet. (Xiaomi)

Xiaomi's Redmi Pad SE 4G is gearing up for its debut in India, scheduled for July 29. Following the earlier release of the Wi-Fi variant in April this year, which boasted Qualcomm's Snapdragon 680 chipset and an 11-inch LCD screen, the 4G iteration promises a fresh take on design and functionality.

Unlike its Wi-Fi counterpart, the Redmi Pad SE 4G showcases a distinct rear camera setup, featuring a circular module in place of the rectangular design seen before. The tablet's back cover also introduces an innovative extendable strap, doubling as both a grip and a stand for added convenience.

Also read: Redmi Pad SE tablet and Redmi Buds 5A launched in India- Check details

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Redmi Pad SE 4G: Features and Specifications (Expected)

In terms of specifications, the Redmi Pad SE 4G is confirmed to sport an HD display complemented by Dolby Atmos-enhanced sound. It will support up to 128GB of internal storage to meet consumers' expanding multimedia and application needs.

Also read: Redmi 13 5G, Motorola G64, Lava Storm, and others- Top 5 smartphones under Rs.15,000 to buy in July 2024

Redmi Pad SE 4G Colour Options

Teasers from Xiaomi suggest that the Redmi Pad SE 4G will be available in vibrant blue and green colour options, adding a splash of personality to its sleek design. Further details are expected to surface in the coming days, building anticipation among tech enthusiasts and prospective buyers alike.

Previously spotted on various certification platforms, including the Bureau of Indian Standards and FCC, the Redmi Pad SE 4G is rumoured to feature an 8.7-inch display and run on Xiaomi's HyperOS 1.0 based on Android 14. While specific details remain under wraps, parallels with its Wi-Fi variant, such as robust performance and user-friendly features, are anticipated.

Also read: Redmi K70 Ultra and Xiaomi Mix Flip RAM and storage variants revealed ahead of imminent launch

With its impending launch, Xiaomi aims to expand its footprint in the competitive tablet market, offering Indian consumers a compelling blend of advanced technology and stylish design. As July 29 approaches, all eyes are on Xiaomi to see how the Redmi Pad SE 4G will transform India's tablet landscape.

First Published Date: 17 Jul, 12:09 IST
Home Mobile Mobile News Redmi Pad SE 4G set to launch in India soon: Design, features and everything else we know about the affordable tablet
