Samsung Galaxy F06 5G launched in India at under Rs.10000: Check out specs, features, and more

Samsung has launched its most affordable 5G smartphone in India, the Galaxy F06 5G for budget-conscious buyers. The South Korean giant claims to provide users with a complete 5G experience with uninterrupted connectivity, live streaming, video calling, faster transfer speed, and much more. The Samsung Galaxy F06 5G not only ensures improved connection at affordable prices but it also claims to provide powerful performance, smooth gaming experience, and camera quality. If you are in search of such a smartphone, then know what Samsung Galaxy F06 5G has in store for users.

Also read: Galaxy F16 could be Samsung's next budget smartphone in India: What to expect

You may be interested in 9% OFF 9% OFF Samsung Galaxy A35 Awesome Iceblue

Awesome Iceblue 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM 128 GB Storage 15% OFF 15% OFF Samsung Galaxy A16 Gold

Gold 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM 128 GB Storage Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6 5G Pink

Pink 12 GB RAM

12 GB RAM 256 GB Storage 7% OFF 7% OFF Samsung Galaxy A55 Awesome Iceblue

Awesome Iceblue 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM 128 GB Storage

Samsung Galaxy F06 5G: Specs and features

The Samsung Galaxy F06 5G comes with a slim design that measures just 8mm in thickness. It comes with a new glossy design which Samsung calls the “Ripple Glow” effect. The smartphone features a 6.7-inch HD+ display that offers a “High Brightness Mode” with up to 800nits peak brightness. The Galaxy F06 is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor paired with up to 6GB RAM and up to 128GB internal storage. Samsung claims that the chipset has achieved an Antutu score of up to 416K which will provide a smooth multitasking and gaming experience.

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

Also read: Samsung Galaxy S24 FE may get OneUI 7 by end of March- Here's what we know

The Samsung Galaxy F06 5G features a dual-camera setup that includes a 50MP main camera and a 2MP depth camera. It also comes with an 8MP selfie camera. Samsung has also assured longevity with 4 generations of Android upgrades and 4 years of security updates. Lastly, the smartphone is powered by a 5000mAh battery, offering lasting performance.

The smartphone is curated to bring advanced 5G experiences in the budget segment. The smartphone will enable uninterrupted live streaming and video calling, speedy downloads and improved internet connectivity, making the usage seamless at an affordable price.

Also read: Samsung teases upcoming launch of Galaxy F-Series smartphone in India: Here's what to expect

Samsung Galaxy F06 5G: Price and availability

The Samsung Galaxy F06 5G will be available in two colourways, Bahama Blue and Lit Violet. The smartphone will be priced at Rs.9499 for 4GB RAM and 128GB storage. It will be available to purchase on Flipkart from February 20.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!