Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2024: From next-gen Galaxy Z Fold 6 foldables to Buds 3 Pro - here’s what else to expect

The highly anticipated Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event 2024, scheduled for July 10 in Paris, France, is poised to unveil a range of new devices. Among the anticipated releases are the latest iterations of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip foldables, the Samsung Galaxy Watch series, and the Samsung Galaxy Buds. Reports also speculate on the debut of Samsung's first smart ring, the Galaxy Ring, adding to the excitement surrounding the event.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 on the Horizon

At the forefront of the unveiling will be the next-generation Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6. Expected enhancements include the integration of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip, akin to the Samsung Galaxy S24 series. Rumours suggest a potential Titanium finish for the Z Fold, underscoring Samsung's commitment to innovation.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 is anticipated to feature a 7.6-inch inner Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, complemented by a 6.3-inch cover display, each boasting a 120Hz refresh rate. Offered with 12GB RAM and storage options ranging from 256GB to 1TB, the device is set to retain its current camera configuration, including a 50MP main lens.

Similarly, the Galaxy Z Flip 6 is expected to maintain its previous design while potentially upgrading its hinge mechanism for enhanced durability. It may feature a 6.7-inch main display and a slightly enlarged 3.9-inch cover display, catering to varied consumer preferences with options in RAM and processor configurations.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 and Galaxy Watch Ultra

In the realm of wearables, Samsung is projected to unveil multiple smartwatches, including the Galaxy Watch 7 and a rugged variant, the Galaxy Watch Ultra. Building upon the success of its predecessors, the Galaxy Watch 7 is rumoured to introduce a new olive green colour variant alongside existing options. Internally, the Exynos W1000 chipset promises significant performance upgrades.

Adding to the anticipation is the speculated debut of the Galaxy Watch Ultra, designed to compete directly with Apple's offerings. This model is expected to feature a robust circular bezel within a titanium case, equipped with a sapphire crystal display and enhanced brightness capabilities.

Galaxy Ring

The Galaxy Ring, a highlight from earlier announcements, is expected to join the lineup with its sleek design and health-focused features. Available in Black, Silver, and Gold, the Galaxy Ring aims to integrate seamlessly into users' daily routines, offering advanced health tracking and AI-driven functionalities.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro

Completing Samsung's showcase are the Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro, the latest addition to its True Wireless Stereo (TWS) earbuds series. Set to follow industry trends, these earbuds may feature a distinctive semi-transparent case and stem design, promising both style and functionality.