Samsung Galaxy Watch FE may debut on June 24: Check expected price, features and more

Samsung Galaxy Watch FE may hit the shelves on June 24, according to a recent leak. The smartwatch has been making rounds in the rumour mill, and a fresh report hints at its potential global pricing. Sources suggest that the Galaxy Watch FE might be available for under ₹20,000 worldwide. The leak, originating from a source known as MysteryLupin on platform X, precedes the anticipated launch of the Galaxy Watch 7/X series by a few weeks. There's also buzz that the unveiling of the Galaxy Watch FE could happen ahead of the Galaxy Unpacked event slated for 2024.

Samsung Galaxy Watch FE Expected Price

The Samsung Galaxy Watch FE's pricing details have leaked from its listing on Amazon Italy, spotted by YTECHB. The smartwatch, which is likely to retail for EUR 199 (approximately Rs. 17,861), will be available in pink, silver, and black. While the precise pricing for India is uncertain, the US edition is expected to be lower than the converted price of USD 215 (roughly Rs. 17,952). The Samsung Galaxy Watch FE seems to be a rebranded variant of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4. The Galaxy Watch 4, which was launched in India at ₹23,999 for the 40mm Bluetooth edition, is now available for ₹10,999 in India and EUR 133 in Italy.

Samsung Galaxy Watch FE launch Details (expected)

Speculation surrounding the launch date and features of the Samsung Galaxy Watch FE persists. Initial reports suggested a debut at the Galaxy Unpacked event in July, potentially held in Paris. However, a recent tip indicates a possible launch on June 24th, preceding Samsung's unveiling of its next-generation flip and fold phones.

Samsung Galaxy Watch FE Features (expected)

As for its features, reports suggest the Galaxy Watch FE could boast a 40mm size with a 1.2-inch Super AMOLED display, akin to the Google Pixel Watch. Anticipated to house the Exynos W920 Dual Core chipset and various sensors including heart rate and accelerometer, the smartwatch may come equipped with a 247mAh battery and magnetic wireless charging. It's projected to meet 5ATM/IP68 water resistance standards and MIL-STD-810H military standards.

While Samsung has yet to officially confirm any details about the Galaxy Watch FE, recent activity on support pages in some regions suggests an imminent reveal. However, given the speculative nature of these details, it's advised to approach them with caution until official announcements are made.