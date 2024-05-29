Lava Yuva 5G launching on May 30 in India: Check revealed specs, features, more

Lava recently unveiled more details about its upcoming device, the Yuva 5G. This smartphone, set to launch on May 30th, is geared towards capturing the attention of the younger demographic with its 5G capabilities and emphasis on photography.

Unveiling the Lava Yuva 5G:

The Yuva 5G smartphone by Lava is set to make its debut on May 30th. As implied by its name, the device will support 5G connectivity, marking Lava's entry into the realm of budget-friendly 5G smartphones.

You may be interested in 8% OFF 8% OFF Lava Blaze 2 5G 128GB Glass Black

Glass Black 6 GB RAM

6 GB RAM 128 GB Storage 20% OFF 20% OFF Lava O2 Imperial Green

Imperial Green 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM 128 GB Storage 9% OFF 9% OFF Lava Yuva 3 Pro Forest Viridian

Forest Viridian 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM 128 GB Storage 7% OFF 7% OFF Lava Yuva 3 Eclipse Black

Eclipse Black 4 GB RAM

4 GB RAM 64 GB Storage

Also read Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

Lava Yuva 5G Specifications:

Powered by the Unisoc T750 chipset, fabricated on a 6nm process, the Yuva 5G boasts a configuration comprising two Cortex-A76 cores clocked at 2.0GHz and six A55 cores running at 1.8GHz, accompanied by a Mali-G57 MC2 GPU. This chipset's architecture bears resemblance to the MediaTek Dimensity 6100+, albeit with lower clock speeds.

Photography-Centric Design:

A notable feature of the Yuva 5G is its emphasis on photography. With a 50MP primary camera teased by Lava, photography enthusiasts can anticipate a focus on capturing high-quality images. The device also includes a secondary rear lens, though its specific functionality remains undisclosed. For selfie aficionados, an 8MP front camera nestled within a punch hole is provided.

Yuva Series Evolution:

The Yuva 5G marks a significant progression within Lava's affordable Yuva series, which has hitherto been devoid of 5G capabilities. Previous iterations within the series, such as the Yuva 3, featured more modest specifications, including a 4G-only Unisoc T606 chip and a less sophisticated camera setup consisting of a 13MP rear and 5MP front camera. Despite its basic specifications, the Yuva 3 catered to budget-conscious consumers with a competitive price point of $82.

As Lava prepares to introduce its Yuva 5G smartphone, the company aims to appeal to the younger audience segment while expanding its portfolio to include budget-friendly 5G offerings. With a focus on photography and powered by the Unisoc T750 chipset, the Yuva 5G represents a notable evolution within Lava's product lineup, signalling the brand's commitment to delivering accessible yet feature-rich smartphones.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!