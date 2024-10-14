Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Special Edition may get this big design upgrade

Samsung launched the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip in the middle of 2024 with several improvements. Now, the company has been in the works to bring another foldable smartphone to the market by the end of this year which is speculated to be the Galaxy Z Fold 6 Special Edition. While the smartphone will likely be launched in a selected few regions, it is expected to be a more refined version of the latest Galaxy Z Fold 6 when it comes to display crease. Know what's coming ahead of the launch.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Special Edition display

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Special Edition is around the corner and leaks about the new foldable device have started to circulate rapidly. In a recent post by tipster Ice Universe on X, Galaxy Z Fold 6 Special Edition is expected to have a lesser display crease in comparison to older Samsung foldables including the flagship Galaxy Z Fold 6. It is expected that Samsung has significantly reduced the crease, enabling swift use of the foldable smartphone. The tipster said Samsung has done a “ Good job in crease control, better than ever.”

Therefore, foldable smartphone users will not have to wait another generation to use a less crease-free bookstyle foldable. Apart from the display, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 Special Edition is rumoured to feature a wider display than the regular Galaxy Z Fold 6. Additionally, the smartphone would be a slimmer version of the flagship series. With the new Fold phone, Samsung is expected to include a 200MP main camera to capture high-quality images.

While the rumours about the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Special Edition look promising, experts predict that the device will only be available in South Korea and China. Tipsters have also revealed the marketing material of the smartphone which showcases the pre-order date later this month. Therefore, the Special Edition Galaxy Fold may debut by the end of October 2024.

However, note that the above-mentioned details are based on leaks and rumours and we will have to wait for the official announcement to confirm what Samsung has included in the Galaxy Z Fold 6 Special Edition.

