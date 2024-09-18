 Samsung Galaxy M55s India launch soon: New design and specs leaked online- Details | Mobile News

Samsung Galaxy M55s India launch soon: New design and specs leaked online- Details

Samsung will soon launch the Galaxy M55s, a new variant of the Galaxy M55 and likely to feature updated design and specs. Here’s what we know so far.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Sep 18 2024, 12:30 IST
Samsung Galaxy M55s India launch soon: New design and specs leaked online- Details
Samsung is set to launch the Galaxy M55s soon. (Representative image) (Ijaj Khan/ HT Tech)

Samsung is preparing to introduce a new variant of its Galaxy M55, known as the Samsung Galaxy M55s. The original Galaxy M55 debuted in India earlier this year, starting at Rs. 26,999. Recent leaks have provided insights into the upcoming Samsung Galaxy M55s, including specifications and images shared by tipster Mukul Sharma on X.

Samsung Galaxy M55s: Design (Leaked)

Samsung Galaxy M55s will feature the brand's new Fusion Design. Leaked images show a distinct three-part design with matte, glossy, and striped sections. This design extends from just below the camera module down to about two-thirds of the phone's height. The device will reportedly come in blue and black colour options.

You may be interested in

Samsung Galaxy M30
  • Gradation Black
  • 4 GB RAM
  • 64 GB Storage
₹15,500
Buy now
27% OFF
Realme 9 5G SE
  • Starry Glow
  • 6 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
₹16,050₹21,999
Buy now
Samsung Galaxy M15
  • Celestine Blue
  • 4 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
₹12,299
Check details
Infinix Zero 30 4G
  • Sunset Gold
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹15,790
Check details

Also read: Apple users complain about ‘bricking' after installing latest OS, company pulls back update - All details

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Samsung Galaxy M55s: Specifications and Features (Leaked)

According to the leaks, the Samsung Galaxy M55s will sport an sAMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It will run on the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 chipset, paired with a 5,000mAh battery that supports 45W fast charging. This model has appeared previously with the SM-M558B/DS model number on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification site, although no additional details were provided at that time.

Also read: Samsung Galaxy S25+ battery details leaked and it does not look exciting

Further confirmation comes from the Geekbench database, listing the Samsung Galaxy M55s with the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC, which operates at a peak clock speed of 2.4GHz. The chipset is accompanied by the Adreno 644 GPU and 8GB of RAM. The device will also run Android 14 with One UI 6.1.

Also read: iPhone 15 for free in Amazon Great Indian Festival sale 2024: Check details here

The front of the Samsung Galaxy M55s is expected to feature a 50MP camera for selfies and video calls. The rear camera setup will include a 50MP primary camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS), an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro camera. These specifications appear similar to those of the original Galaxy M55, raising questions about the specific differences between the two models aside from design.

Lastly, The Samsung Galaxy M55s is expected to be priced around 20,000.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 18 Sep, 12:30 IST
Trending: iphone se 4 launch is closer than ever, apple gives an indirect hint iphone se 4 launch inches closer, may debut before release of big ios 18 feature iphone 16 vs google pixel 9: which flagship phone offers better performance, display, battery and value for money? buying iphone 16? you won’t be able to buy these official apple cases anymore - here’s why iphone 16 pro max vs google pixel 9 pro xl: which phone offers better specs, features, and value for money? apple september event 2024: iphone 15 users to get refund after iphone 16 launch; here's how it works all iphone 16 models confirmed with 8gb ram for apple intelligence- all details iphone 16 plus vs samsung galaxy s24 plus: know which flagship smartphone to buy oneplus 13 launch in india: oneplus flagship expected to make india debut in… iphone 16, iphone 16 pro series pre-booking starts in india: how to book, price and more
Home Mobile Mobile News Samsung Galaxy M55s India launch soon: New design and specs leaked online- Details
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Iphone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 series, OnePlus 13, and other 5 flagship smartphones to launch in 2024
Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible

Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible
iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works

iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works
Aadhaar

Protect your Aadhaar Card: How to check, lock, and report misuse effectively online
iPhone

Wondering if your iPhone has hidden apps? Know how to find and manage them easily

Editor’s Pick

Apple Event 2024: When and how to watch iPhone 16 launch event live in India [Video]

Apple Event 2024: When and how to watch iPhone 16 ‘Glowtime’ launch live in India [Video]
Apple Watch 10 launching on September 9: display, specs, features, and everything we know so far

Apple Watch 10 launching on September 9: display, specs, features, and everything we know so far
iOS 18 release: Only these iPhone users in India will get Apple’s big update

iOS 18 release: Only these iPhone users in India will get Apple’s big update
iPhone 16 launch: iPhone 15 to get massive price cut in India, expected to cost just Rs…

iPhone 16 launch: iPhone 15 to get massive price cut in India, expected to cost just Rs…
Bluetooth 6.0 Launched

Bluetooth 6.0 launched: What's new in this major update after version 5

Trending Stories

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…
iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch
Iphone 16 Pro launch date

iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year
Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees
Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why
keep up with tech

Gaming

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 18

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 18: Grab exciting in-game rewards for free
ps6

PS6: Which chipset will power Sony’s next console—Intel or AMD? Here’s what we know
PS5 Pro might struggle to deliver 4K 60 FPS for GTA 6, says expert

PS5 Pro might struggle to deliver 4K 60 FPS for GTA 6, says expert
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 17: 3 smart tricks to win battle

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 17: 3 smart tricks to win battle
DGGI cracks down on online gaming industry, shut downs 167 websites over <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>82,000 crore tax violations

DGGI cracks down on online gaming industry, shut downs 167 websites over 82,000 crore tax violations

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Mechanical gaming keybaords

4 best gaming mechanical keyboards under 7,000: Royal Kludge, Razer and more
Best OnePlus TWS Earbuds to buy in September 2024

Best OnePlus TWS Earbuds to buy in September 2024
jbl earbuds

10 best TWS earbuds from JBL to buy from Amazon
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
Not sure which Mobile to buy? Need help?

    Trending News

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch

    iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

    iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year

    Iphone 16 Pro launch date

    Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees

    Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

    Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why

    Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets