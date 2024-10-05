Samsung Galaxy S24 FE vs Samsung Galaxy S23 FE: Specs, features, and more

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE vs Samsung Galaxy S23 FE: The Samsung Galaxy S series smartphones are the company's flagship range of smartphones which are developed to deliver unmatched experiences. However, to bring flagship-like features at an affordable price, Samsung brought the “Fan Edition” series. Recently, the company launched the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE succeeding last year's Galaxy S23 FE. Know what upgrades have been introduced in this comparison.

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE vs Samsung Galaxy S23 FE

Design and display: The Samsung Galaxy S24 FE and Galaxy S23 FE retain a similar-looking design with a glass rear panel and aluminium frames. However, the Galaxy S24 FE looks more like the flagship Galaxy S24 with a boxy design and curved edges. Both smartphones offer an IP68 rating.

The Galaxy S24 FE features a 6.69-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with 120Hz refresh rate and 1900 nits peak brightness. Whereas, last year's Galaxy S23 FE features a smaller 6.4-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1450 nits peak brightness.

Camera: In terms of specifications, the Galaxy S24 FE and Galaxy S23 FE, both feature a triple camera setup consisting of a 50MP main camera with f/1.8 aperture, a 12MP ultrawide camera with f/2.2 aperture, and a 8MP telephoto lens with f/2.4 aperture. On the front, both smartphones come with a 10MP punchhole selfie camera.



Performance and Battery: There is a significant difference when it comes to comparing the performance specs. The Galaxy S24 FE is powered by the in-house Exynos 2400e SoC coupled with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. It is also equipped with Xclipse 940 GPU for improved graphics performance. On the other hand, the Galaxy S23 FE is powered by Exynos 2200 SoC coupled with Xclipse 920 GPU and up to similar 8GB RAM and 256GB storage.

For lasting performance, the Galaxy S24 FE is backed by an upgraded 4,700mAh battery than last year's 4,500mAh battery. However, both smartphones support a 25W charger.



Price: This year, Samsung has increased the price of its Fan Edition smartphone in comparison to last year. The Samsung Galaxy S24 FE was launched at a starting price of Rs.59999 for 8GB+128GB, whereas, the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE was announced at a starting price of Rs.54999.

