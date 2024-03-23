Samsung Galaxy M55 leak teases powerful features, from 120Hz display, triple camera setup, more

Recent leaks shed light on the upcoming launch of the Samsung Galaxy M55. These leaks, circulating online, reveal crucial details regarding the handset's design, colour variants, and standout features. Furthermore, a new leak suggests that the Samsung Galaxy M15 5G, recently introduced in select global markets, might soon make its debut in India as well. The leaks, originating from a reliable tipster, also provide insights into the specifications of the Samsung Galaxy M55, indicating significant enhancements over its predecessor, the Samsung Galaxy M54.

Samsung Galaxy M54 5G Expected Features

According to renowned tipster Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings), the Samsung Galaxy M55 is poised to make waves with its Snapdragon chipset, boasting up to 12GB of RAM. Sharma suggests that this upcoming device will mark a departure from the norm, being hailed as "one of the slimmest Samsung Galaxy M-series phones till date." To substantiate this claim, Sharma shared live images comparing the device to everyday items, illustrating its sleek profile.

In terms of display, the Samsung Galaxy M55 is rumoured to sport a 6.7-inch FHD+ 120 Hz Super AMOLED+ screen with minimal bezels and a remarkable 1,000-nit peak refresh rate. Available in light green and black variants, though Samsung might opt for more imaginative names, the device promises an immersive viewing experience, according to an MSPowerUser report.

Photography enthusiasts can look forward to a versatile triple camera setup on the rear, featuring a 50 MP main camera with OIS, an 8 MP ultrawide lens, and a 2 MP macro shooter. On the front, a high-resolution 50 MP selfie camera ensures stunning self-portraits.

Under the hood, the Galaxy M55 packs a punch with a 5,000 mAh battery, supporting 45W fast wired charging. Powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC and offering up to 12GB of RAM, users can expect seamless performance. Storage options include 128GB or 256GB, expandable up to 1TB via microSD cards. The device also boasts an under-display fingerprint sensor for added security.

Expected to debut with Android 14 and One UI 6, Samsung is reportedly committed to providing five major Android updates and five years of security updates for the Galaxy M55. Dual-SIM functionality, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, and other modern conveniences further enhance the device's appeal, promising a compelling smartphone experience for consumers.