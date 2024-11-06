Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus with Exynos 2500 chip spotted on Geekbench- All details

Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy S25 series in January 2025 with three models, the Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25 Plus and the Galaxy S25 Ultra. Over the past few months, we have come across several leaks and rumours, providing us a glimpse of what Samsung has planned for its new generation of flagship phones. Since the launch is just 2 months away, the smartphones will slowly start to appear in the global certification listing, revealing crucial details. In a recent spotting, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus appeared on the Geekbench listing providing details about processor and performance.

Also read: iPhone SE 4 launch inching closer: 5 things Apple may add in its powerful mid-ranger

More about Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus 12 GB RAM

12 GB RAM 512 GB Storage

512 GB Storage 6.82 inches Display Size See full Specifications

Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus processor and performance

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus was spotted on the Geekbench database with model number SM-S936B. The data revealed several crucial details about the device such as the processor's performance cores, RAM, and Android version. In the listing, the smartphone received 2359 single-core and 8141 multi-core points which is quite decent for a flagship smartphone but not much to compare with the performance of the Snapdragon 8 Elite chip. Reportedly, the smartphone may offer 12GB RAM and it will run on Android 15 version.

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

Also read: Indian-origin Microsoft CEO takes ₹46 crore salary cut, his annual package is…

Alongside the smartphone's performance cores, the listing also provided a hint towards Samsung using the Exynos 2500 chip for Galaxy S25 Plus. Reportedly, the processor was code-named s5e9955 which is a ten-core chip with 1+2+5+2 CPU architecture. In terms of speed, the chip reached 3.30GHz in a single CPU core, 2.75GHz in two cores, and 2.36GHz in 5 cores.

Last month, we spotted the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra on the Geekbench database showcasing better performance cores than the Galaxy S25 Plus. Therefore, it is expected that the base model may launch with Exynos 2500 chip, whereas, the Galaxy S25 Ultra may come with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. However, it is also possible that Samsung may offer a Snapdragon chipset for all Galaxy S25 models in selected regions as it did with the current Galaxy S24 series.

Also read: Motorola Edge 50 Neo review

Therefore, to confirm what's coming, we will have to wait for the official launch of the Samsung Galaxy S25 series which is expected to take place in January 2025.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!