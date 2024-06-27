 Samsung begins pre-order reservations for Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, Z Flip 6, Watch 7 and Buds 3- Details | Mobile News

Samsung begins pre-order reservations for Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, Z Flip 6, Watch 7 and Buds 3- Details

Samsung has started pre-order reservations for the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 6, Galaxy Z Flip 6, Galaxy Watch 7 and Galaxy Buds 3, check details.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
Jun 27 2024, 13:49 IST
Upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z series buyers can get up to Rs.7000 benefit on pre-order reservation, know more. (Samsung )

Samsung is all set to launch the new generation of foldable smartphones, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and the Galaxy Z Flip 6 on July 10, 2024. The company made the official announcement on Wednesday, and now it has started the pre-order reservation process for the upcoming devices launching on July 10 in India. Alongside the foldable, Samsung is also expected to announce the Galaxy Watch 7 and Galaxy Buds 3 series for the reservation has also started, giving buyers a great chance to avail of several benefits and know more about the pre-order ahead of launch. 

Also read: Samsung Galaxy Unpacked July 2024 event announced: Check out date, time, and what to expect

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked pre-order reservations

This year, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and the Galaxy Z Flip 6 are suggested to get some major upgrades with a new Galaxy S24 Ultra-like design, featuring a titanium frame. Apart from design, the upcoming foldable may experience a weight reduction with the new finish and design. As the launch date is just around the corner, Samsung has started to pre-reserve the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 6 and the Galaxy Z Flip 6 smartphone with Rs.2000 token money. 

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Also read: iPhone 16, Pixel 9, Samsung Galaxy z Flip 6 and more: Flagship smartphone launches expected in H2 2024

Samsung claims that buyers who reserve the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z series will get up to Rs.7000 of benefit. Additionally, those who pre-reserve Samsung's next Galaxy ecosystem products ( which are expected to be Galaxy Watch 7 and Buds 3 series) at Rs.1999 can enjoy up to Rs. 6499 benefits. Samsung also highlighted that the pre-reserve money is fully refundable if the buyer does not wish to purchase the product after its official launch on July 10. 

Also read: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 prototypes leaked ahead of launch- Details

However, buyers who opt for pre-reservation of  Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, Z Flip 6, Watch 7 and Buds 3 ahead of the global launch event will receive the devices first soon after their availability in the global market. They can also enjoy greater exchange offers when they upgrade their smartphones with Galaxy Z Fold 6 and the Galaxy Z Flip 6.

Note that the official prices of the products are yet to be announced and this year Samsung is rumoured to have increased the prices for the foldable devices.

First Published Date: 27 Jun, 13:48 IST
