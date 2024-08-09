 Samsung Galaxy A16 5G appears on Geekbench with Dimensity 6300 SoC: Here’s what we know so far | Mobile News

Samsung Galaxy A16 5G appears on Geekbench with Dimensity 6300 SoC: Here’s what we know so far

The upcoming Samsung Galaxy A16 5G has been spotted on Geekbench, confirming its imminent global release. Equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset, the device is likely to be available in various RAM options.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Aug 09 2024, 15:24 IST
Icon
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 first impression: Living up to the hype? Here’s the initial review
Samsung Galaxy A16 5G appears on Geekbench with Dimensity 6300 SoC: Here’s what we know so far
1/5 Samsung announced the new generation of foldable smartphones with much-needed upgrades at the recent Galaxy Unpacked event. After using a flagship-level book-style and clamshell-style foldable, I got a chance to use the much handy foldable smartphone, the Galaxy Z Flip 6. Since I was excited to experience the new Samsung foldable, my expectations were slightly higher, but did it meet my expectations? Let’s check it out.  (HT Tech)
Samsung Galaxy A16 5G appears on Geekbench with Dimensity 6300 SoC: Here’s what we know so far
2/5 The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 comes with several design upgrades such as a dual rail hinge, armour aluminium frame with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2, IP48 water and dust resistance and much more, making the smartphone look more premium than ever. I was convinced with the smartphone at first look as I noticed the refined display with almost unnoticeable crease. While the smartphone is lightweight, it still retains a boxy design. However, the feel and usability are exceptionally premium and seem sturdy and durable as well. (HT Tech)
Samsung Galaxy A16 5G appears on Geekbench with Dimensity 6300 SoC: Here’s what we know so far
3/5 In terms of display, Samsung has introduced some minor iterations in comparison to the Galaxy Z Flip 5. The smartphone retains the  6.7-inch Full-HD+ Dynamic AMOLED main display and 3.4-inch Super AMOLED cover display. Talking about the viewing experience, the display is quite attractive and crisp. The peak brightness has also been increased, making the smartphone's usability easier when outdoors. While the smartphone speaks AI in several ways, I had more expectations from the cover display after using the Motorola Razr 50 Ultra, since I was able to use several apps and functionalities on the tiny screen.  (HT Tech)
Samsung Galaxy A16 5G appears on Geekbench with Dimensity 6300 SoC: Here’s what we know so far
4/5 For photography, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 has received an upgraded 50MP main camera with an ISOCELL GN3 sensor that captures great images in low light as well as in good lighting conditions. So far, I am impressed with its ability to capture the scene in its natural element without any saturation or post-processing of the image. While the smartphone does not have a telephoto camera, it still retains promising zoom capabilities.  (HT Tech)
Samsung Galaxy A16 5G appears on Geekbench with Dimensity 6300 SoC: Here’s what we know so far
5/5 While I will talk about the performance in the full review, I must say Samsung has excelled in the way of integrating AI features into its foldable devices. I played around with suggestive replies on the cover screen, Drawing assist, and portrait studio so far and it performs impressively and it's also fun to experiment with its ability. However, the portrait studio feature was quite similar to Oppo’s AI studio. More about the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 will be discussed later in the full review.  (HT Tech)
Samsung Galaxy A16 5G appears on Geekbench with Dimensity 6300 SoC: Here’s what we know so far
icon View all Images
Samsung Galaxy A16 5G key specifications surfaced on Geekbench ahead of its launch. (Samsung )

Samsung is preparing to launch the successor to the Galaxy A15 5G, likely named the Samsung Galaxy A16 5G. The new model has recently been listed on Geekbench under the model number SM-A166E, suggesting this is the global variant.

Earlier, the US version of the Samsung Galaxy A16 5G, identified by model number SM-A166P, also surfaced on Geekbench spotted by Mysmartprice. Both models feature the Dimensity 6300 SoC. The Geekbench listing shows the device with 4GB of RAM and Android 14, with expectations for additional variants offering 6GB and 8GB of RAM. The global model achieved a score of 967 in the single-core test and 1971 in the multicore test on Geekbench 6.

More about Samsung Galaxy A16
Samsung Galaxy A16
  • 4 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
  • 6.67 inches Display Size
₹16,990
Check details
See full Specifications

Also read: Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra: Top camera features that you may not know about

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Samsung Galaxy A16 5G: Features (Rumoured)

The Samsung Galaxy A16 5G has been spotted on various certification sites before its official release. Listings on the UK Carrier database and the IMEI certification website indicate that a 4G version may also be in development. Despite Samsung not confirming details, these certifications suggest the phone's launch is imminent.

Also read: Vivo V40 vs OnePlus 12R: Which mid-range smartphone packs more features

Rumours suggest the Samsung Galaxy A16 5G will include a 50 MP main camera, a 5 MP secondary camera, and a 2 MP macro camera. The front-facing camera is expected to be 13 MP. The device might come with a 5,000 mAh battery and 25W fast charging. Details are still emerging, but the specifications might closely follow the previous model.

