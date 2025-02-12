Samsung Galaxy F06 5G launched in India at under Rs.10000: Check out specs, features, and more

Samsung Galaxy F06 5G launched with MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor. Here’s everything you need to know about the budget smartphone.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: Feb 12 2025, 20:05 IST
Samsung Galaxy F06 5G launched in India at under Rs.10000: Check out specs, features, and more
Samsung Galaxy F06 5G launched with advanced 5G experience, know what it has to offer. (Samsung)

Samsung has launched its most affordable 5G smartphone in India, the Galaxy F06 5G for budget-conscious buyers. The South Korean giant claims to provide users with a complete 5G experience with uninterrupted connectivity, live streaming, video calling, faster transfer speed, and much more. The Samsung Galaxy F06 5G not only ensures improved connection at affordable prices but it also claims to provide powerful performance, smooth gaming experience, and camera quality. If you are in search of such a smartphone, then know what Samsung Galaxy F06 5G has in store for users. 

Also read: Galaxy F16 could be Samsung's next budget smartphone in India: What to expect

You may be interested in

9% OFF
Samsung Galaxy A35
  • Awesome Iceblue
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
Discounted price:₹30,999Original price:₹33,999
Buy now
15% OFF
Samsung Galaxy A16
  • Gold
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
Discounted price:₹16,989Original price:₹19,999
Buy now
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6 5G
  • Pink
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹164,998
Buy now
7% OFF
Samsung Galaxy A55
  • Awesome Iceblue
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
Discounted price:₹39,999Original price:₹42,999
Buy now

Samsung Galaxy F06 5G: Specs and features

The Samsung Galaxy F06 5G comes with a slim design that measures just 8mm in thickness. It comes with a new glossy design which Samsung calls the “Ripple Glow” effect. The smartphone features a 6.7-inch HD+ display that offers a “High Brightness Mode” with up to 800nits peak brightness. The Galaxy F06 is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor paired with up to 6GB RAM and up to 128GB internal storage. Samsung claims that the chipset has achieved an Antutu score of up to 416K which will provide a smooth multitasking and gaming experience.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Also read: Samsung Galaxy S24 FE may get OneUI 7 by end of March- Here's what we know

The Samsung Galaxy F06 5G features a dual-camera setup that includes a 50MP main camera and a 2MP depth camera. It also comes with an 8MP selfie camera. Samsung has also assured longevity with 4 generations of Android upgrades and 4 years of security updates. Lastly, the smartphone is powered by a 5000mAh battery, offering lasting performance. 

The smartphone is curated to bring advanced 5G experiences in the budget segment. The smartphone will enable uninterrupted live streaming and video calling, speedy downloads and improved internet connectivity, making the usage seamless at an affordable price.

Also read: Samsung teases upcoming launch of Galaxy F-Series smartphone in India: Here's what to expect

Samsung Galaxy F06 5G: Price and availability

The Samsung Galaxy F06 5G will be available in two colourways, Bahama Blue and Lit Violet. The smartphone will be priced at Rs.9499 for 4GB RAM and 128GB storage. It will be available to purchase on Flipkart from February 20. 

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 12 Feb, 20:05 IST
Tags:
Trending: iphone se 4 dummy units leaked ahead of launch, with apparent two models iphone se 4 launch inching closer: why it may be a big deal for apple iqoo neo 10 and neo 10 pro with snapdragon 8 gen 3, dimensity 9400 expected to launch soon- all details motorola razr 50 review: a perfect smartphone for first-time foldable user samsung galaxy z fold 6 special edition launch confirmed: know what’s coming samsung galaxy s24 fe vs iphone 16: know how this flagship mid-ranger changes latest iphone iphone 16 review: solid design, performance with a few unmet expectations vivo v40e vs nothing phone 2a plus: know which mid-ranger is worth buying tecno phantom v fold 2 india launch officially confirmed: here’s what to expect samsung galaxy s25 ultra camera design tipped ahead of launch- here what’s new
Latest Tech News Mobile Mobile News Samsung Galaxy F06 5G launched in India at under Rs.10000: Check out specs, features, and more
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Iphone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 series, OnePlus 13, and other 5 flagship smartphones to launch in 2024
iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works

iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works
Aadhaar

Protect your Aadhaar Card: How to check, lock, and report misuse effectively online
iPhone

Wondering if your iPhone has hidden apps? Know how to find and manage them easily

Editor’s Pick

Trending Stories

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…
iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch
Iphone 16 Pro launch date

iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year
Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees
Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6 PC release

GTA 6 PC release teased by Take-Two CEO, hints at future launch after console debut
5 PC games

5 PC games to play in 2025: From Warframe, and Baldur's Gate 3 to Black Myth: Wukong and more
GTA 6

GTA 6: Take-Two CEO addresses AI, violence concerns, development timeline, and release speculations
GTA 6

GTA 6 remains on track for 2025 release as Take-Two reports strong earnings
GTA 6

GTA 6 gameplay leaks: Explorable buildings, destructibility, and more coming in fall 2025

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
High-tech Japanese toilets are so amazing that you might never want to use tissue paper ever again. Thanks to Toto, you can buy them in India too. (Varun Krishnan)

Japanese toilets in India: TOTO washlet starting price, features and all details to know
Amazon Diwali Sale 2024

Amazon Diwali Sale 2024: Get up to 40% off on ASUS Vivobook S 16 OLED to Lenovo Yoga Slim 6 and more laptops

    Trending News

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch

    iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

    iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year

    Iphone 16 Pro launch date

    Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees

    Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

    Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why

    Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets