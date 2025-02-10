Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge is slimmer than expected, may rival neck to neck with iPhone 17 Air

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge is likely to be slimmer than expected, here’s what the South Korean giant has planned for its ultraslim smartphone model.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: Feb 10 2025, 12:16 IST
Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge is slimmer than expected, may rival neck to neck with iPhone 17 Air
Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge thickness tipped again, likely to be slimmer than previously reported. (Bloomberg)

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge was showcased at the Galaxy Unpacked 2025 event, creating curiosity among fans. The South Korean giant provided a glimpse of design by displaying the prototypes which consisted of a slim smartphone with a two-camera setup. After the showcase, several rumours surrounding the smartphone's slimness started to circulate, giving us an idea about what Galaxy S25 Edge will look like during launch. Now, a new rumour has been circulating that contradicts the previous claims over smartphone's thickness. Reportedly, the smartphone will be slimmer than expected and may come closer to the expected slimness of the iPhone 17 Air. 

Also read: Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra vs Galaxy S25 Edge: Should you wait for the slimmer version?

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge thickness

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge is reportedly slimmer than expected, which means Samsung is ready to set a new bar to compete with the upcoming iPhone 17 Air. According to OnLeaks via SmartPrix, the Galaxy S25 Edge is likely to measure 158.2 x 75.5 x 5.84mm and have an overall thickness of just 5.84mm. The tipster also claimed that Samsung developed two prototypes of the smartphone, one with 6.4mm which consisted of a triple camera setup, and the other 5.84mm thickness which consisted of a two-camera sensor. Therefore, we can assume that Samsung is quite serious about maintaining its slimness, even at the cost of dropping a camera sensor. 

Also read: Samsung Galaxy S25 series delivery in 10 minutes from BigBasket- All details

Well, it is no surprise that the Galaxy S25 Edge and iPhone 17 Air both will come with some compromises due to their ultra-thin design. However, it would be quite interesting to see the specs and feature offerings, along with how the brand plans to provide a flagship performance while maintaining a slim design. 

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge: What to expect

The Galaxy S25 Edge is expected to come with a LTPO display with up to a 120Hz refresh rate. It will likely feature an armour aluminium frame with Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection. The smartphone will feature a dual camera setup that will likely consist of a 200MP main camera and a 50MP ultrawide camera. Lastly, it will likely be backed by a 3,900mAh battery.

Also read: Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge camera features tipped ahead of launch- What to expect

First Published Date: 10 Feb, 08:31 IST
