Samsung Galaxy S25, Xiaomi 15 Ultra, iPhone 17: Top flagship smartphones to expect in 2025

The smartphone market in 2025 is set to deliver a range of new devices equipped with advanced technology. As manufacturers continue to innovate, several models are already creating buzz due to their expected features and specifications. Here's a look at the upcoming flagship smartphones to watch out for in 2025.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Series

Samsung's Galaxy S series continues to lead in smartphone advancements, with the S25 series expected to take things further. The S25, S25+, and S25 Ultra are likely to come with the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. Photography capabilities will remain a highlight, along with the latest Android 15, powered by One UI 7. The integration of Galaxy AI features will also offer enhanced user experiences.

You may be interested in 18% OFF 18% OFF Samsung Galaxy A16 Gold

Gold 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM 128 GB Storage Apple iPhone 16 Pro 256GB Black Titanium

Black Titanium 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM 256 GB Storage 28% OFF 28% OFF Xiaomi 14 Civi Cruise Blue

Cruise Blue 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM 256 GB Storage 24% OFF 24% OFF OPPO A3 Pro Moonlight Purple

Moonlight Purple 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM 128 GB Storage

Also read: Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra vs iPhone 16 Pro Max: Here's what we know based on leaks so far

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

Xiaomi 15 Ultra

The Xiaomi 15 Ultra is anticipated to feature the Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, alongside a 2K LTPO micro-curved display. Its camera setup is expected to include a 50MP main sensor and a 200MP periscope telephoto lens. The device will likely support 90W wired and 80W wireless charging, while offering IP68 and IP69 dust and water resistance. However, due to the advanced camera system, the battery size might not see a significant increase.

Oppo Find X8 Ultra

Focused on photography, the Oppo Find X8 Ultra is rumored to feature a 1-inch main sensor with two periscope zoom lenses. A collaboration with Hasselblad for improved color accuracy is also possible. Powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, the phone is expected to come with a 6,000mAh battery, supporting fast charging and satellite communication. A February release is expected, though it may initially be exclusive to China.

Also read: Oppo Find X8 vs Samsung Galaxy S24: Which high-end smartphone is worth the hype

Vivo X200 Ultra

Vivo's X200 Ultra is expected to be a high-performance camera phone, featuring a 50MP main, ultra-wide, and telephoto lenses, along with a 200MP periscope telephoto lens. Powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, it will also likely come with a large battery and fast charging. Although rumors suggest it may be limited to China, an international launch is still possible.

Google Pixel 10 Series

The Google Pixel 10 series will likely introduce several new models, including the Pixel 10 Pro and possibly a foldable variant. Powered by the Tensor G5 chip, these devices are expected to offer performance improvements and AI-driven camera enhancements. Features like "Cinematic Blur" for video and "Speak-to-Tweak" for photo editing will offer new ways to interact with images. A fall 2025 launch is expected.

Also read: iPhone 17 Pro tipped for a major display upgrade- Here's what we know so far

iPhone 17 Series

The iPhone 17 series will bring several changes, including a slimmer design and potential new materials like aluminum frames. The Pro models might feature a dual-material back, with a larger camera bump and a narrower Dynamic Island. The standard iPhone 17 will also likely feature a new 6.3-inch display. Expect the iPhone 17 series to launch in late 2025.