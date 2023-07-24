Samsung Galaxy Unpacked: Mark Gurman reveals what to expect at the event

Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked, the event where the tech giant unveils its latest devices, has confirmed its second conference for 2023, scheduled for 26th July. Speculations about the upcoming products are already buzzing on the internet.

In an effort to outshine its competitor Apple's iPhone launches, which typically happen in September, Samsung has been holding its events closer together, revealing new technology every six months. Following the Galaxy S23 series launch on 1st February, the company will host its second Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event of 2023, titled "Galaxy Unpacked: Join the Flip Side." This event will be broadcast live on YouTube and other platforms and will mark the first time it's held in Seoul, South Korea, Samsung's home country.

Expectations from the Unpacked event

According to Mark Gurman from Bloomberg, Samsung is likely to stick to its usual approach and launch its latest devices a few weeks before Apple's iPhone unveiling in September. The upcoming Unpacked event is expected to feature the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5, along with a new tablet, multiple smartwatches, and possibly a new version of Galaxy Buds. The presentation will begin at 7 a.m. New York time.

Products expectations

Early indications from the company suggest that the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 will be the main highlights of the showcase, despite some leaks revealing details about the phones last month. Check the details about the products that are surfacing on the internet below:

Galaxy Z Fold 5: This product is expected to steal the show with its innovative improvements. The device may feature a new hinge mechanism that allows it to fold completely flat when closed, enhancing convenience and aesthetics. Despite being an incremental upgrade, the phone is said to remain in a similar price range to its predecessors.

Galaxy Z Flip 5: This new model will feature a larger cover screen, reducing the need to constantly flip it open and possibly improving battery life, leading to reduced distractions during usage.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6: This product will stand out with its two variations: the standard Watch 6 and the Watch 6 Classic. The Classic version will reintroduce the beloved rotating bezel, while both models run on the new One UI 5 Watch skin, likely built on Wear OS 3. These watches offer exciting health features, including personalized heart rate zones and improved sleep tracking.

Galaxy Tab S9: This tablet is likely to come in three models, including Plus and Ultra variants, with possible improved specifications. The basic S9 may also feature an OLED screen, providing an advantage over rival tablets with LCD displays.

Although the Galaxy Buds 3 will be absent from the event, fans can anticipate their launch alongside the brand-new Galaxy S23 FE smartphone in August.

Pre-registration for these futuristic gadgets is available on Samsung's website, offering exclusive access to pre-order discounts.