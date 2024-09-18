Samsung Galaxy M55s India launch soon: New design and specs leaked online- Details

Samsung is preparing to introduce a new variant of its Galaxy M55, known as the Samsung Galaxy M55s. The original Galaxy M55 debuted in India earlier this year, starting at Rs. 26,999. Recent leaks have provided insights into the upcoming Samsung Galaxy M55s, including specifications and images shared by tipster Mukul Sharma on X.

Samsung Galaxy M55s: Design (Leaked)

Samsung Galaxy M55s will feature the brand's new Fusion Design. Leaked images show a distinct three-part design with matte, glossy, and striped sections. This design extends from just below the camera module down to about two-thirds of the phone's height. The device will reportedly come in blue and black colour options.

Samsung Galaxy M55s: Specifications and Features (Leaked)

According to the leaks, the Samsung Galaxy M55s will sport an sAMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It will run on the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 chipset, paired with a 5,000mAh battery that supports 45W fast charging. This model has appeared previously with the SM-M558B/DS model number on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification site, although no additional details were provided at that time.

Further confirmation comes from the Geekbench database, listing the Samsung Galaxy M55s with the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC, which operates at a peak clock speed of 2.4GHz. The chipset is accompanied by the Adreno 644 GPU and 8GB of RAM. The device will also run Android 14 with One UI 6.1.

The front of the Samsung Galaxy M55s is expected to feature a 50MP camera for selfies and video calls. The rear camera setup will include a 50MP primary camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS), an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro camera. These specifications appear similar to those of the original Galaxy M55, raising questions about the specific differences between the two models aside from design.

Lastly, The Samsung Galaxy M55s is expected to be priced around ₹20,000.