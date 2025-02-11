Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge specs tipped ahead of launch- Here’s what we expect so far

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge is now just a few months away from its official debut and leaks surrounding the new device have already started to circulate. Earlier, we came across new thickness measurements, and now a detailed specification list has been tipped showcasing the Galaxy S25 Edge display, camera, charging speed, and other features. The tipped specs showcase some promising upgrades and features which will likely be appreciated by buyers. Therefore, if you are waiting for the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge launch, then here's what we know about the smartphone so far.

Also read: Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge is slimmer than expected, may rival neck to neck with iPhone 17 Air

You may be interested in 9% OFF 9% OFF Samsung Galaxy A35 Awesome Iceblue

Awesome Iceblue 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM 128 GB Storage 15% OFF 15% OFF Samsung Galaxy A16 Gold

Gold 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM 128 GB Storage Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6 5G Pink

Pink 12 GB RAM

12 GB RAM 256 GB Storage 7% OFF 7% OFF Samsung Galaxy A55 Awesome Iceblue

Awesome Iceblue 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM 128 GB Storage

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge specs

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge has become the talk of the town ever since it was previewed at the Galaxy Unpacked 2025 event. During the event, Samsung provided us with a glimpse of its new ultra-thin smartphone design, however, it did not reveal much about it. Now, as we wait for the Galaxy S25 Edge launch, tipster have been providing us with small glimpse of what Samsung may announce in the upcoming months. Now, a tipster who goes by the name PandaFlashPro shared a post on X revealing some of Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge specs.

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

Also read: Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra vs Galaxy S25 Edge: Should you wait for the slimmer version?

The tipster highlighted that the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge will likely feature a 200MP main camera and a 12MP selfie camera, similar to the Galaxy S25 Ultra. There is an additional camera on the rear panel which is expected to be a ultrawide camera. The smartphone may come with a 120Hz display, providing up to 2600nits peak brightness. Additionally, it may feature a Gorilla Glass Victus 2, Aluminum frame, and have bezels measuring 1.32mm. The tipster also added that the Galaxy S25 Edge may come with 12GB RAM and a thinner vapour chamber. Lastly, it claimed that the smartphone may offer Wi-Fi 7 and an ultrasonic under-display fingerprint sensor.

Also read: Samsung Galaxy S25 series delivery in 10 minutes from BigBasket- All details

While these Galaxy S25 Edge specs look promising, we are yet to know in detail about what Samsung has planned, since it will be competing with several smartphones including the upcoming iPhone 17 Air. Therefore, we may have to wait until April to know what Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge has in store.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!