Also read: iPhone 16 series' ‘big feature' may become a paid service in future: Here's everything you need to know

Samsung Galaxy A15 Key Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy A15 5G features a 6.5-inch sAMOLED display with a water drop notch, offering FHD+ resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. It includes a 50 MP main camera, a 5 MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2 MP depth sensor. Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ processor, it supports up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The phone is equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery supporting 25W fast charging and runs on Android 14.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 09 Aug, 15:22 IST
Tags:
Trending: vivo v40 vs vivo v30: key upgrades and differences in design, performance, and features iphone air likely to make debut next year: here’s everything we know about the rumoured slim iphone model iphone 16 pro likely to feature titanium again, and that’s exciting because my iphone 15 pro looks as good as day one vivo v40 pro vs vivo v30 pro: know if it is worth paying rs. 8000 more for the upgrade samsung galaxy z fold 6 review: premium leap in samsung’s foldable space google pixel 9 vs google pixel 8: what key upgrades and changes you can expect? vivo x fold 3 pro vs google pixel 9 pro fold: foldable smartphones of 2024 compared iphone 16 series launch expected on september 10: samsung, lg ramp up oled production to help apple pixel 9 pro, pixel 9 pro xl us prices leaked a week before launch: all details google pixel 9 series likely to cost more than predecessor: here’s how much the new pixel 9, pixel 9 pro may cost
Home Mobile Mobile News Samsung Galaxy A16 5G appears on Geekbench with Dimensity 6300 SoC: Here’s what we know so far
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

anime_1

How to turn selfies into 3D art: Tencent Yuanbao's '3D avatar dream factory
How to play GTA 5 on Android and iOS smartphones: Stream with steam link - A step by step guide

How to play GTA 5 on Android and iOS smartphones: Stream with steam link - A step by step guide
Want to port mobile number from Jio to BSNL? This guide will walk you through the process. (Representative image)

How to port your SIM from Jio, Airtel or Vi to BSNL: A step-by-step guide
How to record screen on Mac

How to record screen on Mac: Native Apple tools and third party options explained
How to manage Apple App Store subscriptions on your iPhone and iPad

How to manage Apple App Store subscriptions on your iPhone and iPad - All details

Editor’s Pick

What is a Copilot+ PC? All models, features, and India availability explained

What is a Copilot+ PC? All models, features, and India availability explained
High electricity bills scaring you? 4 gadgets from Qubo, Wipro, Ohm to help save money

High electricity bills scaring you? 4 gadgets from Qubo, Wipro, Ohm to help save money
Best handheld gaming consoles to buy in India: Asus ROG Ally, Nintendo Switch and others

Best handheld gaming consoles to buy in India: Asus ROG Ally, Nintendo Switch and others
iPad Air 2024 Review

iPad Air (2024) Review: The most practical tablet that is ‘Pro’ enough
Microsoft Windows

Microsoft rolls out fix for CrowdStrike Windows problem, easy tool to get your PC working - How to get started

Trending Stories

5_reasons_you_cant_miss_playing_Red_Dead_Redemptio

5 reasons you can’t miss playing Red Dead Redemption 2 in 2024
WhatsApp privacy settings

iPhone users may soon get this useful AirDrop-style WhatsApp feature: Here’s what we know
Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy

Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy
iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know

iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know
A Bengaluru woman lost <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.2 crore in a cyber scam involving fake crime branch officials.

Bengaluru woman loses 1.2 crore to cyber scam: Here’s what happened
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6 targets fall 2025 release; Maker reaffirms schedule during latest earnings call

GTA 6 targets fall 2025 release; Maker reaffirms schedule during latest earnings call
GTA 6 Online to introduce official modding and user generated content: Report

GTA 6 Online to introduce official modding and user generated content: Report
GTA 6 fan made cover art sparks optimism over surprisingly low 95GB install size- Details

GTA 6 fan made cover art sparks optimism over surprisingly low 95GB install size- Details
Red Dead Redemption 3

Red Dead Redemption 3 fans split over Rockstar Games' new leaked ‘Project Medieval’ game
GTA 6

GTA 6 might struggle to achieve 60fps on PS5 Pro: Here's why

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Best laptops to buy in India: Whether you're looking for a high-performance gaming laptop, a lightweight and portable model for on-the-go use, or a budget-friendly option, we've got you covered.

Best Laptop Brands: Top 10 laptop models from Apple, Dell, HP and more
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
Honor X9b

Amazon Summer Sale: From Honor to Realme, check top 5 smartphones under Rs.20000
travel gadgets

Amazon Great Freedom Sale: 5 cool travel gadgets under Rs. 1,500 to make your trips more enjoyable
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list

    Trending News

    5 reasons you can’t miss playing Red Dead Redemption 2 in 2024
    5_reasons_you_cant_miss_playing_Red_Dead_Redemptio
    iPhone users may soon get this useful AirDrop-style WhatsApp feature: Here’s what we know
    WhatsApp privacy settings
    Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy
    Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy
    iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know
    iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know
    Bengaluru woman loses 1.2 crore to cyber scam: Here’s what happened
    A Bengaluru woman lost <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.2 crore in a cyber scam involving fake crime branch officials.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets