Samsung Galaxy A16 5G appears on Geekbench with Dimensity 6300 SoC: Here’s what we know so far

Samsung is preparing to launch the successor to the Galaxy A15 5G, likely named the Samsung Galaxy A16 5G. The new model has recently been listed on Geekbench under the model number SM-A166E, suggesting this is the global variant.

Earlier, the US version of the Samsung Galaxy A16 5G, identified by model number SM-A166P, also surfaced on Geekbench spotted by Mysmartprice. Both models feature the Dimensity 6300 SoC. The Geekbench listing shows the device with 4GB of RAM and Android 14, with expectations for additional variants offering 6GB and 8GB of RAM. The global model achieved a score of 967 in the single-core test and 1971 in the multicore test on Geekbench 6.

More about Samsung Galaxy A16 Samsung Galaxy A16 4 GB RAM

4 GB RAM 128 GB Storage

128 GB Storage 6.67 inches Display Size See full Specifications

Also read: Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra: Top camera features that you may not know about

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

Samsung Galaxy A16 5G: Features (Rumoured)

The Samsung Galaxy A16 5G has been spotted on various certification sites before its official release. Listings on the UK Carrier database and the IMEI certification website indicate that a 4G version may also be in development. Despite Samsung not confirming details, these certifications suggest the phone's launch is imminent.

Also read: Vivo V40 vs OnePlus 12R: Which mid-range smartphone packs more features

Rumours suggest the Samsung Galaxy A16 5G will include a 50 MP main camera, a 5 MP secondary camera, and a 2 MP macro camera. The front-facing camera is expected to be 13 MP. The device might come with a 5,000 mAh battery and 25W fast charging. Details are still emerging, but the specifications might closely follow the previous model.

Also read: iPhone 16 series' ‘big feature' may become a paid service in future: Here's everything you need to know

Samsung Galaxy A15 Key Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy A15 5G features a 6.5-inch sAMOLED display with a water drop notch, offering FHD+ resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. It includes a 50 MP main camera, a 5 MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2 MP depth sensor. Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ processor, it supports up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The phone is equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery supporting 25W fast charging and runs on Android 14.