 Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Special Edition may get this big design upgrade | Mobile News

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Special Edition may get this big design upgrade

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Special Edition to have less noticeable display crease, know what’s coming ahead of launch 

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: Oct 14 2024, 10:02 IST
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Special Edition may get this big design upgrade
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Special Edition launching soon, check out what’s expected. (HT Tech)

Samsung launched the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip in the middle of 2024 with several improvements. Now, the company has been in the works to bring another foldable smartphone to the market by the end of this year which is speculated to be the Galaxy Z Fold 6 Special Edition. While the smartphone will likely be launched in a selected few regions, it is expected to be a more refined version of the latest Galaxy Z Fold 6 when it comes to display crease. Know what's coming ahead of the launch. 

Also read: iPhone SE 4 launch inching closer: Camera, design changes reflect in leaked case

More about Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6 Slim
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6 Slim
  • Pink
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹164,999
Check details
See full Specifications

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Special Edition display

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Special Edition is around the corner and leaks about the new foldable device have started to circulate rapidly. In a recent post by tipster Ice Universe on X, Galaxy Z Fold 6 Special Edition is expected to have a lesser display crease in comparison to older Samsung foldables including the flagship Galaxy Z Fold 6. It is expected that Samsung has significantly reduced the crease, enabling swift use of the foldable smartphone. The tipster said Samsung has done a “ Good job in crease control, better than ever.” 

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Also read: iOS 18.1 releasing soon: iPhone users to get power to set ‘primary' email

Therefore, foldable smartphone users will not have to wait another generation to use a less crease-free bookstyle foldable. Apart from the display, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 Special Edition is rumoured to feature a wider display than the regular Galaxy Z Fold 6. Additionally, the smartphone would be a slimmer version of the flagship series. With the new Fold phone, Samsung is expected to include a 200MP main camera to capture high-quality images. 

While the rumours about the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Special Edition look promising, experts predict that the device will only be available in South Korea and China. Tipsters have also revealed the marketing material of the smartphone which showcases the pre-order date later this month. Therefore, the Special Edition Galaxy Fold may debut by the end of October 2024.

Also read: Honor 200 Lite vs Moto G85

However, note that the above-mentioned details are based on leaks and rumours and we will have to wait for the official announcement to confirm what Samsung has included in the Galaxy Z Fold 6 Special Edition.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 14 Oct, 10:02 IST
Tags:
Trending: xiaomi to launch redmi note 14 pro 4g with mediatek chip for global market soon- all details apple making it easier to remove batteries, iphone 17 pro models to come with… samsung galaxy s24 fe vs samsung galaxy s24: know which smartphone to buy honor 200 lite vs moto g85: which smartphone to buy under rs.20000 iphone se 4 launch likely in march: why it may be the best option for most buyers apple october event 2024: ipad mini 7 expected to launch with new features and updates- all details iphone se 4 launch inching closer: lg, boe to make displays for apple mid-ranger iphone 16 pro models beat standard models in sales, ai features may shift the tide millions of indians are buying used mobiles over new ones: 5g and iphone effect? vivo v40e vs realme 13 pro: here’s comparison between popular smartphones
Home Mobile Mobile News Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Special Edition may get this big design upgrade
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Iphone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 series, OnePlus 13, and other 5 flagship smartphones to launch in 2024
Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible

Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible
iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works

iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works
Aadhaar

Protect your Aadhaar Card: How to check, lock, and report misuse effectively online
iPhone

Wondering if your iPhone has hidden apps? Know how to find and manage them easily

Editor’s Pick

Apple Event 2024: When and how to watch iPhone 16 launch event live in India [Video]

Apple Event 2024: When and how to watch iPhone 16 ‘Glowtime’ launch live in India [Video]
Apple Watch 10 launching on September 9: display, specs, features, and everything we know so far

Apple Watch 10 launching on September 9: display, specs, features, and everything we know so far
iOS 18 release: Only these iPhone users in India will get Apple’s big update

iOS 18 release: Only these iPhone users in India will get Apple’s big update
iPhone 16 launch: iPhone 15 to get massive price cut in India, expected to cost just Rs…

iPhone 16 launch: iPhone 15 to get massive price cut in India, expected to cost just Rs…
Bluetooth 6.0 Launched

Bluetooth 6.0 launched: What's new in this major update after version 5

Trending Stories

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…
iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch
Iphone 16 Pro launch date

iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year
Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees
Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why
keep up with tech

Gaming

Red Dead Redemption PC Port

Red Dead Redemption PC Port to launch soon at $49.99; Is It worth the price for gamers?
GTA 6

GTA 6 fans left in the dark as Halloween update teases Zombie apocalypse DLC
Xbox to sell games directly on Android app

Microsoft’s Xbox to sell games directly on Android app after US Court ruling against Google- All details
GTA 6

GTA 6 new trailer, screenshot releasing soon? Fans eye Take-Two's November earnings call for possible update
GTA 6

Fans disappointed by Rockstar Games recent announcement: What does It mean for GTA 6’s future?

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
Vivo V40 Pro alternatives

Vivo V40 Pro alternatives: From Moto Edge 50 Ultra, Honor 200 Pro to Xiaomi 14 Civi
GTA 5, Red Dead Redemption 2 and 6 more best-selling titles released by Rockstar Games

GTA 5, Red Dead Redemption 2 and 6 more best-selling titles released by Rockstar Games
Motorola Edge 50 Pro alternatives

Motorola Edge 50 Pro alternatives: Nothing Phone 2a, Poco F6, and more

    Trending News

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch

    iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

    iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year

    Iphone 16 Pro launch date

    Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees

    Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

    Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why

    Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets