Samsung Galaxy S25, Xiaomi 15 Ultra, iPhone 17: Top flagship smartphones to expect in 2025

The smartphone market in 2025 promises exciting innovations, with powerful new devices on the horizon. Here's a look at the most anticipated models set to launch.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Dec 06 2024, 18:55 IST
Top flagship smartphones to expect in 2025
Smartphones like the Samsung Galaxy S25, Xiaomi 15 Ultra, and iPhone 17 are set for 2025. (Pexels)

The smartphone market in 2025 is set to deliver a range of new devices equipped with advanced technology. As manufacturers continue to innovate, several models are already creating buzz due to their expected features and specifications. Here's a look at the upcoming flagship smartphones to watch out for in 2025.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Series

Samsung's Galaxy S series continues to lead in smartphone advancements, with the S25 series expected to take things further. The S25, S25+, and S25 Ultra are likely to come with the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. Photography capabilities will remain a highlight, along with the latest Android 15, powered by One UI 7. The integration of Galaxy AI features will also offer enhanced user experiences.

You may be interested in

18% OFF
Samsung Galaxy A16
  • Gold
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
Discounted price:₹16,499Original price:₹19,999
Buy now
Apple iPhone 16 Pro 256GB
  • Black Titanium
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹129,900
Check details
28% OFF
Xiaomi 14 Civi
  • Cruise Blue
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
Discounted price:₹39,779Original price:₹54,999
Buy now
24% OFF
OPPO A3 Pro
  • Moonlight Purple
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
Discounted price:₹15,980Original price:₹20,999
Buy now

Also read: Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra vs iPhone 16 Pro Max: Here's what we know based on leaks so far

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Xiaomi 15 Ultra

The Xiaomi 15 Ultra is anticipated to feature the Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, alongside a 2K LTPO micro-curved display. Its camera setup is expected to include a 50MP main sensor and a 200MP periscope telephoto lens. The device will likely support 90W wired and 80W wireless charging, while offering IP68 and IP69 dust and water resistance. However, due to the advanced camera system, the battery size might not see a significant increase.

Oppo Find X8 Ultra

Focused on photography, the Oppo Find X8 Ultra is rumored to feature a 1-inch main sensor with two periscope zoom lenses. A collaboration with Hasselblad for improved color accuracy is also possible. Powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, the phone is expected to come with a 6,000mAh battery, supporting fast charging and satellite communication. A February release is expected, though it may initially be exclusive to China.

Also read: Oppo Find X8 vs Samsung Galaxy S24: Which high-end smartphone is worth the hype

Vivo X200 Ultra

Vivo's X200 Ultra is expected to be a high-performance camera phone, featuring a 50MP main, ultra-wide, and telephoto lenses, along with a 200MP periscope telephoto lens. Powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, it will also likely come with a large battery and fast charging. Although rumors suggest it may be limited to China, an international launch is still possible.

Google Pixel 10 Series

The Google Pixel 10 series will likely introduce several new models, including the Pixel 10 Pro and possibly a foldable variant. Powered by the Tensor G5 chip, these devices are expected to offer performance improvements and AI-driven camera enhancements. Features like "Cinematic Blur" for video and "Speak-to-Tweak" for photo editing will offer new ways to interact with images. A fall 2025 launch is expected.

Also read: iPhone 17 Pro tipped for a major display upgrade- Here's what we know so far

iPhone 17 Series

The iPhone 17 series will bring several changes, including a slimmer design and potential new materials like aluminum frames. The Pro models might feature a dual-material back, with a larger camera bump and a narrower Dynamic Island. The standard iPhone 17 will also likely feature a new 6.3-inch display. Expect the iPhone 17 series to launch in late 2025.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 06 Dec, 18:55 IST
Trending: iphone se 4 dummy units leaked ahead of launch, with apparent two models iphone se 4 launch inching closer: why it may be a big deal for apple iqoo neo 10 and neo 10 pro with snapdragon 8 gen 3, dimensity 9400 expected to launch soon- all details motorola razr 50 review: a perfect smartphone for first-time foldable user samsung galaxy z fold 6 special edition launch confirmed: know what’s coming samsung galaxy s24 fe vs iphone 16: know how this flagship mid-ranger changes latest iphone iphone 16 review: solid design, performance with a few unmet expectations vivo v40e vs nothing phone 2a plus: know which mid-ranger is worth buying tecno phantom v fold 2 india launch officially confirmed: here’s what to expect samsung galaxy s25 ultra camera design tipped ahead of launch- here what’s new
Latest Tech News Mobile Mobile News Samsung Galaxy S25, Xiaomi 15 Ultra, iPhone 17: Top flagship smartphones to expect in 2025
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Iphone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 series, OnePlus 13, and other 5 flagship smartphones to launch in 2024
Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible

Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible
iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works

iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works
Aadhaar

Protect your Aadhaar Card: How to check, lock, and report misuse effectively online
iPhone

Wondering if your iPhone has hidden apps? Know how to find and manage them easily

Editor’s Pick

iPhone SE 4 launch inching closer: 5 things to expect from powerful Apple mid-ranger

iPhone SE 4 launch inching closer: 5 things to expect from powerful Apple mid-ranger
Google Pixel phones will now instantly warn you about dangerous apps you may have: All details

Google Pixel phones will now instantly warn you about dangerous apps you may have: All details
Think about a future where these stretchable displays are integrated into curved surfaces

World’s first stretchable display can now get even bigger: Technology behind innovation explained
OpenAI and rivals seek new path to smarter AI as current methods hit limitations

OpenAI and rivals seek new path to smarter AI as current methods hit limitations
Android’s Quick Share is getting this useful feature that allows you to check transfer progress

Android’s Quick Share is getting this useful feature that allows you to check transfer progress

Trending Stories

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…
iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch
Iphone 16 Pro launch date

iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year
Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees
Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why
keep up with tech

Gaming

Rockstar Games

GTA 6 new trailer likely to release today: Here’s what fans speculating on anniversary buzz
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 6: Know how to win Pushpa’s Axe

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 6: Know how to win Pushpa’s Axe
GTA 6-like open-world games on PS5 that you shouldn't miss

GTA 6-like open-world games on PS5 that you shouldn't miss
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 5: Free Fire x Pushpa 2 event

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 5: Free Fire x Pushpa 2 event
CookieRun India

KRAFTON India to launch CookieRun India game on December 11 with localised features- All details

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
High-tech Japanese toilets are so amazing that you might never want to use tissue paper ever again. Thanks to Toto, you can buy them in India too. (Varun Krishnan)

Japanese toilets in India: TOTO washlet starting price, features and all details to know
Amazon Diwali Sale 2024

Amazon Diwali Sale 2024: Get up to 40% off on ASUS Vivobook S 16 OLED to Lenovo Yoga Slim 6 and more laptops

    Trending News

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch

    iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

    iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year

    Iphone 16 Pro launch date

    Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees

    Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

    Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why

    Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets