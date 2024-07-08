Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, Galaxy Z Flip 6 launching on July 10: Three BIG upgrades you don’t know in these smartphones

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 will be unveiled this week on July 10, 2024. Several leaks and rumours about the upcoming Samsung foldables have given us a glimpse into what the company may announce. However, in a recent leak, a tipster named Evan Blass revealed all the major specifications and features of the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6. On the internet, people have many opinions about the leaked specs, many of which consider it a downgrade; here are three underrated upgrades that Samsung may have included in the new foldable.

IP48 rating for water and dust resistance

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 are expected to come with an IP48 rating for dust and water protection, based on Evan Blass's leaked specs. The rating has itself become the talk of the town, with people on the internet considering it as a disappointing upgrade. However, it is a significant upgrade from last year's IPX8 rating. Several foldable smartphones including Vivo X Fold 3 Pro, Motorola Razr 50 Ultra, and others offer IPX8, however, this is the first time any foldable smartphone would receive formal dust protection. Additionally, it is also better than OnePlus Open's IPX4 rating.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 to feature AMOLED display instead of IPS

Earlier, it was tipped that the Galaxy Z Flip 6 would include an IPS LCD cover display which created a huge disappointment among the fans. However, a Sam Mobile report has claimed that the tipster has made a major typo mistake and both the upcoming foldables are expected to come with AMOLED panels. Additionally, this year, Samsung may also announce a brighter display with 2600 nits peak brightness which is equivalent to the Galaxy S24 Ultra.

Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor and expanded RAM storage

After Vivo X Fold 3 Pro, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 will be the next foldable smartphones to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor. This year Samsung is also expected to expand the RAM storage with 8GB and 12GB storage. However, the internal storage variant is yet to be announced. The smartphone will likely run on Android 14-based One UI 6.1.1.

These are some of the upgrades which make the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 a significant upgrade in terms of what is already available in the market and in comparison to last year's foldable smartphones.

