 Samsung Galaxy Unpacked July 2024 event announced: Check out date, time, and what to expect | Tech News
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked July 2024 event announced: Check out date, time, and what to expect

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event to be hosted in Paris on July 10, 2024. The event will likely unveil the Galaxy Z Fold 6, Galaxy Z Flip 6, Galaxy Watch 7, Galaxy Watch 7 Ultra, and Galaxy Buds 3.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: Jun 26 2024, 08:20 IST
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event official date announced, know what’s coming. (Samsung)

After months of anticipation, Samsung finally announced the official dates for its upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event. The Samsung event will take on July 10 in Paris this year instead of its home country. The event is expected to include several announcements such as the unveiling of Galaxy Z Fold 6, Galaxy Z Flip 6 and the “next frontier of Galaxy AI.” Therefore, Samsung will likely make some of the crucial announcements in the space of artificial intelligence (AI). Check out the timings and what is expected to be announced. 

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked date and timing

The Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event is taking place on July 10, 2024. The launch event will be hosted in Paris and it will be live-streamed on several online platforms for the world to witness the new devices. The live stream will start from  3 PM CEST, 6 AM PDT, 9 AM EDT, and 6:30 PM IST. You can watch the live stream of Samsung.com, Samsung Newsroom and Samsung's YouTube channel.

Samsung further revealed that it will be sharing teasers, trailers, and updates of what is to be announced at the event. Therefore, in the coming days, we may know what Samsung has planned for its Galaxy Unpacked event.

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked: What to expect

Samsung is expected to unveil several hardware devices at the Galaxy Unpacked event. The event will include the launch of the new generation of foldable smartphones, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 with new designs and upgrades. Apart from smartphones, Samsung will also unveil wearable devices such as the Galaxy Watch 7 and the new Galaxy Watch 7 Ultra. The event may also announce the Galaxy Buds 3 series with a new design.

Several leaks also speculate that Samsung may unveil the Galaxy Ring, however, some experts have stated that it will be launched in August. Therefore, we will have to wait and see what Samsung has planned for the upcoming launch event and what new it brings in terms of hardware and AI. 

Note that the expected announcements are based on rumours and speculation, therefore, we must wait until July 10 to confirm the upcoming devices. 

First Published Date: 26 Jun, 08:20 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

