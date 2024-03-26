Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 may get both Snapdragon and Exynos chipsets, depending on region

Samsung is expected to launch the new Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Fold 6 in the coming months. So far, we have come across several leaks about the upcoming foldables. Now, a new rumor has emerged, suggesting that Samsung's new generation of foldables will follow the Galaxy S24 series in terms of the chipset. With Galaxy S24 and S24 Plus, Samsung provided the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor in selected regions while the rest got devices with Exynos 2400 SoC. With the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6, Samsung may plan to do the same.

According to an X post by a tipster who goes by @kro_roe, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 is expected to be powered by both Snapdragon and Exynos processors, depending on the region. This strategy aligns with the launch of Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24 Plus. The current-gen Galaxy Z Flip 5 gets a Snapdragon chip in all regions, but these plans may change with the launch of the Galaxy Z Flip 6 in the next few months.

It is also reported that the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 may have improved battery life than the Galaxy Z Flip 5. Additionally, the smartphone will likely feature a 120Hz refresh rate on the cover screen. In terms of storage, the smartphone may come with two storage variants - 256GB and 512GB. Lastly, the Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Fold 6 launch is expected to happen in July. Therefore, we may hear more leaks and rumors about the upcoming foldable devices.

The 2023 Galaxy Z Flip 5 smartphone received huge recognition, now the new generation is expected to come with more refinements in terms of design. The Galaxy Z Flip 6 is expected to feature thinner bezels with greater cover display. However, the information is based on leaks and speculation. Therefore, we will have to wait till the official release to know what Samsung has included in the upcoming foldable.

