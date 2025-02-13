Samsung Galaxy A56 renders leaked with new camera module design- All details

Samsung Galaxy A56 design tipped ahead of March launch. Know what the new-generation A series model looks like.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: Feb 13 2025, 08:44 IST
Samsung Galaxy A56 renders leaked with new camera module design- All details
Samsung Galaxy A56 may come with a new camera module, here’s what we know. (Evan Blass)

Samsung is expected to launch its new generation A series smartphone, the Galaxy A56 soon in India. These smartphones are known to be some of the finest mid-rangers as they come with premium-looking design, promising features and powerful performance. As we wait for the official Samsung Galaxy A56 launch, a tipster has leaked the smartphone renders, giving us a glimpse of the new design. While there are not many significant changes to the design, however, the camera module has been redesigned. Know more about what the Galaxy A56 will look like.

Also read: Samsung Galaxy A56, A36, and A26 appear on certification sites, global launch imminent- All details

Samsung Galaxy A56 design

Samsung Galaxy A56 is expected to debut next month with some upgraded specs, features, and others. Just ahead of the launch, tipster Evan Blass has leaked the smartphone renders on leakmail email (via Android Authority), giving a great look into design and colour variants. The images showcase a similar design to the predecessor but with a redesigned camera island. The new camera module seems to have the inspiration by Galaxy Z Fold 6 with big black rings surrounding the sensors. We can also spot the aluminium frame housing the power and volume buttons. The Galaxy A56 was showcased in four colour options, baby pink, powder blue, Grey, and black. Although the official colour variant names are yet to be revealed.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Also read: Samsung Galaxy F06 5G launched in India at under Rs.10000: Check out specs, features, and more

Samsung Galaxy A56: Specs and features

The Samsung Galaxy A56 is expected to feature an FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It will likely be powered by Samsung's in-house Exynos 1580 processor. As shown in the renders, the smartphone will include a triple camera setup that may consist of a 50MP main camera, a 12MP ultrawide camera, and a 5MP sensor. It is expected to be backed by a 5000mAh battery that will likely support 45W charging. It may also offer Wi-Fi 6e and Bluetooth 5.4. 

Also read: Samsung Galaxy S24 FE may get OneUI 7 by end of March- Here's what we know

Not much about the smartphone is known only a few pieces of information are available via leaks. Therefore, we will have to wait until the official launch day to confirm what's new Samsung Galaxy A56 has in store for the users. 

First Published Date: 13 Feb, 08:36 IST
