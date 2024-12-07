ChatGPT Pro is here, and it can “think harder,” but OpenAI will charge a whopping $200 for it

OpenAI's ChatGPT has been available for several years now, having originally launched back in 2022. Since its release, the AI tool has consistently offered a free option to access the chatbot. However, the company later introduced ChatGPT Plus, which costs ₹1,999 in India. Now, the company has launched another tier of its service: ChatGPT Pro, and it's not cheap. How expensive, you ask? Well, it's priced at $200 per month, which translates to almost ₹17,000 in INR. For this price, OpenAI has ensured that it offers several unique and advanced features that are unavailable in the lower tiers.

What does ChatGPT Pro offer?

For starters, the company states that this $200 monthly subscription grants unlimited access to its most advanced AI model, OpenAI o1, along with GPT-4o. The Pro subscription also includes Advanced Voice Features and access to the o1 Pro Mode, which specifically allows users to leverage higher computational power.

This boosted computational capability ensures the model can "think harder" and provide solutions to complex problems. OpenAI has also stated that in the future, the Pro tier will include even more powerful computing resources and productivity-focused features.

OpenAI has positioned ChatGPT Pro as a tool for researchers, engineers, and professionals who need research-grade intelligence to boost productivity on a daily basis.

How does ChatGPT Pro compare to other versions?

According to OpenAI, ChatGPT Pro provides unlimited access to its most intelligent model, offering highly reliable responses. The o1 Pro Mode is particularly tailored for generating accurate and comprehensive responses in specialised fields like data science, programming, and case law analysis. The company also highlights that the o1 Pro Mode has superior performance in machine learning benchmarks across a range of subjects, including mathematics, science, and coding.

Users who subscribe to ChatGPT Pro can access the o1 Pro Mode through the model selector. However, since this is a compute-intensive model, responses may take longer, and users will see a progress indicator while the model generates an answer.

